anthony miller
4d ago
this woke socialist Fairfax County public School is getting worse every year let's not offend someone he's not smart enough let's all be equal that ain't going to happen there's always someone who's going to be better faster smarter it's just life but they can't seem to grasp that concept.
NOVA Dude
3d ago
Regardless of whether the students were Asian or not, they deserve the awards for their hardwork. Maybe the ones left out because of equity need to work harder.
John Balazek
4d ago
Satan Worshipping Bolshevik Terrorists are running our Schools. They will reduce your children into crossdressing illiterates while destroying any opportunity to become functional adults.
Washington Examiner
Elite Fairfax magnet school omitted honors designation from transcripts: Report
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria , Virginia , reportedly failed to include honors class designations on its transcripts, according to a parent activist organization. The transcripts of over 2,000 students at the elite northern Virginia high school do not designate which classes were considered honors...
shoredailynews.com
Youngkin requests legislation to require schools to notify parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. In December, it was...
School district claims 'oversight' led to delay of National Merit notifications
(The Center Square) – Stafford County Public Schools is the latest to join a growing list of Virginia school districts who have acknowledged providing delayed notification of National Merit commendations to some students. In a press release late last week, the school district announced it learned six students were not notified of their National Merit Commended Student status – an honor presented to roughly 34,000 high school students with high scores on the PSAT. ...
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Former Arlington teachers union president arrested in Fairfax County
(Updated at 5:45 p.m.) A former president of the Arlington teachers union, who was ousted last spring, has been charged with embezzling more than $400,000 from the organization. Ingrid Gant, 54, of Woodbridge, was arrested yesterday (Monday) in Prince William County on four counts of embezzlement. She was taken to...
alxnow.com
Alexandria City High School students organize walk out protesting cancelation of lunchtime activities
(Updated 3:55 p.m.) At 10 a.m. today, Alexandria City High School students filed out of their classrooms and took to the field behind the school in protest against the elimination of a popular lunchtime program at the school. For a time, students could use their lunch block to meet with...
'Motivational Speaker' Leaves School Community Up In Arms Over Controversial Appearance: Report
A purported motivational speaker was anything but that to some students at a Maryland high school, who was enlisted to give a speech about the importance of mental health, but did the opposite, according to reports. Speaker Jeff Yalden visited Leonardtown High School earlier this month to give a motivational...
Winsome Sears slams teachers unions over Virginia merit mayhem: 'Making education in their own image'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears calls out "rogue educators" and teachers unions over the merit awards scandal, criticizing the push for woke ideology in schools on "Cavuto Live."
foxbaltimore.com
DC mayor gives Biden admin ultimatum over remote work for federal employees
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a scathing message to the Biden administration during Bowser’s swearing in ceremony for her third term as mayor in the nation’s capital. Bowser praised the modernization of schools and social programs due to D.C.’s growing downtown, insisting that growth has led to...
howard.edu
Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications Hosts 'Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy’
WASHINGTON – “Reporting While Black: The January 6th Attack on Democracy” will offer the unique perspectives of five noted journalists who covered the insurrection on Capitol Hill at the start of 2021. This captivating discussion will be held virtually and in person from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, in the School of Social Work auditorium.
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
restonnow.com
Poll: Are you ‘all in’ on a potential Fairfax County casino?
A new set of bills before the General Assembly would allow a casino to be built somewhere along the Silver Line corridor, Washington Business Journal first reported. The casino could be placed somewhere around Tysons, the Reston Town Center or Herndon based on the stipulations of the proposed legislation, which would allow a casino in an urban county with at least 1 million residents.
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
mocoshow.com
Update: Swastikas Drawn on Desks at Three Separate Schools Over the Past Week; Statement From MCPS Condemning Antisemitism
This morning we reported that a drawing of a swastika was found on a desk at Silver Creek Middle School in Kensington on Thursday. We now know that there were two additional incidents of swastikas being drawn on desks at Montgomery County Public Schools over the past week. MCPS and the Board of Education released the following statement on Saturday:
Holocaust survivor called to Montgomery County school after second hate incident
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Another antisemitic hate incident has struck a Montgomery County middle school, according to the principal who reported the situation to parents on Monday. School authorities recently discovered swastikas scrawled onto desks at Tilden Middle School, according to school authorities. It's the second such incident at Tilden since April 2022.
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay HOA president targeted with hateful flyers, slashed tire
The irony wasn’t lost on K.P. Lau. When the president of the Belmont Bay Homeowners Association first saw the flyers on Dec. 20, he saw a face with which he was all too familiar. The dozens of hateful flyers have “End This Reign of Terror!” scrawled on the top...
Washingtonian.com
George Washington University Rejects “Hippos” Nickname
George Washington University will not embrace the nickname “Hippos,” the GW Hatchet reported last week. The moniker, which some favored to replace the school’s now-discarded “Colonials” nickname, does not align with the “guiding principles” the university has instituted to select a new nickname. Also, the university says, the Hippos name “received negative feedback during engagement events from various members of the community.”
fox5dc.com
Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV
Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
George Soros spent $40M getting lefty district attorneys, officials elected all over the country
George Soros is the most dangerous man in America. The investor is intent on remaking the country to his liberal image, from our foreign policy priorities to undermining our criminal-justice system. This week, The Post takes a look at the reach of Soros’ billions, starting with his backing of prosecutors who don’t prosecute. Matt Palumbo, author of “The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros,” explains how the 92-year-old has gone around legislatures to decide which laws will be followed. To see just how much law and order has eroded under George Soros-backed “progressive prosecutors,” consider Loudoun...
WJLA
Fairfax County School Board is silent as merit award controversy gains national attention
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid is meeting face-to-face with parents at West Potomac High School as she has done at Thomas Jefferson, Langley, and Westfield high schools. These are among the seven Fairfax County schools that didn’t tell students of their national merit recognition in time for college scholarship and admissions deadlines.
