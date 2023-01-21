Read full article on original website
Faye Chisholm
3d ago
this should have happened long ago. other people are getting everything free. better late than never but so fudged up and unfair to our veterans
NBC Washington
Student Revived With Narcan After Possible Overdose at Wheaton School
A student at a high school in Wheaton, Maryland, may have experienced a fentanyl overdose Tuesday afternoon before she was revived with Narcan nasal spray. The student at John F. Kennedy High School was taken to a local hospital, and parents said they are bewildered and frightened by the incident.
Frederick residents request affordable housing, more senior services, school funding
At the third budget town hall held at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School Monday night, people expressed they wanted to expand senior services including increased funding for the senior services division. They also want more education for the senior population.
shoredailynews.com
Youngkin requests legislation to require schools to notify parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. In December, it was...
fox5dc.com
Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV
Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
Expanded Class Action Alleges Fairfax County Violated Disabled Students’ Civil Rights
Civil rights lawyers have expanded the scope of their class action lawsuit against the Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education after more families came forward alleging the state had denied students their federally-mandated special education services. Law firms Susman Godfrey and Merritt Law, along with the...
Hagerstown mayor resigns to take role in Gov. Moore's administration focusing on opioid crisis
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A mayor in Washington County, Maryland will soon be embarking on a new journey, as Gov. Wes Moore's Special Secretary of Opioid Response. Emily Keller, mayor for the City of Hagerstown, announced Tuesday she would be stepping down from her current role to join Moore's administration. The announcement came a day before Moore became the first African American to be sworn in as the governor of Maryland.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police to Host Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs
The Montgomery County Department of Police will be holding cannabis intoxication impaired driving labs later this week at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Academy in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD, “Montgomery County Department of Police’s Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs are unique employee training programs that promote community engagement, increase citizen participation in understanding police activity, and work to enhance traffic safety while aiming to deter impaired driving.
Winsome Sears slams teachers unions over Virginia merit mayhem: 'Making education in their own image'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears calls out "rogue educators" and teachers unions over the merit awards scandal, criticizing the push for woke ideology in schools on "Cavuto Live."
foxbaltimore.com
DC mayor gives Biden admin ultimatum over remote work for federal employees
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a scathing message to the Biden administration during Bowser’s swearing in ceremony for her third term as mayor in the nation’s capital. Bowser praised the modernization of schools and social programs due to D.C.’s growing downtown, insisting that growth has led to...
royalexaminer.com
VDOT closes all northbound and southbound Route 522 lands at rockside west of Winchester
A rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on a segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester. Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour:. For northbound Route...
Inside Nova
State legislation would block PW Digital Gateway
Two Northern Virginia legislators want the General Assembly to block approval of the controversial PW Digital Gateway. Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, filed several bills targeting the proposal, one of which would directly block the Board of County Supervisors from approving it. The project, 27.6...
Attorney general files complaint against recycling company for open dumping in Prince George's County, Baltimore
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It's called gorgeous Prince George's, but the county has struggled for years with illegal dumping. Now Maryland's new attorney general has sued a local recycling company, asking a judge to order it to stop tossing garbage next to a stream and Columbia Park Road in Cheverly.
Today is National Pie Day, grab a slice in the DMV
If you’ve been missing all the pies served over the holidays -- then today is the perfect day to grab your favorite slice.
Prince William man charged with impersonating state trooper, public intoxication
According to the City of Manassas Police Department, at around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, officers responded to a gas station on the 9600 of Grant Avenue after it was reported that a man wearing a campaign-style Virginia State Trooper hat was harassing several patrons and employees.
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
Howard University wins $90M defense contract for US Air Force AI
WASHINGTON — The nation’s first African American Secretary of Defense came to one of the nation’s premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities Monday to announce a historic opportunity for students. Howard University will now be leading a team of HBCUs, including Bowie State, to create Air Force...
State settles with Columbia store owner, accused of violating Puppy Mills Act
A settlement has been reached between Maryland and a puppy retailer, accused of violating the state's “No More Puppy Mills Act” law.
theburn.com
Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center
From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
Chambersburg Police warn residents, business owners to beware of phone scammers posing as police
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police issued a warning to local business owners and residents to beware of phone scammers pretending to be law enforcement. "Within the past week, the Chambersburg Police Department has responded to two local businesses regarding scam phone calls purporting to be from the Chambersburg Police Department's 'Counterfeit or Fraud Division,'" the police department said. "In both recent cases, the employees realized the call was a scam and ended the call."
