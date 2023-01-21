ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill in works to require employers 2 weeks advance scheduling

By Andrea Henderson
DENVER (KDVR) — Some Colorado lawmakers are drafting a bill that would require large employers to provide schedules two weeks in advance.

Denver Democrat Rep. Emily Sirota said it will give employees more predictable pay and hours.

“People can’t tell if they’re going to be able to pay their bills. They can’t tell if they’re going to be able to pick up their kids from school or child care. There are many life challenges folks face when their workplace doesn’t offer predictable schedules so that people can plan their lives,” Sirota said.

In addition to advanced scheduling, the drafted bill requires employers to give their workers 12 hours between shifts, offer shifts to current employees before hiring outside work and require “predictability pay.”

“If an employer is going to add hours to the employees’ schedule, they would be owed an hour of predictability pay, and if they subtract hours from the schedule they’d be owed two hours of predictability pay at that worker’s hourly rate,” Sirota said.

Those against the bill say this will only hurt an industry that is already struggling to hire staff.

“It literally desensitizes employers from allowing for flexibility, which we’ve actually seen come to fruition in other places that have adopted a bill such as this. It’s really unfortunate for the employees who like that flexibility,” Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association said.

The bill is still being drafted by lawmakers and has not yet been introduced in the House.

Freddy Thoms
4d ago

Ryan Haddock has no clue on running a business and scheduling employees. It’s not like wiping you butt; operations change in a moment and need to be addressed. Should the schedule hold as law could I state then money is lost and business will layoff or close. Politics have no idea on running a business THATS WHY THWY ARE IN POLITICS!!

Ryan Haddock
4d ago

Good. Employers should learn to plan ahead and they shouldn't be allowed to force employees to change their lives up just because they don't want to make a schedule far enough in advance.

Don Distefano
3d ago

So for those that want to work overtime and pick up that last minute available shift you will now be unable to do that. This law seems to hurt both the employer and the willing employees. The government needs to stay out of private sector business.

