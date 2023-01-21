Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Little Library ProgramSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Class in Water ConservationSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Metrocenter: Demolition set to begin for once-iconic North Phoenix mall
The mall, which opened in the 1970s, closed in 2020 as a result of low foot traffic exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over two years after the mall closed, work is set to begin that will eventually transform the area into a unique community. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
AZFamily
Phoenix’s HALO Animal Rescue is working to get senior dogs into loving families
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tuesday is “Change a Pet’s Life Day” and JCPenney is partnering across the U.S. with pet shelters, including Phoenix’s own HALO Animal Rescue, to make sure as many senior dogs in shelters find their “furever” home as possible. JCPenney is...
fox10phoenix.com
Tiger cub found: Phoenix area experts shocked exotic pets were found in home
According to Phoenix Police officials, a tiger cub, along with baby snapping turtles and a baby American alligator, were found at a home in the Valley, and a man identified as 25-year-old Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz was arrested in connection with the discovery. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Local man develops Rascal’s Foundation to help those in need with pet care bills
Twelve years ago, Neil Moore went to a shelter in Phoenix to pick up an older German Shepherd, but as fate would have it the dog wasn’t able to be shown and he instead met a Boxer Lab mix and fell in love at first sight and brought his new pet, Rascal, home.
KOLD-TV
16 dogs saved from burning west Phoenix house that also served as animal rescue
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than a dozen dogs were rescued from a house fire around midnight on Tuesday. The Phoenix and Glendale Fire departments responded to the home near 37th Avenue and Bethany Home Road that also served as an animal rescue known as “Mangy Mutt Rescue.” According to firefighters, the flames were 30 feet high when they arrived. Video from the scene shows clutter around the house, which firefighters said made it difficult to put the fire out.
fox10phoenix.com
Bird in Arizona finds frozen water feeder
The video, which was taken in Sun City West, shows, a bird trying to drink from one bird feeder, only to find it's completely frozen. Not even the bird's beak could crack the ice. Arizona has been experiencing low overnight temperatures in recent days.
fox10phoenix.com
Amid cold snap, homeless organizations in Phoenix area do what they can to help those in need
PHOENIX - With overnight low temperatures in the Phoenix area expected to be in the 30s, those experiencing homelessness are at risk. Whether the Valley is facing extreme heat or extreme cold, organizations that help the unsheltered population are working overtime to keep them safe, and on Jan. 24, these organizations are doing the same thing.
Valley doctor working to recover after fall over the holidays
PHOENIX — A Valley doctor who's helped patients for 20 years is the one now being treated. Dr. Grayson Guzman has been hospitalized for a month after taking a fall during the holidays. Kara Guzman, his wife, says he wanted to fix some Christmas lights that had fallen at...
fox10phoenix.com
Point-in-time homeless count happening in Maricopa County
PHOENIX - Volunteers hit the pavement on Jan. 24 to try to get a better idea of just how many people in Arizona have no place to call home. The Point-In-Time Homeless Count is required annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it helps determine how communities should allocate resources.
azbigmedia.com
Vi at Silverstone ranks No. 1 out of 139 care centers in Arizona
Vi at Silverstone, a Vi and Plaza Companies Community in North Scottsdale, has ranked No. 1 out of 139 senior care centers in Arizona in terms of survey score, by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Q4 2022 Top-Line Report. The community was ranked five out of five stars across all categories, including Survey Rating, Staffing Rating, and Quality Measure Rating.
AZFamily
Gilbert mom unhappy with city's settlement offer after garbage truck smashes car
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
AZFamily
Gilbert garbage truck demolishes car, owner wants damage, costs taken care of
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A garbage truck smashed into Jessica Garcia’s 2013 Hyundai Veloster a couple of months ago. The vehicle was parked in front of her house, off Higley Road and Chandler Heights Road in Gilbert. She figured the town of Gilbert would take care of the damage and all the costs. It hasn’t worked out that way. “We just want to be treated fairly,” said Garcia.
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl LVII: Police and private security getting ready to keep visitors safe during the Big Game
PHOENIX - With hundreds of thousands of people getting ready to descend upon the Phoenix area for Super Bowl LVII, a big topic for the game's organizers is how to keep everyone safe. The big game is set to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, and a quick...
AZFamily
Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
fox10phoenix.com
Man tried to sell tiger cub on social media, Phoenix Police say
PHOENIX - A man who police say was in illegal possession of a tiger cub and tried to sell the animal has been arrested. Phoenix Police say 25-year-old Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz was arrested on Jan. 23. An investigation began after officers received a tip that Alcaraz was trying to sell a baby tiger on social medias for $25,000. Detectives reportedly posed as buyers, and negotiated a price of $20,000.
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
fox10phoenix.com
Metrocenter Mall ready to be demolished; multi-use village planned for site
Metrocenter, an iconic north Phoenix mall, is about to be demolished. Plans to tear down the mall and build a new multi-use village are now in full swing. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
BNSF moving forward with Phoenix-area rail complex
Fort Worth-based BNSF Railway Co. is moving forward with two massive rail complexes, including one in the Phoenix metro, following its announcement to invest $3.96 billion in 2023.
Comments / 1