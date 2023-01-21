A controversial Chicago candidate called for police faced with fleeing suspects to “hunt them down like a rabbit” during the first mayoral debate ahead of February city elections.“Somebody run, chase somebody by foot or car, that police officer should be able to chase them down and hunt them down like a rabbit,” Willie Wilson said on Thursday during the debate.Mr Wilson, a two-time failed mayoral candidate, prominent local businessman and philanthropist, previously attracted headlines for giving away over $1m worth of gasoline to Chicago residents.During the debate, he hammered incumbent Lori Lightfoot, urging the Democrat to “take the handcuffs...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO