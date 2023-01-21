Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Henry Kissinger to speak at ceremony marking Ronald Reagan’s 112th birthday at presidential library on February 6D.J. EatonSimi Valley, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Related
foxla.com
Teen hurt in massive house fire in LA's Sunland neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Fire Department crews are working to put out a fire in a one-story building in the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. Crews were called to the scene in the 10000 block of N. Sherman Grove Avenue around 9:15 p.m. According to LAFD, the blaze may be threatening other nearby structures.
Firefighters respond to house fire in Goleta
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a home in Goleta on Tuesday. It happened just after 11 a.m. at a house in the 300 block of Pebble Beach Dr.
Emergency work moves rapidly to clear debris basins from storm impacts
The Randall Rd. debris basin is going through a rapid clearing project to prepare for any future storms. This is protecting downstream homes and businesses. The post Emergency work moves rapidly to clear debris basins from storm impacts appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Ventura Fire department getting new comfort therapy dog
VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Fire Department introduced its new comfort therapy dog in-training Tuesday. Hope is a Labrador retriever and cavadoodle mix. She's on her way to helping provide emotional support for "firefighters, staff and those who have lived through a traumatic experience," according to Ventura Fire. Hope completed...
Santa Barbara Edhat
King Tide Throws Rocks Over Sea Wall, Radically Alters Butterfly Beach
Hundreds of visitors to Montecito's Butterfly beach on January 22, 2023, a favorite seascape of Royals and Movie Stars, were confused, then awed, to see rocks strewn all over the walkways, sidewalks, street and sand, further altering a landscape already dramatically changed in recent weeks due to the atmospheric river/storm surge.
foxla.com
Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service between Los Angeles, San Diego to resume
LOS ANGELES - Partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles will resume on weekends starting February 4. The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service will operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays with no bus connections, according to Amtrak. This comes after rail service was suspended last September...
foxla.com
Catalina Island SWAT situation: Armed woman in custody after leading hours-long standoff
AVALON, Calif. - A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours has finally came to an end on Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a woman who is allegedly armed on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is accused of firing shots from the area, drawing the SWAT team.
Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene
Update 2:33 p.m. All lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway are closed at Tuna Canyon Road due to a brush fire. Fire personnel are on scene. Update at 2:14 p.m.: Tuna brush fire forward progress stopped; fire is 50% contained. No threat to Topanga. The LA County Fire Department are on scene of a […] The post Update: Brush fire on Tuna Canyon contained; road closed, Fire personal on scene appeared first on The Malibu Times.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County Supervisor Solis asks community for help with information on Monterey Park mass shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis was at Sunday's press conference regarding the mass shooting in Monterey Park last night. Spectrum News reporter Tanya McRae spoke with Solis about the killings. "It's very alarming. My heart is broken. It's tragic. It's awful," Solis said. "We...
Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu
Social media inspires visitors to put on their hiking boots and explore the Santa Monica Mountains Escondido Falls is a well-known hiking trail in Malibu, and after a rainstorm, it comes to life. Tucked between Malibu neighborhoods, the hike is easy for all ages. The trail starts at Edward Albert Escondido Canyon Trail and ends […] The post Escondido Falls Trail waterfall draws crowd to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Multiple truckloads of sediment head to the Carpinteria shores in an emergency response after recent storms
Debris basin sediment from Carpinteria hills heads to the beach. It will replenish the coast. The post Multiple truckloads of sediment head to the Carpinteria shores in an emergency response after recent storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA.com
Small brush fire burns in Malibu
A small brush fire is burning in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The blaze was first reported a few minutes before 1 p.m., and it was described as being one-eighth of an acre in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to fire officials. The...
foxla.com
4.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Malibu area, followed by multiple aftershock-quakes
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck in the Malibu area early Wednesday morning followed by multiple aftershock quakes. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened at 2 a.m. about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica. Its depth was reported at about 9.2 miles, according to USGS.
Bucket Brigade volunteers dig out elderly couple left in mud after Santa Barbara storms
Bucket Brigade volunteers help an elderly couple dig out of the recent Santa Barbara storms. More projects are set this weekend. The post Bucket Brigade volunteers dig out elderly couple left in mud after Santa Barbara storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed
••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
foxla.com
Car crash leads to shooting in Santa Monica
One person was injured after being shot at following a car crash Tuesday evening in Santa Monica. The shooter is in custody.
NBC Los Angeles
Citrus Fruits Are Bursting at This Pick-Your-Own Farm in Somis
The strawberry is a showy star of the Southern Californian springtime, and apple orchards are the icons of October, but come January and February?. It's all about bright-of-flavor citrus fruits, those roundish, palm-sized wonders that boast fragrant peels, tart tastes, and all of those snackable sections. But you don't need...
Serial burglary suspect arrested in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara police say officers patrolling along the 300 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard ended up detaining a man for a municipal code violation.
Comments / 1