Tempe, AZ

Tiger cub retrieved by Phoenix PD, suspect taken into custody

PHOENIX — A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday by Phoenix police for allegedly advertising the sale of a tiger cub on social media. Carlos Alcaraz was taken into custody after investigators executed a search warrant and rescued a baby tiger that had been advertised online for $25,000, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
Driver arrested for I-10 crash, accused of racing

PHOENIX — Investigators have arrested a driver for allegedly causing a crash last Thursday night on Interstate 10 while he was racing other cars. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, of Phoenix is facing multiple criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a three-vehicle collision on the freeway near 43rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix man, 3 others convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Where is the Phoenix Convention Center?

PHOENIX — Soon, what feels like the entire world will descend into Phoenix as Arizona plays host to Super Bowl LVII. Besides the Big Game on Feb. 12, numerous events and celebrations are scheduled to be held at various locations across the Valley. And one of the venues expected...
PHOENIX, AZ
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
'I'm not going to put an arbitrary timeline on this': County attorney respects decision of death penalty review, hopes for expeditious process

PHOENIX — After an executive order established an independent review of Arizona's death penalty process, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she respects the process and hopes it will be speedy and transparent. Governor Katie Hobbs issued the executive order on Friday, Jan. 20, calling for an independent review...
ARIZONA STATE
Gilbert police now using SPIDR Tech, a new crime reporting system

GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Police Department has a new way to keep those reporting crimes informed on the progress of their investigations. The police department has implemented a new technology to engage 911 callers and reporting parties with the most updated information about their cases. The police department...
GILBERT, AZ
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix

Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
