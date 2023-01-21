Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
Squash's Celebrates 70 Years in Ridgefield!
Part of the fabric of our community (since 1953) Squash's (aka Ridgefield Office Supply) has been the go-to place for school supplies, all things printing, stationary, fancy (and not so fancy) pens, and friendly faces! Squash's truly has it all (and at competitive prices). Since 2016, Squash's has been proudly...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Fire Department Honors Exceptional Members
The Ridgefield Fire Department held their Bi-Annual Awards and Swearing-In ceremony at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Wed., January 18, 2023. The ceremony, which has not been held for almost three years due to Covid, honored several members of both the Ridgefield Professional Fire Department along with volunteer members of the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department.
darienite.com
Julie Peters, 53, Leader in Real Estate Industry, College Swimmer Who Loved the Ocean
Julie Taylor Peters of Darien, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15 due to an undetectable medical event. She was 53 and had been in perfect health prior. Julie was a born leader, a natural negotiator, a fierce partner with any racquet, a gifted seamstress and a very trusted friend. She had no limits to what she could accomplish and she had a natural ability to do it all with compassion, style and that oh so beautiful smile.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield County Bank Board of Directors Elects New Members: Scott Edwardson of Ridgefield and Terri Polley of Newtown
Fairfield County Bank’s Board of Directors has elected two new members, Terri Polley of Newtown and Scott Edwardson of Ridgefield. “We are pleased to welcome Terri and Scott to the Board. Together, they bring with them an exemplary amount of experience in the financial industry,” said Ralph L. DePanfilis, Chairman of the Board at Fairfield County Bank. “Moreover, they are both deeply involved in our community, which is fundamental to the Bank.”
newcanaanite.com
Elizabeth Ann Borgman, 54
On Saturday, November 26th, 2022, Elizabeth Borgman, beloved sister, aunt, daughter, and friend passed away from cancer. She was fifty-four. Born on January 22, 1968, in Bogotá, Colombia, Elizabeth was adopted by Daniel and June Borgman in Stamford, CT in 1973. At New Canaan High School Elizabeth excelled in field hockey and track and still holds a record in the latter. After graduating from high school Elizabeth attended Western Connecticut University where she earned an LPN degree.
hamlethub.com
Stamford Senior Center's Lives Blossom Fundraiser on May 4
The Stamford Senior Center invites you to attend it's annual ‘Lives Blossom’ spring gala on Thursday, May 4th from 6:00 – 8:30pm at the Italian Center of Stamford. The event raises critical funds for this local nonprofit organization that is a home away from home for hundreds of older adults who attend the Center to exercise their mind and body and stay connected.
hamlethub.com
RVNAhealth partners with SPHERE for evening filled with health and friendship
Last Thursday, RVNAhealth was excited to invite members of Sphere of CT to our Ridgefield building!. Participants learned the importance of good hygiene and nutritional practices from RVNAhealth Field Supervisor Donna Crane, RN, and Registered Dietitian Monica Marcello, MS, RD. The evening was topped off with an interactive activity on...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Thrift Shop Scholarship Application
The Ridgefield Thrift Shop will award eight $5,000 scholarships to seniors in the graduating class of 2023 who are Ridgefield residents. Seniors must pursue post-secondary education at a trade school or 2-year or 4-year college in the Fall of 2023. Seniors must be enrolled at Ridgefield High School or be a Ridgefield resident graduating from another accredited high school.
Throwback Diner In New Milford Closes Suddenly: Report
DinerLuxe, a well-known eatery in Litchfield County, shuttered its doors earlier this month with little warning to the community or its staff, i95rock.com reported. The restaurant, which hailed itself as "An American Classic," opened in 2014 in New Milford at 108 Danbury Road as a throwback to the 1950s diner. Owners posted no notice about the closure on any of their social media sites, and most residents heard about the closure through a Facebook post, the outlet reported.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Lyn Kehoe Power Yoga
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Lyn Kehoe...
Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
hamlethub.com
Book Talk on Major General Israel Putnam at Kent Library
Robert Hubbard is set to speak on his book Major General Israel Putnam: Hero of the American Revolution, on Saturday, February 4th at 11:00 am at the Kent Public Library. A colorful figure of 18th century America, Israel Putnam (1718-1790) was an important leader in both the French and Indian War and the Revolutionary War. Hubbard’s lecture will include a discussion of Putnam’s role in the Battle of Brooklyn, the Landing at Kip’s Bay and the Battle of Harlem Heights. Robert Ernest Hubbard is a retired professor from Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Connecticut and an adjunct faculty member in the college’s Master of Fine Arts in Writing Program. He has long been webmaster of websites on General Israel Putnam and on entertainer Phil Silvers. He lives in Connecticut. Registration is required. Feel free to register at (845) 225-8585 or online by visiting our website: www.kentlibrary.org.
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
hamlethub.com
15th Annual Hearts of Hope Breakfast Returns to Candlewood Inn on March 9
Join The Center For Empowerment And Education on Wednesday, March 8th at 7:30 am for the 15th Annual Hearts of Hope Breakfast returning once again to the beautiful Candlewood Inn. As you may know, this is a historically sold-out event so don't hesitate to get your tickets now! Buy a...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield residents Sophie Williams and Jessica Fine named to dean's list at UVM
The University of Vermont is proud to announce that Ridgefield residents Sophie Williams and Jessica Fine have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester. Sophie Williams is majoring in Environmental Studies and Jessica Fine is majoring in History. To be named to the dean's list, students...
Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull
Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
hamlethub.com
Love at Lounsbury Cocktail Party and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11
Love at Lounsbury Cocktail Party and Fundraiser on Saturday, February 11 from 7 to 10 pm. ‘Love is in the air, let’s celebrate with flair’ at beautiful Lounsbury House on Saturday, February 11th, 7:00-10pm. Join us for festive cocktails & hors d’oeuvres, live acoustic guitar with Bob Curiano,...
hamlethub.com
Letter: Ridgefield Voters United Becomes Ridgefield Residents for Smarter Development, New Mission Statement
Our beautiful town continues to be a target by the state and special interest groups who hope to implement mandates and laws that will have significant impacts to our town and neighborhoods. Our state government and groups such as Desegregate CT, Open Communities Alliance, Partnership for Stronger Communities and others...
hamlethub.com
Lots to LOVE inside 109 Cheese and Wine in Ridgefield (including Todd, Monica, and Otis!)
Think 109 Cheese and Wine for Valentine’s Day fare, kitchenware, pottery, and more!. Have you checked out the shop’s selection of Farmhouse Pottery (including cheese boards, platters and many serving pieces)? “They are in stock and perfect for any occasion or just for a romantic evening,” says owner, Todd Brown.
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
Comments / 0