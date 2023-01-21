ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Reginald Moton
4d ago

well chuy should step forth and explain this,,, why keep on being closed mouth.. crazy

Greater Milwaukee Today

Unidentified congressman in Commonwealth Edison conspiracy documents is US Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia, sources say

CHICAGO — Mayoral challenger Jesús “Chuy” Garcia is an unidentified member of Congress referenced in federal court filings detailing an alleged scheme by then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to appoint one of Garcia’s political associates to a lucrative position on Commonwealth Edison’s board of directors, the Chicago Tribune has learned.
The Independent

Millionaire Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson says police should ‘hunt’ people like a ‘rabbit’ if they flee

A controversial Chicago candidate called for police faced with fleeing suspects to “hunt them down like a rabbit” during the first mayoral debate ahead of February city elections.“Somebody run, chase somebody by foot or car, that police officer should be able to chase them down and hunt them down like a rabbit,” Willie Wilson said on Thursday during the debate.Mr Wilson, a two-time failed mayoral candidate, prominent local businessman and philanthropist, previously attracted headlines for giving away over $1m worth of gasoline to Chicago residents.During the debate, he hammered incumbent Lori Lightfoot, urging the Democrat to “take the handcuffs...
The Center Square

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program

The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
