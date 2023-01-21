ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 176

Bridget Crowley
3d ago

I think it's time we stopped all sales of property in the US to foreigners. And, to any US companies that are "holding" companies for foreigners. Folks, it's time. If we aren't good enough for them to become citizens they should not be allowed to own here. The world is not what it use to be.

Reply(2)
55
Frances Cruz
4d ago

Good!! Keep out the ones from Iraq n Iran these ppl are taking over, also countries that pose a threat to Texas and this country

Reply(13)
61
William Lane
4d ago

most of the time I most definitely don't agree with anything the government has to do with our lives, but I'm not sure that I disagree with this law! not saying that everyone from each of these countries is a bad person because that is most definitely not true! but if you are a god-fearing person or not please understand there are truly evil things going on all around the world and a lot of them are coming from those countries right now. this is not a joke people, these other countries which can rival the US's power are looking to do evil things to ultimately control the world and if you take it as a joke you will be sorely and sadly mistaken if you live to mistake it

Reply
21
Related
New York Post

Texas bill could ban Chinese, North Koreans, Iranians and Russians from buying land

Lawmakers in the Lone Star State are considering a bill that would ban individuals and business entities from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying land in Texas. Senate Bill 147 is similar to measures put in place by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Russia went to war with Ukraine. Despite that, some Texas leaders are already declaring the proposal “racist.” “It’s blatant discrimination,” said Fort Bend County Judge KP George, who is originally from India. “It’s unfathomable that our state leaders, who are elected to serve in the best interest of all of their constituents, would target groups of people...
TEXAS STATE
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
brytfmonline.com

Everyone from China refuses to come to the country

The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
The Jewish Press

Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims

The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth

The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
New York Post

China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America

The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there.  Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering.  Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...

Comments / 0

Community Policy