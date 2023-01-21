The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Gala to celebrate the launch of The Artificers, T.E. Freeman Studio & Kate Freeman Studio at 8 N. National Ave. in the Downtown Historic District on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The ribbon cutting and remarks will take place at 5:45pm and the gala will follow from 6 to 9pm. Light refreshments will be offered. The gala will feature art from Trent and Kate Freeman as well as some of their house artists that will be with them on a regular basis. This long-awaited event will kick off the opening of the art gallery and hosting of art classes and workshops that will be held in the teaching studio.

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO