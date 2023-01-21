Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
FOX Reno
Sparks police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run-crash
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Sparks Police Department officials say they located the vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal crash. Authorities found 68-year-old Vincent Joseph Hoff in Reno around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
2news.com
Reno Police release body camera footage of shooting that injured sergeant in west Reno
The Reno Police Department has released body camera footage of the shooting that injured a Reno Police Sergeant earlier this year in west Reno. You can watch the full video released by Reno Police here: Critical Incident Summary Sky Valley Officer Involved Shooting - YouTube. (WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised)
FOX Reno
Lyon County Sheriff's Office warns the public of phone scams
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is warning the public of recent phone scams. According to LCSO, this caller identified themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, saying that they have a warrant for their arrest and need to "post a bond." Authorities said the number being used in these scams even returns to LCSO's Fernley Substation.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Sparks robbery
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
FOX Reno
One injured after stabbing at Meadowood Mall Apartments in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadowood Mall Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
FOX Reno
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots around Dayton neighborhood
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in Dayton Sunday morning after he allegedly fired multiple rounds in a neighborhood. Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies in the Dayton area responded to a neighborhood in the Quail Ridge subdivision around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 22 for multiple reports of a man in possession of a handgun. The suspect was reportedly shooting off multiple rounds while walking around the neighborhood. Authorities say there was also a juvenile on scene who was attempting to negotiate with the suspect.
FOX Reno
Good Samaritans help Reno officer shot with AR-15, body camera footage shows
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Newly released body camera footage shows the intense moments when a Reno police officer was shot multiple times by a suspect armed with an AR-15 earlier this month. Officers responded to suspicious circumstances with possible shots fired at the Southridge Apartments...
KOLO TV Reno
Woman arrested after alleged suffocation murder in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 61-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on a charge she suffocated another person on Jan. 1 in the Sparks industrial area. Suzanne Ehlers was booked in the Washoe County jail on a charge of murder in the death of Kim Rohr. Sparks police did not explain the relationship between Ehlers and Rohr.
Inmate dies three days after being arrested in Northern California
(KTXL) — An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in her cell and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, the third day of her detainment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Correctional staff found Amy Wayne Morris, of Truckee, unresponsive in her cell around 9:22 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. – […]
2news.com
Woman Charged With Open Murder After Fight In Sparks, Looking For Witness
Investigators say the suspect got into a fight at a bus stop and ended up sitting on the victim’s chest and neck. A woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a bus stop fight in Sparks on New Year's Day.
FOX Reno
Car plows into 7-Eleven off Keystone Avenue in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Luckily no one was hurt after a car plowed into a Reno 7-Eleven early Monday morning. The Reno Fire Department responded to the convenience store on the corner of Keystone Avenue and W. 7th Street and found an SUV inside the door.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Injury collisions snarl both corners of Douglas County
Collisions on opposite corners of Douglas County have resulted in several injuries. Emergency personnel responded to a collision at U.S. Highway 50 and Golf Course Drive in which a vehicle rolled over and caught fire at 5:07 p.m., according to Douglas dispatchers. Within a half-dozen minutes there was a head-on...
Nevada Appeal
8 Carson City businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
Out of 36 businesses in Carson City subjected to an alcohol server compliance check last year, eight failed and were issued citations, according to an annual report by city staff. “In addition to a misdemeanor citation for the violating server, six of those citations resulted in an administrative citation, a...
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT to begin clearing Lyon County landslide Friday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin clearing a rockslide in Lyon County starting Friday. The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, scattering boulders and rocks across a 400 foot stretch of roadway through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. A review the following...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3-car crash closes US 50 at Elks Point for 2 hours
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A multiple car collision Tuesday forced the closure of U.S. Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove which created a miles-long traffic jam for about two hours, authorities said. Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a report of a multiple vehicle collision at about 4:30 p.m. at Elks...
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
Popculture
Jeremy Renner Face Bruises Removed From 'Mayor of Kingstown' Poster After Snowplow Accident
Paramount+ changed up the artwork for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 following star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. The original poster featured the actor with a bruised and bloodied face, but the injuries have since been digitally removed, reports Variety. Renner, 52, was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after he was run over by his large snowcat, which he was using to clear a road near his Reno, Nevada home. He is now recovering at home after over two weeks in the hospital.
FOX Reno
UNR's Dual-Enrollment Program aims to make high school to college transition easier
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The University of Nevada, Reno's (UNR) Dual-Enrollment Program provides high school students a fast start toward earning a college degree, with less stress and in a more affordable way. This program aims to build confidence among high school students while they earn...
