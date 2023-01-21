Read full article on original website
WDEF
Update: Man who Stole Car, Kidnapped Child was Arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The man who stole a car with a sleeping child in the backseat Monday has been arrested by Chattanooga police. An affidavit from Hamilton County states that Harold R. Green of Cleveland is being charged with kidnapping and two counts of property theft over $5,000.
WTVC
Urban Air employee accused of propositioning woman's underage daughter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A mother tells us an Urban Air employee got her daughter alone, and now there is an active police search for him. "As a parent, me and my children do not feel safe coming back here," an anonymous parent told us. The mother, who didn’t want...
WTVCFOX
Stolen car with sleeping toddler inside crashes on I-75 in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A toddler is safe after Chattanooga Police say a thief who remains on the run stole a vehicle she was sitting in the back seat of Monday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 75. Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller tells us the toddler's grandmother was...
WTVC
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Man Wanted for Murder in East Ridge Taken into Custody by Mexican Authorities
A man wanted for the November 2022 killing of a woman on Spriggs Street has been taken into custody in Mexico. According to East Ridge police, on Monday, Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez was taken into custody by Mexican Authorities. The East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office are coordinating with our federal partners to secure extradition on an outstanding 1st Degree Murder warrant.
WDEF
One Dead with Gunshot Wounds at Scene of Crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person died in a car wreck on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police Department said. They say the driver had gunshot wounds. A child in the backseat of the car was uninjured, according to police. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD arrived on scene to...
WTVC
Police find gun at East Ridge High School Monday
Police discovered a gun in a student's backpack at East Ridge High School on Monday. A statement from the school says students told staff of a possible hazard in the building. The school then contacted East Ridge Police. Officers found the weapon during a search of the building. The backpack...
WTVC
Murphy man shot by police releases surveillance video from night of the shooting
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On December 13, 2022, Jason Harley Kloepfer, 41, was reportedly shot several times by members of the...
WDEF
Police Chase with Wanted Chickamauga Man
CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (WDEF) — An investigation is underway after a man sent officers on a high-speed chase on Sunday in Walker County, Georgia. Officers attempted a traffic stop when Tylor Laverne Day fled the scene. This resulted in officers pursuing Day, who reached speeds of 70 mph. The pursuit...
waste360.com
Cleveland, Tenn. Expects Increase in Illegal Dumping as Landfill Costs Surge
Prices at the Bradley County Landfill in Tennessee are skyrocketing, prompting Cleveland city officials to prepare for a bump in illegal dumping. The cost to dump a tire jumped from $1 to $10 at one point, but landfill operators say the price has dropped to $4.50. Dropping off a mattress costs $50, up from $20.
WTVC
Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says
The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN STRIKES WOMAN IN FACE ADDITIONAL TIMES WHILE TRYING TO HIT MAN WHO TRIES TO STOP HIM
In reference to a possible assault that had occurred outside of the apartment complex. It was stated that the male subject was still located outside wearing a gray shirt, black sweat pants, and had dark hair. Upon arrival, an officer observed a man pointing towards a male subject standing on the side walk near a white van. The officer made contact with the male subject identified by his TN identification as lan Morin. The officer observed that Mr. Morin had a strong alcoholic odor about his person, very red watery eyes, and was unsteady on his feet. Mr. Morin started to become very aggressive in manner and attempted to kick the white van belonging to the victim. Mr. Morin made statements that did not pertain to the investigation and never stated anything about an occurred assault. For the safety of the general public, and Mr. Morin while intoxicated by a mind altering substance, the officer placed him into custody of his patrol unit.
WDEF
One Person Dead After Shooting and Crash on Highway 58
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A person is dead after an incident on Highway 58. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a single car crash with possible entrapment shortly after 7:30 this evening. When the police arrived on scene, they found that the driver of the vehicle was unconscious and a...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
wvlt.tv
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
WDEF
Two Traffic Stops Result in Seizure of Fentanyl
DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dunlap police found narcotics in two separate traffic stops this weekend. The drivers in both incidents were arrested and are facing multiple charges, according to the Dunlap Police Department. On Saturday, police stopped a Chevrolet Suburban and found nine fentanyl pills and powder. Police say...
WTVC
Woman dies after domestic disturbance in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an apparent domestic dispute north of Cleveland Thursday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). We're working to learn more details. A release says deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of Christian Drive a...
WTVC
House of Colour Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We’re a few weeks into the new year and are you still feeling the new you? Maybe you’re still searching for it? Tracey Moys with House of Colour is an image consultant and here to help. Find out more about her, or find the...
WTVC
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
WDEF
Another Student Arrested with Gun Charges at Cleveland Middle School
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A stolen firearm was recovered from the home of a Cleveland Middle School student, according to the Cleveland Police Department. This information comes just one day after another Cleveland Middle School student was arrested for bringing a firearm onto school property. Both students were arrested...
