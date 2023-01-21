Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
Labs Producing 42% of U.S. Baby Formula Under Criminal Investigation Over Formula Shortage, Infant DeathsEden ReportsSturgis, MI
US Department of Justice investigates Abbott Laboratories following baby formula illness outbreaksEdy ZooSturgis, MI
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Related
Department of Justice investigates Goodyear over its handling of tire recall
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is being investigated for its response to an out-of-production tire once used primarily on motor homes, the Wall Street Journal and other media reported Wednesday. The U.S. Justice Department criminal investigation involves the recreational vehicle G159 275/70R22.5 tire that the company stopped manufacturing in 2003.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
KTVZ
DOJ sues Google over its dominance in online advertising market
The Justice Department and eight states sued Google on Tuesday, accusing the company of harming competition with its dominance in the online advertising market and calling for it to be broken up. The move marks the Biden administration’s first blockbuster antitrust case against a Big Tech company. The eight states...
KTVZ
‘420 price was not a joke.’ Elon Musk testifies again in trial over controversial tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand for a second day on Monday and attempted to explain the thought process behind his controversial “funding secured” tweet from 2018, pushing back at the idea that it was partly a joke. Musk, Tesla and company directors are facing a...
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says we're not in a debt crisis, but the US could still be facing a lot of economic problems in a few years
The US has the largest national debt balance in the world, and it could pose problems down the line, top economist Paul Krugman warned.
KTVZ
FDA proposes new levels for lead in baby food, but critics say more action is needed
The allowable levels of lead in certain baby and toddler foods should be set at 20 parts per billion or less, according to new draft guidance issued Tuesday by the US Food and Drug Administration. “For babies and young children who eat the foods covered in today’s draft guidance, the...
New lawsuits target state restrictions on abortion pills
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights filed separate lawsuits Wednesday challenging two states’ abortion pill restrictions, the opening salvo in what’s expected to a be a protracted legal battle over access to the medications. The lawsuits argue that limits on the drugs in North Carolina and...
KTVZ
‘Decisions are imminent’ on charges in Trump’s effort to overturn 2020 election in Georgia, Fulton County DA says
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suggested Tuesday that the special grand jury investigating Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to upend the 2020 election in Georgia has recommended multiple indictments and said that her decision on whether to bring charges is “imminent.”. At a hearing in Atlanta...
KTVZ
5 shootings in California, Iowa and Washington leave 24 dead as America’s gun violence scourge drags on
A series of shootings in three states has made for a heart-wrenching several days, leaving 24 dead as more cities join a growing list of American communities scarred by gun violence. “Only in America do we see this kind of carnage, this kind of chaos, this kind of disruption of...
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
KTVZ
America’s largest private employer just hiked wages
Walmart, America’s largest private employer, said Tuesday that it will raise its minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour as it tries to retain store and warehouse workers in a tight labor market for lower-wage industries. Walmart has 1.7 million workers in the United States, 94% of whom...
KTVZ
Amazon warehouse workers walk out in first UK strike
Amazon workers at a warehouse in central England went on strike Wednesday, the first time employees of the US tech giant have walked out in the country. About 300 of 1,000 workers at the Coventry fulfillment center are protesting Amazon’s 5% pay increase last year, which is well below the rise in the cost of living.
KTVZ
5 things to know for Jan. 25: Classified docs, Tornadoes, Immigration, Covid, Ukraine
Rihanna headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show has already drummed up immense excitement. But if pop music isn’t your genre of choice, perhaps you’ll be happy to learn the NFL has added a country music star and some Hollywood heavyweights to its entertainment lineup. Here’s what else...
KTVZ
Tyre Nichols had ‘extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,’ according to preliminary autopsy commissioned by family
Tyre Nichols, the Black man who died two weeks ago after a confrontation with Memphis Police, suffered “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” according to preliminary results of an autopsy commissioned by attorneys for his family. “We can state that preliminary findings indicate Tyre suffered extensive bleeding...
KTVZ
Amazon launches $5-a-month unlimited prescription plan
Amazon is expanding its push into healthcare with a $5 monthly unlimited delivery pass on 60 common generic prescription drugs treating allergies, inflammation, high blood pressure and other conditions. Amazon announced the new delivery service, RXPass, on Tuesday and it will launch immediately in most states except California, Texas, Minnesota...
KTVZ
Family reaches $2.9 million settlement in lawsuit over Bowling Green State University hazing death
The family of Stone Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student who prosecutors said died from alcohol intoxication during a 2021 fraternity hazing, has reached a $2.9 million settlement with the university, the family’s attorney announced Monday. “Kudos to Bowling Green and the state of Ohio for understanding the...
KTVZ
With newfound powers, statehouse Democrats race to expand voting rights
After strong electoral results in the midterm elections, Democrats in some key states are moving quickly this year on voting rights — pushing ambitious plans to expand access to the ballot ahead of the 2024 presidential election. In the presidential swing state of Michigan — where Democrats have gained...
KTVZ
George Santos’ lies are casting a harsh spotlight on a powerful Republican who endorsed and raised money for him
Cascading revelations about New York Rep. George Santos‘ pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on powerful New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign. Stefanik was a key validator for Santos in their shared home...
KTVZ
McCarthy officially denies Schiff and Swalwell seats on House Intelligence Committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday officially denied seats on the House Intelligence Committee to Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, the former chairman of the panel. The decision reflects the increasingly politicized nature of one of Congress’ most important national security committees and was swiftly met with outrage...
KTVZ
Justice Department to monitor new anti-abortion bills in state legislatures
Upcoming state-level pushes to further restrict abortion access will be on the radar of the US Justice Department, top DOJ officials said Monday as they touted the work the Biden administration has sought to do to shore up abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court‘s Roe v. Wade reversal last year.
Comments / 0