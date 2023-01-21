ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

KTVZ

DOJ sues Google over its dominance in online advertising market

The Justice Department and eight states sued Google on Tuesday, accusing the company of harming competition with its dominance in the online advertising market and calling for it to be broken up. The move marks the Biden administration’s first blockbuster antitrust case against a Big Tech company. The eight states...
COLORADO STATE
KTVZ

America’s largest private employer just hiked wages

Walmart, America’s largest private employer, said Tuesday that it will raise its minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour as it tries to retain store and warehouse workers in a tight labor market for lower-wage industries. Walmart has 1.7 million workers in the United States, 94% of whom...
KTVZ

Amazon warehouse workers walk out in first UK strike

Amazon workers at a warehouse in central England went on strike Wednesday, the first time employees of the US tech giant have walked out in the country. About 300 of 1,000 workers at the Coventry fulfillment center are protesting Amazon’s 5% pay increase last year, which is well below the rise in the cost of living.
KTVZ

Tyre Nichols had ‘extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,’ according to preliminary autopsy commissioned by family

Tyre Nichols, the Black man who died two weeks ago after a confrontation with Memphis Police, suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” according to preliminary results of an autopsy commissioned by attorneys for his family. “We can state that preliminary findings indicate Tyre suffered extensive bleeding...
MEMPHIS, TN
KTVZ

Amazon launches $5-a-month unlimited prescription plan

Amazon is expanding its push into healthcare with a $5 monthly unlimited delivery pass on 60 common generic prescription drugs treating allergies, inflammation, high blood pressure and other conditions. Amazon announced the new delivery service, RXPass, on Tuesday and it will launch immediately in most states except California, Texas, Minnesota...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVZ

With newfound powers, statehouse Democrats race to expand voting rights

After strong electoral results in the midterm elections, Democrats in some key states are moving quickly this year on voting rights — pushing ambitious plans to expand access to the ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election. In the presidential swing state of Michigan — where Democrats have gained...
MICHIGAN STATE

