Loudoun County, VA

Faye Chisholm
3d ago

this should have happened long ago. other people are getting everything free. better late than never but so fudged up and unfair to our veterans

Related
NBC Washington

Student Revived With Narcan After Possible Overdose at Wheaton School

A student at a high school in Wheaton, Maryland, may have experienced a fentanyl overdose Tuesday afternoon before she was revived with Narcan nasal spray. The student at John F. Kennedy High School was taken to a local hospital, and parents said they are bewildered and frightened by the incident.
fox5dc.com

Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV

Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
WUSA9

Hagerstown mayor resigns to take role in Gov. Moore's administration focusing on opioid crisis

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A mayor in Washington County, Maryland will soon be embarking on a new journey, as Gov. Wes Moore's Special Secretary of Opioid Response. Emily Keller, mayor for the City of Hagerstown, announced Tuesday she would be stepping down from her current role to join Moore's administration. The announcement came a day before Moore became the first African American to be sworn in as the governor of Maryland.
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police to Host Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs

The Montgomery County Department of Police will be holding cannabis intoxication impaired driving labs later this week at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Academy in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD, “Montgomery County Department of Police’s Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs are unique employee training programs that promote community engagement, increase citizen participation in understanding police activity, and work to enhance traffic safety while aiming to deter impaired driving.
Inside Nova

State legislation would block PW Digital Gateway

Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it. The project, 27.6...
CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
WUSA9

Howard University wins $90M defense contract for US Air Force AI

WASHINGTON — The nation’s first African American Secretary of Defense came to one of the nation’s premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities Monday to announce a historic opportunity for students. Howard University will now be leading a team of HBCUs, including Bowie State, to create Air Force...
theburn.com

Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center

From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
FOX 43

Chambersburg Police warn residents, business owners to beware of phone scammers posing as police

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police issued a warning to local business owners and residents to beware of phone scammers pretending to be law enforcement. "Within the past week, the Chambersburg Police Department has responded to two local businesses regarding scam phone calls purporting to be from the Chambersburg Police Department's 'Counterfeit or Fraud Division,'" the police department said. "In both recent cases, the employees realized the call was a scam and ended the call."
