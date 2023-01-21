ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

First-time parents raising awareness on congenital glaucoma after 3-month-old son's diagnosis

By Mayra Moreno
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DMgLJ_0kM7frkb00

January is Glaucoma Awareness Month; it's an eye disease that affects people of all ages, from the elderly to even babies.

For one Houston family, it's something they never imagined. They found themselves battling to save their baby's sight and soon ventured to make people aware of the disease that can gradually steal your vision if you do not act quickly.

For first-time parents, Jasmyne and Jermain Hill, their little bundle Jaxon brought them so much joy. However, just three months in, their world turned upside down.

"We started noticing a change in his eyes," Jasmyne said.

"It started to alarm us," Jermain said. "So we sent the picture to his pediatrician and asked her to refer us to an ophthalmologist at Texas Children's Hospital ."

The diagnosis came as a big shock. His clouded little eyes meant Jaxon had congenital glaucoma.

"It was rather hard to take. You really don't expect a baby to develop glaucoma, so it was hard. It was emotional," Jermain said.

The couple, not understanding what it meant for a baby to have glaucoma, only had one big question right off the bat.

"Would he be able to see? Would he eventually go blind? " questioned the father.

The Hills relied on their faith, the support of friends and family, as well as the guidance of little Jaxon's doctor. Texas Children's Hospital has one of the nation's only dedicated pediatric glaucoma services.

"The basic issue with glaucoma in babies is that the drainage system in the eye doesn't develop properly, so the first step is to open that up," Dr. Lauren Blieden at Texas Children's Hospital explained.

Essentially, Dr. Blieden had to build new drains for Jaxon's little eyes using tube shunts. He needed it to release pressure in his eyes and preserve his sight.

"We don't know exactly what he can see yet because he's too little to tell us," Blieden said.

Eventually, they will know more as he ages, but after four surgeries, little Jaxon is right where he needs to be.

It was a nerve-racking experience for the Hills.

"My number one thing I kept praying about since his first surgery, I wanted my baby to see my face and recognize me," she said. Her prayer was definitely answered. "I can come home from work, and he jumps. He's going crazy, and he recognized me. I love that feeling,"

"It's like we were starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Jaxon's dad said.

Jaxon will need regular eye exams. Dr. Blieden says more surgeries may be needed as he gets older.

"Pediatric glaucoma is a fairly rare thing to come across, but I have a passion for treating these children and helping parents in the process. It's very rewarding," Blieden said.

There are signs to look for when it comes to congenital glaucoma. Dr. Blieden says children under the age of 3 can develop large eyes or even one large eye.

Look for clouding of the eyes that can come and go. When children's eye pressure is high, they often become very uncomfortable with sunlight and even indoor light. If you notice these symptoms, make an appointment with your pediatrician immediately.

"We know our children. If you know something is wrong, go and seek help and go to the doctor," Jaxon's mom said.

Thanks to the Hills' quick intervention, they got Jaxon help immediately. They're now trying to make others aware of this issue by sharing Jaxon's story.

"Do not let glaucoma steal your vision," Jeremain said.

For more information on congenital glaucoma and what you can do to treat the disease, visit the Glaucoma Research Foundation website.

