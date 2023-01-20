Read full article on original website
Related
European shares slip as investors weigh earnings reports
Jan 25 (Reuters) - European stocks inched lower on Wednesday as investors assessed a slew of earnings reports including chip equipment maker ASML's, while fears of more interest rate hikes kept investors on edge.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as earnings kicks into high gear
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell on Tuesday after industry bellwethers 3M, Johnson & Johnson, and GE beat expectations for profit but warned of a challenging year ahead. The fourth-quarter earnings season is keenly watched as companies are expected to feel the full impact of the Federal Reserve's...
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Industrial
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) and Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.8% and 3.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and down 2.77% year-to-date. PACCAR Inc., meanwhile, is up 11.99% year-to-date, and Cummins, Inc. is up 3.76% year-to-date.
Investor Optimism Declines Following Earnings Reports
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed the latest corporate earnings. Shares of 3M Company MMM dropped 6.2% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings and issued FY23...
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 01/24/2023: BFH, BLK, STNE, ONB, SFBS
Financial stocks were edging higher in late Tuesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) still ahead less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.3%. Bitcoin was...
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
NASDAQ
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
NASDAQ
Tuesday's ETF Movers: XBI, IHI
In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Allogene Therapeutics, up about 14.5% and shares of Gossamer Bio, up about 13.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
NASDAQ
PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) made big gains as pandemic-related tailwinds and low interest rates helped power bullish momentum for fintech valuations. But sentiment has since taken a decidedly bearish turn. Facing decelerating growth, high levels of inflation, and rapidly rising interest rates, the payment-services leader has seen its share price tumble 74% from its peak.
NASDAQ
ESGE, VIPS, BEKE, ZTO: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (Symbol: ESGE) where we have detected an approximate $204.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 124,200,000 to 130,300,000). Among the largest underlying components of ESGE, in trading today Vipshop Holdings Ltd (Symbol: VIPS) is up about 1.1%, KE Holdings Inc (Symbol: BEKE) is down about 3.9%, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (Symbol: ZTO) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the ESGE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of ESGE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
8 Real Estate Stocks That Could Crush the Market
There are some tremendous opportunities in the real estate sector right now, and here are eight excellent businesses I have put my own money into. In this short video, I discuss which real estate stocks I own and why I'm confident enough to put my own money behind them. *Stock...
NASDAQ
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:. Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS: This company that operates online platforms for various brands in China has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
ONEOK (OKE) Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.82), with the stock changing hands as low as $61.42 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in NN Inc (NNBR)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,203,887 shares of NN Inc (NNBR). This represents 5.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2017 they reported 1,068,784 shares and 3.92% of the company, an increase in shares of 106.21% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Herc Holdings (HRI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 01/24/2023: PCAR,LGMK,MGA,MG.TO
Consumer stocks have turned narrowly higher in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.1%. In company news, PACCAR (PCAR) rose 7.3% after the commercial truck manufacturer reported Q4 net income of $2.64 per...
Comments / 0