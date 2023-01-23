Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/27 – Ronald L. ‘Ron’ Bookhout
Ronald L. “Ron” Bookhout formerly of West Salem, Cisne, Albion, Clay City, And Salem, Illinois, passed away peacefully Monday, January 23, 2023, at Richland Care and Rehab in Olney. Ron was born November 6, 1939, in Marion county, IL. to Glenn and Helen (Mann) Bookhout. He married Mary...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 01/26 – Daniel Lee Thorpe
Daniel Lee Thorpe, age 62 of Centralia, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Daniel was born on July 22, 1960, in Centralia, Illinois the son of Harry and Evelyn (Mitchell) Thorpe. He is survived by two daughters, Danielle and Natasha; one...
southernillinoisnow.com
Wednesday cancellations
Centralia City Schools District #135 and Centralia Junior High School taking an E-Learning day Wednesday. Centralia Alternative Learning Center will have e-learning Wednesday. Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School closed, snow day. Farrington Grade School closed, snow day. First Baptist Church We-Learn-Play preschool is closed. Iuka Grade School e-learning day...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/27 – Vernon Leon Deadmond
Vernon Leon Deadmond, 100, of Odin, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was born on December 19, 1922, to Riley Deadmond and Naomi (Sullens) Deadmond at his family home in Odin, Illinois. Leon married Anna G. (Wilson) Deadmond on August 25, 1943, and she preceded him in death on August 20, 2005. He later married Thelma (Shuler) Phillips Deadmond on May 1, 2006, and she preceded him in death in February 12, 2021.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/26 – Rodney James Thomas aka Zeke
Rodney James Thomas, better known as Zeke, 63, of Centralia, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. He was the oldest of 4 children born to Ronald J. and Julia (Moore) Thomas on November 9, 1959, in Centralia. He married Nancy Kreamalmeyers and they later divorced.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/27 – Shirley Sanders
Shirley Sanders, 82, of Odin passed away surrounded by the love of her family Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born on August 6, 1940, the daughter of Thomas and Elva (Kinder) McNelly in Gale, Illinois. She married Richard H. Rudolph, and three children were born to this union. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2014. She married Leonard D. Sanders and he survives her in Odin.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/25 – Charley Quinten Butts
Charley Quinten Butts, age 84 of Kinmundy, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. Quinten was born on December 4, 1938, in Meacham Township, Illinois, the son of Elery and Berniece (Eddings) Butts. He married Barbara (Rose) Butts on June 28, 1958, in Salem, Illinois and she survives in Kinmundy.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/24 – Carl Leon Kirkman
Carl Leon Kirkman, 79, of Alma passed away at 4:20 am Saturday (January 21, 2023) at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham, IL. Carl was born on March 29, 1943, in Golden Gate, IL to William Eldon and Marjorie Josephine (Eckleberry) Kirkman. He is survived by his wife, Frances Jane Kirkman.
freedom929.com
NEW ROYALTY CROWNED LAST NIGHT
(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant ended last night with a young lady from the downstate area crowned as the new queen. It’s Miss Clay County, Paige VanDyke of Louisville, who was crowned among the total 73 participants in the competition during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. The other top selections included Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith as 1st Runner Up, Miss Union County Avery Osman as 2nd Runner Up, Miss Perry County Kyla Epplin was 3rd Runner Up, and Miss Schuyler County Charlie Weishaar was 4th Runner Up. In the special awards, Miss Effingham County Anna Carrell won the Swimsuit Award. A tip of the hat to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr and Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich for their hard work in the competition. The new queen will represent Illinois agriculture at statewide events over the next year, including the 2023 Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
977wmoi.com
Clay County Fair Queen Paige Van Dyke Crowned 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois January 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant, held Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was crowned...
southernillinoisnow.com
Alton Wins Highland Tournament To Stay Undefeated
The Alton Lady Redbirds stayed undefeated on the season with their 54-38 win over Okawville in the championship of the Highland Girls Tournament. O’Fallon went on a 29-0 run in the second half to beat Mater Dei 54-34 in the 3rd place game. TTown won the 5th place game over Civic Memorial 56-39. In the Consolation championship, it was Nashville over Collinsville 47-27.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Head To Wesclin Tonight On WJBD
Fresh off their win over Madison to close down their Salem Invitational Tournament, the Wildcats will head to Trenton to take on Wesclin tonight. Game time on WJBD starts around 7:30. Full Day Set For NTC Tournament Opening Round. The NTC Tournament opened last night at Altamont with the play-in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
Central City Police have arrested 38-year-old Roseanna Florez of Donna Drive in Irvington for possession of a fraudulent ID. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 55-year-old Scott Sussen of East 10th in Centralia was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested by his parole agent on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
Effingham Radio
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, Marion Counties
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the counties of Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, and Marion. Including the cities of Sullivan, Centralia, Salem, Litchfield, and Vandalia. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM CST WEDNESDAY. WHAT…Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 5...
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/21/23)
(EFFINGHAM) Illinois’ new gun ban cannot be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late yesterday. In arguments earlier this week, the plaintiffs attorney stated that the law violates equal protection rights of law-abiding gun owners while certain others are considered “exempt” from the law. While the ruling only impacts those named in the suit, it’s believed it will be expanded across the entire state down the road. While Governor J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders plan to appeal, a preliminary injuction hearing is set for February 1st. Many downstate lawmakers say they support yesterday’s ruling.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Knock Off Madison In 7th Place Game, East St Louis Makes It 4 Straight Titles
The Salem Wildcats won the 7th place game at the 71st Salem Invitational Tournament as they outscored Madison in their finale 53-44. Connor Tennyson, who was selected to the 2nd Team All Tournament, finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds followed by Seth Bailey with 9 and 7 each from Sam Greene and Noah Nix.
southernillinoisnow.com
City of Salem enacts snow route ordinance
The City of Salem is enacting its snow route ordinance which prohibits parking on designated snow routes until further notice. Streets that are on snow routes are marked. Watch or listen for when the parking ban is lifted.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 23rd, 2023
Salem Police have arrested 35-year-old Billie Peak of West 3rd in Centralia for aggravated domestic battery. The charge was a felony because the alleged victim was pregnant. 63-year-old James Altom of Wall Street in Wamac was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of a controlled substance. 25-year-old Coleman Ross of...
wgel.com
Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Monday
Greenville and Mulberry Grove firefighters as well as Rural Med EMS responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on Green Street in Greenville Monday. The call came in around 1:15 PM. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise told WGEL the occupant of the home stepped out briefly and returned...
