We met our copy editor James Gilzow to share tall tales, reminisce and enjoy breakfast at Cafe USA in Bella Vista last week. The setup: This place will remind most anyone from a small town of the cafe they grew up with: understated decor, lots of hot coffee and staple breakfast dishes made with varieties of bacon, eggs, sausage and bread.The grub: Worth opted for the French toast combo: Three pieces in a cinnamon custard with two each of eggs, bacon, sausage (links or patties) and hashbrowns ($14). The word that comes to mind is "simple" — the food...
