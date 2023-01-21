ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man facing charges after allegedly robbing senior citizen in Greenfield

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aawcb_0kM7hn6p00

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after police said he robbed a senior citizen on Wednesday in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood.

According to police, 50-year-old Brian Guiney is charged in the incident.

Police said the robbery took place outside of an ATM in the 4300 block of Murray Avenue just after 12 p.m.

Guiney was arrested Friday, according to court documents.

He is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V96Bq_0kM7hn6p00

North Side Partnership Project holds summit for public violence A local organization in the North Side is holding a meeting to discuss different ways to prevent violence involving minors in Pittsburgh.

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Johnstown police release photos of Moxham homicide suspect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police Department (JPD) and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are seeking your help in finding the Moxham homicide suspect. Below are the photos from JPD of the suspect in the Monday afternoon deadly shooting as well as the jacket he was wearing: Anyone with information is asked […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 men accused in multi-county catalytic converter theft ring

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Investigators have nabbed three men suspected of running a destructive catalytic converter theft ring that spanned several counties across our region. “The brazen acts of these suspects not only cost innocent drivers and business owners thousands, hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs, but these suspects terrorized our neighborhoods, our businesses across Western Pennsylvania for months,” said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Greensburg police chief facing federal drug charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police chief Shawn Denning is facing federal drug charges, according to court documents. According to Target 11 sources, Denning was escorted out of the Greensburg City Hall Tuesday morning by DEA agents. He was taken into custody, but was later released on bond. According to...
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

1 arrested after shooting on Bedford Street in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars with bail denied following a domestic-related shooting Friday. Johnstown police were called to the 1200 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown for a shooting that took place around 5 p.m. on Jan. 20 behind a house, according to charges filed. Several shell casings were […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg police looking for missing teenage girl

Wilkinsburg police are looking for a missing teen. Denaejah Waller, 14, didn’t come home from school — Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy in Oakland — Tuesday. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and was last seen wearing torn jeans and a blue leather coat with an “8 ball” design on the back.
WILKINSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Teen shot multiple times in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A teenager was taken to a hospital after being shot in McKeesport on Monday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 1400 block of Meadow Street at 2:27 p.m. Once on scene, first responders found a teenage boy with...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman says her Bloomfield home was broken into twice in 2 days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a local woman says her home was broken into twice in two days.It happened in Bloomfield over the weekend. The thought of someone in her home going through her personal things -- not once but possibly twice -- is just too much for this single mom to fathom. She believes she may be the target of a stalker.Brittney Zacharias showed KDKA-TV exactly how a burglar got into her Bloomfield home Friday while she was at work."That's the air conditioner, and like I said, it was screwed in in the window," she explained. All was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating claims that Beaver County school bus driver drove recklessly with kids on board

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus driver in Beaver County is off the job and police are investigating claims that he drove recklessly with kids on board on purpose. Parents of an elementary school student at Todd Lane in Center Township said the bus driver has been intentionally slamming on his brakes and laughing at the kids when they hit their faces on the seat in front of them.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Woman accused of driving car during crack cocaine bust in New Kensington faces felony charges

The driver of a car that was targeted in an undercover operation that led to the arrest of a suspected crack dealer has been ordered to stand trial on felony drug charges. Investigators say Tasha Tierra Williams, 41, of the 200 block of 15th Street in Arnold was behind the wheel Nov. 9 when undercover investigators saw a passenger in the car exchange suspected crack cocaine for money, according to her arrest papers.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
116K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy