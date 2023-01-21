Read full article on original website
LIST: Power outage maps as storm system moves through the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of severe weather making its way across Mississippi, some Pine Belt residents may be without power. Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites. Below are links to outage maps for each company:. Mississippi Power: https://outagemap.mississippipower.com/external/default.html. Dixie Electric: https://prepared.dixieepa.com/your-outage-resources/outage-map.
