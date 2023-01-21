ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Atrium Health unveils mobile unit dedicated to women’s health care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health announced it's expanding its mobile services and fleet of mobile medical units to serve its communities in need. In a news release, the health care provider said the "Drive to Thrive" initiative is one of the nation’s first mobile units dedicated solely to women’s health care.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Disappearing shopping carts costing its taxpayers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shopping carts are disappearing from stores and it's costing taxpayers. Abandoned shopping carts are making their way into neighborhoods. Experts say it's all because of a rising number of homeless people using the carts to hold belongings. Officials across the country now finding carts everywhere from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Groups around the country working to cut down on tobacco use

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of North Carolina's biggest industries brings along some deadly consequences. Smoking kills about 1,300 people every day and now a new report from the American Lung Association argues not enough is being done to save lives. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte that left one person dead. According to a release, the shooting happened on W Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road on Tuesday. CMPD says they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte-area Chick-fil-A's are giving away free chicken sandwiches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Guests in the Charlotte area can get a free original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich via the Chick-fil-A App through Jan. 28. “We want to start this new year in a special way,” Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney, said. “We are treating our loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of our gratitude for their support.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Healthy living with Walmart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Now that the holidays are over, we’re all looking for a little inspiration to make better choices for our wellness and our wallets. Food and lifestyle expert, Parker Wallace joined Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD presents year-end report to Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave an update on its crime stats in 2022 as well as its recruitment efforts for Charlotte City Council on Monday night. CMPD said violent crime is down 12.5%, and they are very proud of that, but there were 110 homicides last...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Lancaster nonprofit provides blessings in bags every week

LANCASTER, S.C. — In the heart of Lancaster County sits the City of Lancaster, a fitting name as it acts as the heartbeat of the county by fulfilling so many needs. Hope in Lancaster is the catalyst for that mission, handing out blessings in a bag every Thursday, beginning at 2 p.m. But, you better get there early because it fills up fast.
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

New year, new and better behavior for your dog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here are some New Year's Resolutions for you and your pup from Dog Training Elite. -Be the old dog to learn new tricks. To teach your dog a basic "Sit/Stay," approach your dog in standing position, holding a treat to their nose. Slowly lift the treat...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy