Residents accuse KCK officer of being high; Department says could be a medical event
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Police Department is responding to allegations surrounding the behavior of an on-duty officer. A video of an interaction between officers and people at the home they were called to has been making the rounds on social media. Police were there regarding...
Police: Shooting outside Plaza Academy High School leaves one wounded
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated one person received non-life-threatening after they were involved in a shooting at a private school in Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department said officers responded to Plaza Academy High School at 39th Terrace and Broadway Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. after learning of a shooting at the facility.
KCK Schools no longer recommending cameras in the classroom
KC man connected to three fentanyl deaths charged
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man with connections to at least three fentanyl deaths in Belton, Missouri, was charged in federal court Monday with possessing fentanyl to distribute and illegally possessing firearms after law enforcement officers found 17 firearms and a large amount of cash and illegal drugs in his apartment.
KC Crime Stoppers: Antonio Bell
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Antonio Bell is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation. According to KC Crime Stoppers, Bell’s last known address was near Gregory Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Bell is...
Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The man who recorded an interaction with KCKPD officers said he felt threatened by the officer’s demeanor. The video has since circulated widely on YouTube and on social media. It shows two officers talking to residents, and one of the officers appears to be leaning against a wall and blinking rapidly.
Man pleads guilty to carrying eight pounds of meth on bus passing through KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Las Vegas, Nevada, man pleaded guilty Monday to possessing more than eight pounds of methamphetamine in a duffel bag while riding a bus through Kansas City, Missouri. A bus traveling through Kansas City on July 28, 2021, was carrying 53-year-old Reginald S. Thomas. Police...
Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
Home invasion suspect yelled for officers to shoot him before being tased: police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man considered armed and dangerous led law enforcement on a chase Friday afternoon before being arrested in Clay County. The county sheriff’s department stated a public alert had been issued for Phillip Martin of Greenwood, Missouri, wanted for a home invasion that took place Jan. 19 in Buckner.
I-435 crash seriously injures St. Joseph woman
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-435 Sunday night. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman, who was from St. Joseph, Missouri, was driving her 2021 Nissan when she struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet.
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
Firefighters identify 36-year-old man who died in KCK house fire
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fatal house fire remained under investigation Tuesday evening. Fire officials stated that just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 16, neighbors reported seeing massive flames through the roof of a residence in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning. According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.
One person dead from Friday shooting at Kansas City funeral home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries Friday morning. Kansas City Police announced Monday that one shooting victim died from his injuries. Law enforcement stated a funeral had just ended about 11:40 a.m. when a...
Overnight shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An overnight shooting in the area of E. 57th Street and Prospect Avenue left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said a call came in regarding a shooting at 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning. At the scene, one victim was located and transported...
Tracking power outages across the Kansas City metro
Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
Stowers Institute Stem Seminar hosts youth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kausik Si is hoping to pass on his knowledge to the next generation. The Stowers Institute Scientific Director hosted a STEM seminar on Saturday at Union Station aimed at educating and inspiring youth to pursue science in the future. “Even if I can excite one...
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Utility company wants woman to pay for meter mistake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Imagine opening a utility bill and finding a $1,000 charge in addition to your monthly bill. That’s what happened to an Olathe grandmother. She was billed “retroactively” for two years of electrical use after a “meter mix-up.”. Anna Searle received a...
Pet of the Day: Tamba
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tamba was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. The veterinarian says she probably only has 6-10 months to enjoy loving her next family. Treatment is likely to make her feel crummy, and not extend her life. Tamba came to Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc. as a stray...
