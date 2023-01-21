In reference to a possible assault that had occurred outside of the apartment complex. It was stated that the male subject was still located outside wearing a gray shirt, black sweat pants, and had dark hair. Upon arrival, an officer observed a man pointing towards a male subject standing on the side walk near a white van. The officer made contact with the male subject identified by his TN identification as lan Morin. The officer observed that Mr. Morin had a strong alcoholic odor about his person, very red watery eyes, and was unsteady on his feet. Mr. Morin started to become very aggressive in manner and attempted to kick the white van belonging to the victim. Mr. Morin made statements that did not pertain to the investigation and never stated anything about an occurred assault. For the safety of the general public, and Mr. Morin while intoxicated by a mind altering substance, the officer placed him into custody of his patrol unit.

