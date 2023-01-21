Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Related
pix11.com
Overdose kits available at NYC bars
Bars, restaurants and businesses in New York City, which is known for its nightlife, are now stocking overdose prevention kits. Bars, restaurants and businesses in New York City, which is known for its nightlife, are now stocking overdose prevention kits. Sheriff’s Office raids Queens smoke shops. PIX11 rode along...
cityandstateny.com
NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants
A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
pix11.com
LIRR service to Grand Central Madison gets opening date
The transportation hub's first train will depart Jamaica, Queens at 10:45 a.m. and arrive at Grand Central Madison at 11:07 a.m., the MTA said. Trains will not run during the morning rush hour commute on Wednesday, according to an MTA spokesperson. LIRR service to Grand Central Madison gets opening …
pix11.com
NYC to open migrant relief center in Brooklyn
Immigration advocates and Mayor Eric Adams are once again at odds over his plan to build a temporary migrant relief center along one of New York City's waterfronts. Immigration advocates and Mayor Eric Adams are once again at odds over his plan to build a temporary migrant relief center along one of New York City's waterfronts.
pix11.com
Graffiti returns to 191st Street subway tunnel
Some graffiti and street art has already returned to the tunnel leading to a Washington Heights subway entrance that was painted by city crews this weekend. Some graffiti and street art has already returned to the tunnel leading to a Washington Heights subway entrance that was painted by city crews this weekend.
pix11.com
NY's 2nd marijuana dispensary opens
When the war on marijuana came sweeping through his New York City housing project decades ago, Roland Conner found himself going in and out of jail. It’s a time he'd rather not talk about. NY’s 2nd marijuana dispensary opens. When the war on marijuana came sweeping through his...
pix11.com
BK teens get $3M from NY for neighborhood projects
Their class assignment was to see a problem in their neighborhood and fight to fix it. They got a good grade and some big help from the state. BK teens get $3M from NY for neighborhood projects. Their class assignment was to see a problem in their neighborhood and fight...
pix11.com
Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side
Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
NYC to address flooding problem at Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park
VAN CORTLANDT PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Part of the greenway in the Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park will be extended as part of an effort to address flooding issues at the park. “It is a big deal. We’ve been asking for this for 20+ years,” said Christina Taylor, deputy director of the Van Cortlandt Park […]
pix11.com
Surprising reasons for cavities
Even if you brush and floss every day, and avoid sugary snacks and drinks, you could still be at risk for getting a cavity. Even if you brush and floss every day, and avoid sugary snacks and drinks, you could still be at risk for getting a cavity. Sheriff’s Office...
pix11.com
Experiential Intelligence
How your life and work experiences may be the best way to market yourself as an employee. How your life and work experiences may be the best way to market yourself as an employee. New childhood obesity guidelines. For the first time in 15 years, the American Academy of Pediatric...
pix11.com
NYC to count street homeless amidst migrant crisis
City workers and volunteers will fan out across New York City's five boroughs on Tuesday night and into the wee hours of Wednesday morning for the annual count of homeless individuals living on the streets and subways. NYC to count street homeless amidst migrant crisis. City workers and volunteers will...
pix11.com
Early snow shifts to significant rain for NY and NJ
Low pressure will move toward New York and New Jersey on Wednesday, bringing unsettled weather into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect through Wednesday night for portions of the tri-state area. Early snow shifts to significant rain for NY and …. Low pressure...
pix11.com
NY state Sen. Liu on California shooting aftermath
In the wake of a mass shooting at a California dance club that left 10 people dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations, New York state Sen. John Liu joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss the fallout. NY state Sen. Liu on California shooting aftermath. In the wake of...
2nd man wanted in in murder of 74-year-old on Upper West Side
Police in New York City are searching for a second man after a 74-year-old woman was found tied up and dead in her apartment.
Man urinating in Manhattan subway fatally struck by train after falling onto tracks
A man was fatally struck by a train early Tuesday after he fell on to the tracks at a Manhattan subway while urinating, authorities said.
'Let them keep complaining': Adams dismisses critics of NYPD taking videos of Drake concertgoers in Harlem
Drake performed at the Apollo Theater on Jan. 21. The NYPD was spotted recording concert-goers outside the venue. An NYPD spokesperson says the video of concertgoers should only be used to promote community events, but some are expressing concerns of racist surveillance. [ more › ]
Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings. The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
Chaos at NYC hotel-turned-shelter ends with 2 brothers stabbed by security worker
Three men started throwing glass bottles at a stranger in a Manhattan hotel being used as a city shelter over the weekend, hitting a security worker — who retaliated by stabbing two of the men with shards of broken glass, police said.
bkreader.com
Deadly Epidural Delivered in Brooklyn by a Doctor With a History of Mistakes
Inspectors found that an anesthesiologist at a Brooklyn hospital made numerous errors in administering epidurals. Some were life-threatening. One […] Click here to view original web page at www.nytimes.com.
Comments / 5