Overdose kits available at NYC bars

Bars, restaurants and businesses in New York City, which is known for its nightlife, are now stocking overdose prevention kits. Bars, restaurants and businesses in New York City, which is known for its nightlife, are now stocking overdose prevention kits. Sheriff’s Office raids Queens smoke shops. PIX11 rode along...
NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants

A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
LIRR service to Grand Central Madison gets opening date

The transportation hub's first train will depart Jamaica, Queens at 10:45 a.m. and arrive at Grand Central Madison at 11:07 a.m., the MTA said. Trains will not run during the morning rush hour commute on Wednesday, according to an MTA spokesperson. LIRR service to Grand Central Madison gets opening …
NYC to open migrant relief center in Brooklyn

Immigration advocates and Mayor Eric Adams are once again at odds over his plan to build a temporary migrant relief center along one of New York City's waterfronts. Immigration advocates and Mayor Eric Adams are once again at odds over his plan to build a temporary migrant relief center along one of New York City's waterfronts.
Graffiti returns to 191st Street subway tunnel

Some graffiti and street art has already returned to the tunnel leading to a Washington Heights subway entrance that was painted by city crews this weekend. Some graffiti and street art has already returned to the tunnel leading to a Washington Heights subway entrance that was painted by city crews this weekend.
NY's 2nd marijuana dispensary opens

When the war on marijuana came sweeping through his New York City housing project decades ago, Roland Conner found himself going in and out of jail. It’s a time he'd rather not talk about. NY’s 2nd marijuana dispensary opens. When the war on marijuana came sweeping through his...
BK teens get $3M from NY for neighborhood projects

Their class assignment was to see a problem in their neighborhood and fight to fix it. They got a good grade and some big help from the state. BK teens get $3M from NY for neighborhood projects. Their class assignment was to see a problem in their neighborhood and fight...
Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side

Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
NYC to address flooding problem at Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park

VAN CORTLANDT PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Part of the greenway in the Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park will be extended as part of an effort to address flooding issues at the park. “It is a big deal. We’ve been asking for this for 20+ years,” said Christina Taylor, deputy director of the Van Cortlandt Park […]
Surprising reasons for cavities

Even if you brush and floss every day, and avoid sugary snacks and drinks, you could still be at risk for getting a cavity. Even if you brush and floss every day, and avoid sugary snacks and drinks, you could still be at risk for getting a cavity. Sheriff’s Office...
Experiential Intelligence

How your life and work experiences may be the best way to market yourself as an employee. How your life and work experiences may be the best way to market yourself as an employee. New childhood obesity guidelines. For the first time in 15 years, the American Academy of Pediatric...
NYC to count street homeless amidst migrant crisis

City workers and volunteers will fan out across New York City's five boroughs on Tuesday night and into the wee hours of Wednesday morning for the annual count of homeless individuals living on the streets and subways. NYC to count street homeless amidst migrant crisis. City workers and volunteers will...
Early snow shifts to significant rain for NY and NJ

Low pressure will move toward New York and New Jersey on Wednesday, bringing unsettled weather into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect through Wednesday night for portions of the tri-state area. Early snow shifts to significant rain for NY and …. Low pressure...
NY state Sen. Liu on California shooting aftermath

In the wake of a mass shooting at a California dance club that left 10 people dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations, New York state Sen. John Liu joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss the fallout. NY state Sen. Liu on California shooting aftermath. In the wake of...
Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings.  The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
