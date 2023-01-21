George Soros is the most dangerous man in America. The investor is intent on remaking the country to his liberal image, from our foreign policy priorities to undermining our criminal-justice system. This week, The Post takes a look at the reach of Soros’ billions, starting with his backing of prosecutors who don’t prosecute. Matt Palumbo, author of “The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros,” explains how the 92-year-old has gone around legislatures to decide which laws will be followed. To see just how much law and order has eroded under George Soros-backed “progressive prosecutors,” consider Loudoun...

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO