Iuka, IL

2023 01/27 – Ronald L. ‘Ron’ Bookhout

Ronald L. “Ron” Bookhout formerly of West Salem, Cisne, Albion, Clay City, And Salem, Illinois, passed away peacefully Monday, January 23, 2023, at Richland Care and Rehab in Olney. Ron was born November 6, 1939, in Marion county, IL. to Glenn and Helen (Mann) Bookhout. He married Mary...
SALEM, IL
2022 01/26 – Daniel Lee Thorpe

Daniel Lee Thorpe, age 62 of Centralia, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Daniel was born on July 22, 1960, in Centralia, Illinois the son of Harry and Evelyn (Mitchell) Thorpe. He is survived by two daughters, Danielle and Natasha; one...
CENTRALIA, IL
Wednesday cancellations

Centralia City Schools District #135 and Centralia Junior High School taking an E-Learning day Wednesday. Centralia Alternative Learning Center will have e-learning Wednesday. Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School closed, snow day. Farrington Grade School closed, snow day. First Baptist Church We-Learn-Play preschool is closed. Iuka Grade School e-learning day...
CENTRALIA, IL
2023 01/27 – Vernon Leon Deadmond

Vernon Leon Deadmond, 100, of Odin, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was born on December 19, 1922, to Riley Deadmond and Naomi (Sullens) Deadmond at his family home in Odin, Illinois. Leon married Anna G. (Wilson) Deadmond on August 25, 1943, and she preceded him in death on August 20, 2005. He later married Thelma (Shuler) Phillips Deadmond on May 1, 2006, and she preceded him in death in February 12, 2021.
ODIN, IL
2023 01/26 – Rodney James Thomas aka Zeke

Rodney James Thomas, better known as Zeke, 63, of Centralia, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. He was the oldest of 4 children born to Ronald J. and Julia (Moore) Thomas on November 9, 1959, in Centralia. He married Nancy Kreamalmeyers and they later divorced.
CENTRALIA, IL
2023 01/27 – Shirley Sanders

Shirley Sanders, 82, of Odin passed away surrounded by the love of her family Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born on August 6, 1940, the daughter of Thomas and Elva (Kinder) McNelly in Gale, Illinois. She married Richard H. Rudolph, and three children were born to this union. He preceded her in death on November 23, 2014. She married Leonard D. Sanders and he survives her in Odin.
ODIN, IL
2023 01/25 – Charley Quinten Butts

Charley Quinten Butts, age 84 of Kinmundy, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. Quinten was born on December 4, 1938, in Meacham Township, Illinois, the son of Elery and Berniece (Eddings) Butts. He married Barbara (Rose) Butts on June 28, 1958, in Salem, Illinois and she survives in Kinmundy.
KINMUNDY, IL
2023 01/24 – Carl Leon Kirkman

Carl Leon Kirkman, 79, of Alma passed away at 4:20 am Saturday (January 21, 2023) at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham, IL. Carl was born on March 29, 1943, in Golden Gate, IL to William Eldon and Marjorie Josephine (Eckleberry) Kirkman. He is survived by his wife, Frances Jane Kirkman.
ALMA, IL
NEW ROYALTY CROWNED LAST NIGHT

(SPRINGFIELD) The 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant ended last night with a young lady from the downstate area crowned as the new queen. It’s Miss Clay County, Paige VanDyke of Louisville, who was crowned among the total 73 participants in the competition during the annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs in Springfield. The other top selections included Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith as 1st Runner Up, Miss Union County Avery Osman as 2nd Runner Up, Miss Perry County Kyla Epplin was 3rd Runner Up, and Miss Schuyler County Charlie Weishaar was 4th Runner Up. In the special awards, Miss Effingham County Anna Carrell won the Swimsuit Award. A tip of the hat to Miss Richland County Kaitlyn Kerr and Miss Jasper County Jaleena Hemrich for their hard work in the competition. The new queen will represent Illinois agriculture at statewide events over the next year, including the 2023 Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Alton Wins Highland Tournament To Stay Undefeated

The Alton Lady Redbirds stayed undefeated on the season with their 54-38 win over Okawville in the championship of the Highland Girls Tournament. O’Fallon went on a 29-0 run in the second half to beat Mater Dei 54-34 in the 3rd place game. TTown won the 5th place game over Civic Memorial 56-39. In the Consolation championship, it was Nashville over Collinsville 47-27.
ALTON, IL
Wildcats Head To Wesclin Tonight On WJBD

Fresh off their win over Madison to close down their Salem Invitational Tournament, the Wildcats will head to Trenton to take on Wesclin tonight. Game time on WJBD starts around 7:30. Full Day Set For NTC Tournament Opening Round. The NTC Tournament opened last night at Altamont with the play-in...
TRENTON, IL
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023

Central City Police have arrested 38-year-old Roseanna Florez of Donna Drive in Irvington for possession of a fraudulent ID. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 55-year-old Scott Sussen of East 10th in Centralia was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested by his parole agent on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
CENTRALIA, IL
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/21/23)

(EFFINGHAM) Illinois’ new gun ban cannot be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late yesterday. In arguments earlier this week, the plaintiffs attorney stated that the law violates equal protection rights of law-abiding gun owners while certain others are considered “exempt” from the law. While the ruling only impacts those named in the suit, it’s believed it will be expanded across the entire state down the road. While Governor J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders plan to appeal, a preliminary injuction hearing is set for February 1st. Many downstate lawmakers say they support yesterday’s ruling.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
City of Salem enacts snow route ordinance

The City of Salem is enacting its snow route ordinance which prohibits parking on designated snow routes until further notice. Streets that are on snow routes are marked. Watch or listen for when the parking ban is lifted.
SALEM, IL
Police Beat for Monday, January 23rd, 2023

Salem Police have arrested 35-year-old Billie Peak of West 3rd in Centralia for aggravated domestic battery. The charge was a felony because the alleged victim was pregnant. 63-year-old James Altom of Wall Street in Wamac was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of a controlled substance. 25-year-old Coleman Ross of...
SALEM, IL
Mobile Home Damaged By Fire Monday

Greenville and Mulberry Grove firefighters as well as Rural Med EMS responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on Green Street in Greenville Monday. The call came in around 1:15 PM. Greenville Fire Chief Dennis Wise told WGEL the occupant of the home stepped out briefly and returned...
GREENVILLE, IL

