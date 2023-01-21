ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

West Monroe receives federal funding for corridor project

By Abby Johnson
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qomRX_0kM7e43o00

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — With the support of Louisiana District 5 U.S. Representative Julia Letlow and U.S. Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy, the city of West Monroe has received $7.4 million in federal funding to be put towards infrastructure improvements across the city.

$5 million of this funding will be going towards the North Trenton Street Bike and Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project. This project includes constructing 10-foot wide shared bicycle and pedestrian paths along Trenton Street as well as drainage improvements and other advancements.

West Monroe Mayor, Staci Mitchell, says that this is just a part of the larger project plan that the city has for citizen safety.

“The project that the city will be receiving appropriations funding for through Congresswoman Julia Letlow is a pedestrian safety project so it will improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as some vehicular safety on Trenton Street. It’s just one component of our larger plan for connectivity and improvements throughout the city of West Monroe.”

With the funds going through a process before the city receives them, Mayor Mitchell is hoping to see improvements within the next one to two years.

“We won’t see the funding for a while there’s a process to go through. So I hope that we’ll see some construction on some projects within maybe a year to 18 months. This is a multi-year long-term project and this is just the beginning. And it’s a good part of it, it’s a large part of it so we’re excited about it.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highway 98.9

Extra Funds Coming To Those Who Get SNAP Benefits In January

Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some extra funding in January of 2023. According to multiple reports, including WGNO in Baton Rouge, the federal government has approved a round of supplemental SNAP benefits to start 2023. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

If Buc-ee's builds a location in north Louisiana, will it open the door to other stores farther south?

For years, Louisiana's neighboring southern states have added locations of Buc-ee's, the wildly popular Texas-based travel center chain. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and South Carolina all have locations of the travel culture phenomenon. Several stores are scattered throughout Texas. And another location is in the works across the Louisiana state line along Interstate 10 in south Mississippi.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Feds seize over quarter-million dollars at a border bridge in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An estimated $274,000 in U.S. cash was seized at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Customs and Border Protection’s Customs officers were inspecting a 2016 GMC for a routine outbound inspection Jan. 20, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and referred the vehicle to a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Magnolia State Live

Judge: Tupelo acted properly in OK of affordable apartments

A judge in north Mississippi has ruled that the city of Tupelo acted properly in approving plans for construction of an affordable-housing apartment complex. Lee County Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk issued the ruling Thursday, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. In August, the Tupelo City Council voted 4-3 to...
TUPELO, MS
KLST/KSAN

SAPD looking for missing elderly man

EDITORS NOTE: SAPD released a Nixle alert at 11:10 p.m. Monday evening stating that Stephen Ray Smith has been located SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking the community’s help to find Stephen Ray Smith. Smith is a 69-year-old white male considered “at risk” according to the released Nixle alert. He […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Crash caused by running a…green light?

SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — Two vehicles have collided at the intersection of Bryant and Avenue N slowing traffic however it is unclear which vehicle caused the accident. A brown F250 was Southbound on Bryant and a Volkswagon Suv was Eastbound on Avenue N. The two vehicles collided in the intersection and both drivers claimed […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Man photographed in Pelosi office convicted on multiple Jan. 6 charges

The man who entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and was photographed in the office of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was convicted on Monday of eight federal crimes related to the incident, including four felonies. Richard “Rigo” Barnett, 62, was convicted of all the charges filed against him after nine days of […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

McLennan Community College changes brand to increase student enrollment

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The McLennan Community College Board of Trustees’ met Tuesday evening to discuss a new look they want for the school. Its their brand, and they partnered with World Design Marketing to find new ways to increase student enrollment. Its current wordmark has been used for the last five years. World […]
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Drive-thru fundraiser hosted in honor of deceased tree cutter

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, C&C Tree Company hosted a drive-thru fundraiser to raise money for the family of Pat Bass, tree cutter from Columbia, LA., who was killed in a tree cutting accident last week. Chad Wood, owner of C&C Tree Company, said that they are trying to raise money to […]
COLUMBIA, LA
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy