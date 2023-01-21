Read full article on original website
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Washington Examiner
Schumer dares House GOP to introduce debt ceiling bill: 'Republicans say they want spending cuts'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dared House Republicans to bring forward a bill that details the spending cuts the party wants in exchange for raising the debt limit as the new GOP majority barrels toward a debt ceiling stalemate with the Senate and the White House. In a floor...
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states’ abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and...
