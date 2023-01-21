ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

anthony miller
4d ago

this woke socialist Fairfax County public School is getting worse every year let's not offend someone he's not smart enough let's all be equal that ain't going to happen there's always someone who's going to be better faster smarter it's just life but they can't seem to grasp that concept.

NOVA Dude
3d ago

Regardless of whether the students were Asian or not, they deserve the awards for their hardwork. Maybe the ones left out because of equity need to work harder.

John Balazek
4d ago

Satan Worshipping Bolshevik Terrorists are running our Schools. They will reduce your children into crossdressing illiterates while destroying any opportunity to become functional adults.

