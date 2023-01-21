Read full article on original website
Tiger cub retrieved by Phoenix PD, suspect taken into custody
PHOENIX — A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday by Phoenix police for allegedly advertising the sale of a tiger cub on social media. Carlos Alcaraz was taken into custody after investigators executed a search warrant and rescued a baby tiger that had been advertised online for $25,000, police said.
Maricopa County confirms first flu-related child death of the season
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Maricopa County officials said Tuesday a child has died from influenza, marking the county's first pediatric flu death this flu season. Two pediatric deaths have been previously reported in other parts of Arizona so far this season. The child who recently died in Maricopa County was not immunized.
15 guns found at Sky Harbor security checkpoints so far in 2023
PHOENIX — Sky Harbor Airport was fifth in the nation for the most guns found at TSA security checkpoints in 2022. Fifteen guns have already been found during the first three weeks of 2023. “TSA doesn’t want to keep you from traveling with your gun. We just want you...
Underground construction is happening now on massive Arizona Fresh project in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A brand new project is taking shape in Phoenix, and it's set to make a big impact on the city’s food desert problem. Construction is happening underground and the city said it'll start looking like a more traditional construction site by late summer. It’s tough for...
Federal agent from Mesa ordered to pay $133K after caught using gov't car to drive for Lyft, Uber
MESA, Ariz. — A former Homeland Security agent from Arizona has been ordered to pay the federal government money he earned while using his work vehicle to drive for Uber and Lyft. Sean M. Nelson, 44, of Mesa was sentenced last week to two years of federal probation after...
Driver arrested for I-10 crash, accused of racing
PHOENIX — Investigators have arrested a driver for allegedly causing a crash last Thursday night on Interstate 10 while he was racing other cars. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, of Phoenix is facing multiple criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a three-vehicle collision on the freeway near 43rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Phoenix man, 3 others convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota,...
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
Gilbert parents of shooting victim propose Arizona gun storage law
GILBERT, Ariz. — Turning their grief into action, Bruce and Claire Petillo hope a proposed gun storage law named after their deceased son will prevent future tragedies. “I think most people agree if you own a gun it should be properly stored," Bruce Petillo said on Tuesday from his Gilbert home.
Where is the Phoenix Convention Center?
PHOENIX — Soon, what feels like the entire world will descend into Phoenix as Arizona plays host to Super Bowl LVII. Besides the Big Game on Feb. 12, numerous events and celebrations are scheduled to be held at various locations across the Valley. And one of the venues expected...
Kari Lake’s Team Announces ‘More Evidence to Come’ after Arizona Gov. Hobbs Requests Case Dismissal
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s team announced Monday that there’s more evidence to come regarding her election lawsuit soon after Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs requested the case be thrown out. “Yesterday @katiehobbs filed to get our lawsuit thrown out,” the Kari Lake War Room tweeted. “Today, records...
BNSF moving forward with Phoenix-area rail complex
Fort Worth-based BNSF Railway Co. is moving forward with two massive rail complexes, including one in the Phoenix metro, following its announcement to invest $3.96 billion in 2023.
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
'I'm not going to put an arbitrary timeline on this': County attorney respects decision of death penalty review, hopes for expeditious process
PHOENIX — After an executive order established an independent review of Arizona's death penalty process, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she respects the process and hopes it will be speedy and transparent. Governor Katie Hobbs issued the executive order on Friday, Jan. 20, calling for an independent review...
Phoenix now has a public health advisor. Here's what that means for residents
PHOENIX — A first of its kind position is putting a magnifying glass on public health in the City of Phoenix. The city’s first public health advisor, Nicole Witt, is now about three months into the job. Witt joined the team in the middle of October 2022 and said people who live in the city will soon begin to hear from her department.
Gilbert mom unhappy with city's settlement offer after garbage truck smashes car
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
Gilbert police now using SPIDR Tech, a new crime reporting system
GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Police Department has a new way to keep those reporting crimes informed on the progress of their investigations. The police department has implemented a new technology to engage 911 callers and reporting parties with the most updated information about their cases. The police department...
Arizona State Rep. David Cook Seeks Financial Aid to Get I-10 Widening Project Underway
Arizona State Representative David Cook (R-Globe) announced Thursday that he is seeking federal aid in financing a project to widen Interstate 10 (I-10) between Chandler and Casa Grande. “The state of Arizona has invested a total of $630 million into this project to date. The Mega grant is the missing...
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
'It's just brutal out here': Cities conduct annual homeless count in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Phoenix is on pace to have thousands sleeping on the street again for this year’s Point-In-Time homeless count, an annual data collection conducted by cities and communities across Maricopa County. The count, required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for any municipality that...
