Ventura, CA

foxla.com

Teen hurt in massive house fire in LA's Sunland neighborhood

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Fire Department crews are working to put out a fire in a one-story building in the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. Crews were called to the scene in the 10000 block of N. Sherman Grove Avenue around 9:15 p.m. According to LAFD, the blaze may be threatening other nearby structures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Ventura Fire department getting new comfort therapy dog

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Fire Department introduced its new comfort therapy dog in-training Tuesday. Hope is a Labrador retriever and cavadoodle mix. She's on her way to helping provide emotional support for "firefighters, staff and those who have lived through a traumatic experience," according to Ventura Fire. Hope completed...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

King Tide Throws Rocks Over Sea Wall, Radically Alters Butterfly Beach

Hundreds of visitors to Montecito's Butterfly beach on January 22, 2023, a favorite seascape of Royals and Movie Stars, were confused, then awed, to see rocks strewn all over the walkways, sidewalks, street and sand, further altering a landscape already dramatically changed in recent weeks due to the atmospheric river/storm surge.
MONTECITO, CA
foxla.com

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service between Los Angeles, San Diego to resume

LOS ANGELES - Partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles will resume on weekends starting February 4. The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service will operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays with no bus connections, according to Amtrak. This comes after rail service was suspended last September...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Malibu Times

Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene

Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu

Social media inspires visitors to put on their hiking boots and explore the Santa Monica Mountains Escondido Falls is a well-known hiking trail in Malibu, and after a rainstorm, it comes to life. Tucked between Malibu neighborhoods, the hike is easy for all ages. The trail starts at Edward Albert Escondido Canyon Trail and ends […] The post Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA.com

Small brush fire burns in Malibu

A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

4.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Malibu area, followed by multiple aftershock-quakes

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck in the Malibu area early Wednesday morning followed by multiple aftershock quakes. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened at 2 a.m. about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica. Its depth was reported at about 9.2 miles, according to USGS.
MALIBU, CA
sitelinesb.com

Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed

••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
MONTECITO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Citrus Fruits Are Bursting at This Pick-Your-Own Farm in Somis

The strawberry is a showy star of the Southern Californian springtime, and apple orchards are the icons of October, but come January and February?. It's all about bright-of-flavor citrus fruits, those roundish, palm-sized wonders that boast fragrant peels, tart tastes, and all of those snackable sections. But you don't need...
SOMIS, CA

