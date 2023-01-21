Things aren’t fun for the Oklahoma men’s basketball team right now. Their season might have hit rock bottom today as they lost to TCU 79-52 on the road. From the tip, TCU looked and played like the better team. Any signs of a hangover from their road upset over Kansas were nonexistent. OU turned the ball over on four of its first five possessions of the game, helping the Horned Frogs race out to an 11-0 lead. From that point, the avalanche just kept rolling downhill for Porter Moser’s team.

NORMAN, OK ・ 24 MINUTES AGO