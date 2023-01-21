Man facing charges after allegedly robbing senior citizen in Greenfield

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after police said he robbed a senior citizen on Wednesday in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood.

According to police, 50-year-old Brian Guiney is charged in the incident.

Police said the robbery took place outside of an ATM in the 4300 block of Murray Avenue just after 12 p.m.

Guiney was arrested Friday, according to court documents.

He is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

