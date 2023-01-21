ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

FOX Reno

2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Sparks police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run-crash

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Sparks Police Department officials say they located the vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal crash. Authorities found 68-year-old Vincent Joseph Hoff in Reno around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
SPARKS, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
STATELINE, NV
FOX Reno

Lyon County Sheriff's Office warns the public of phone scams

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is warning the public of recent phone scams. According to LCSO, this caller identified themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, saying that they have a warrant for their arrest and need to "post a bond." Authorities said the number being used in these scams even returns to LCSO's Fernley Substation.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Sparks robbery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

One injured after stabbing at Meadowood Mall Apartments in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadowood Mall Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Man arrested for allegedly firing shots around Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in Dayton Sunday morning after he allegedly fired multiple rounds in a neighborhood. Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies in the Dayton area responded to a neighborhood in the Quail Ridge subdivision around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 22 for multiple reports of a man in possession of a handgun. The suspect was reportedly shooting off multiple rounds while walking around the neighborhood. Authorities say there was also a juvenile on scene who was attempting to negotiate with the suspect.
DAYTON, NV
FOX Reno

Good Samaritans help Reno officer shot with AR-15, body camera footage shows

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Newly released body camera footage shows the intense moments when a Reno police officer was shot multiple times by a suspect armed with an AR-15 earlier this month. Officers responded to suspicious circumstances with possible shots fired at the Southridge Apartments...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Woman arrested after alleged suffocation murder in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A 61-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on a charge she suffocated another person on Jan. 1 in the Sparks industrial area. Suzanne Ehlers was booked in the Washoe County jail on a charge of murder in the death of Kim Rohr. Sparks police did not explain the relationship between Ehlers and Rohr.
FOX40

Inmate dies three days after being arrested in Northern California

(KTXL) — An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in her cell and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, the third day of her detainment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Correctional staff found Amy Wayne Morris, of Truckee, unresponsive in her cell around 9:22 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. – […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX Reno

Car plows into 7-Eleven off Keystone Avenue in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Luckily no one was hurt after a car plowed into a Reno 7-Eleven early Monday morning. The Reno Fire Department responded to the convenience store on the corner of Keystone Avenue and W. 7th Street and found an SUV inside the door.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Injury collisions snarl both corners of Douglas County

Collisions on opposite corners of Douglas County have resulted in several injuries. Emergency personnel responded to a collision at U.S. Highway 50 and Golf Course Drive in which a vehicle rolled over and caught fire at 5:07 p.m., according to Douglas dispatchers. Within a half-dozen minutes there was a head-on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

8 Carson City businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

Out of 36 businesses in Carson City subjected to an alcohol server compliance check last year, eight failed and were issued citations, according to an annual report by city staff. “In addition to a misdemeanor citation for the violating server, six of those citations resulted in an administrative citation, a...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NDOT to begin clearing Lyon County landslide Friday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin clearing a rockslide in Lyon County starting Friday. The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, scattering boulders and rocks across a 400 foot stretch of roadway through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. A review the following...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

3-car crash closes US 50 at Elks Point for 2 hours

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A multiple car collision Tuesday forced the closure of U.S. Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove which created a miles-long traffic jam for about two hours, authorities said. Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a report of a multiple vehicle collision at about 4:30 p.m. at Elks...
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
Popculture

Jeremy Renner Face Bruises Removed From 'Mayor of Kingstown' Poster After Snowplow Accident

Paramount+ changed up the artwork for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 following star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. The original poster featured the actor with a bruised and bloodied face, but the injuries have since been digitally removed, reports Variety. Renner, 52, was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after he was run over by his large snowcat, which he was using to clear a road near his Reno, Nevada home. He is now recovering at home after over two weeks in the hospital.
RENO, NV

