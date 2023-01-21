Read full article on original website
Pittsburg USD 250 names its new Assistant Superintendent
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg Community Schools names Ann Lee as its new Assistant Superintendent.
Community Involvement Fair on Feb. 2
Here’s your chance to get involved and make a difference!. Plan to attend our Community Involvement Fair on Thursday, February 2nd. from 5:00 to 6:30 pm at the Ellis Fine Arts Center Lobby. This event is perfect for anyone in our community looking to get involved more in 2023.
New Labette Center Clinical Director named
PARSONS, Kans. — Labette Center announced that Peter Smith has been named the Clinical Director for Labette Center for Mental Health Services, starting January 23rd, 2023. Smith will continue to work as a crisis therapist and providing outpatient therapy services. Smith began working at Labette Center in 2016 as...
Obituary of Clarence William Willey
Clarence William “Bill” Willey, age 69, resident of Deerfield, MO, formerly of Lane, KS, passed away Thursday morning January 19th, 2023, at Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar, MO. He was born July 3rd, 1953, in Garnett, KS to Lloyd Warren Willey and Ester Rebecca Ashburn Willey. Clearance,...
Chamber Announces The Artificers Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Gala
The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Gala to celebrate the launch of The Artificers, T.E. Freeman Studio & Kate Freeman Studio at 8 N. National Ave. in the Downtown Historic District on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The ribbon cutting and remarks will take place at 5:45pm and the gala will follow from 6 to 9pm. Light refreshments will be offered. The gala will feature art from Trent and Kate Freeman as well as some of their house artists that will be with them on a regular basis. This long-awaited event will kick off the opening of the art gallery and hosting of art classes and workshops that will be held in the teaching studio.
Obituary of Sarah Eckles
Sarah Eugenia Wesner Eckles, 83, passed away peacefully in her home on January 22, 2023. Sally was born November 23, 1939, to Ermal and Hulon Albright Wesner in Ida, Louisiana. She attended college at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority, the...
Obituary of James Belknap Jr.
James Hargraves Belknap, Jr., 84, of Fort Scott, Kansas, passed away Thursday evening, January 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 3, 1938, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the son of James Hargraves Belknap, Sr. and Thelma Francine (Warwick) Belknap. James graduated from Chetopa High...
Obituary of Wade Young
Wade Douglas Young, age 69, resident of Fort Scott, KS, gained his Heavenly wings surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Medicalodges Fort Scott. He was born October 10, 1953, in Fort Scott, the son of Marion and Lena (Kerr) Young. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Johnson on August 26, 1982, in Fort Scott on the steps of the church. They cherished each other for 40 years and from their union came beloved daughter, Kimberly Young.
Locals gather for a cleanup effort on Highway 69 in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Members of the Pittsburg Area Young Professionals and Pittsburg Beautiful were joined by members of the community for a cleanup effort on Highway 69.
New senator-elect in Kansas
KSNF/KODE — A portion of Southeast Kansas now has a new senator-elect. Republican Tim Shallenburger was selected at a senate convention held in Columbus, Kansas Sunday evening. He’s replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who announced his resignation from the “District 13” seat earlier this month. Shallenburger will fulfill...
Winter Storm Warning: Doug Heady, Chief Meteorologist, watching the skies; Joplin News First, Shannon Becker, traveling the roads
JOPLIN METRO AREA - Meteorologist Doug Heady will be monitoring the storm. Shannon Becker, Joplin News First, will be traveling the roads. Doug says, “Rain will pickup Tuesday afternoon… switch to snow by sunset with periods of heavy snow Tuesday night.”. Pittsburg, Kan. 2-4" Joplin, Mo. 3-6" Neosho,...
Two Infrastructure Issues Affected Fort Scott Yesterday
Fort Scottians experienced a couple of infrastructure problems on Jan. 23. There was a power outage. “From what we are hearing from Evergy (the electric utility)it was an outage in a substation,” Brad Matkin, Fort Scott City Manager said. “They did a great job getting the problem located and solved in a timely manner and we appreciate this.”
Forecasted snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday leads to winter weather advisories for Lyon and most surrounding areas
Winter weather is in the forecast once again for the majority of the KVOE listening area. Winter weather advisories are in place for Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties from 6 pm Tuesday to 9 am Wednesday. A separate advisory goes for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
More snow for parts of Northeast Kansas expected later this evening
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISROY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties starting at 6:00pm this evening until 9:00am tomorrow morning. Clouds will be building in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Precipitation spreads in by late in the evening...
One killed Monday night in head-on crash in Labette County
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Monday night in Labette County in southeast Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday on US-400 highway, about two miles west of Parsons. According to the Kansas Highway...
Out-of-state murder suspect arrested in Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. - Baxter Springs, Kansas police arrested a juvenile suspect wanted out of Georgia for murder.
Three hospitalized after collision launches car into southeastern Kansas home
GAS, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a collision launched a pickup truck into a nearby home in a small southeastern Kansas town. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were...
Allen County crash injures three, damages two houses
A crash in Allen County in the early-morning hours of Friday morning damaged a house and injured three people, one of whom received serious injuries.
Prosecutors file chargers for Pittsburg home invader
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Charges were filed today after a weekend home invasion in Pittsburg.
