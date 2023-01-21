Read full article on original website
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
Atrium Health unveils mobile unit dedicated to women’s health care
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health announced it's expanding its mobile services and fleet of mobile medical units to serve its communities in need. In a news release, the health care provider said the "Drive to Thrive" initiative is one of the nation’s first mobile units dedicated solely to women’s health care.
'They’ve taken technology to another level to be able to rip people off' | BBB warns of parking ticket scam in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it's a...
‘Stunned’: East Charlotte Asian market closes after nearly 30 years in business
CHARLOTTE — An Asian market in east Charlotte is shutting down after nearly 30 years in business. The edge of NoDa will no longer be home for the International Supermarket. Instead, employees were packing up the last of the inventory, and the store will donate their remaining items and relocate out of state.
Charlotte City Council agrees to sell building to house kids’ behavioral health facility
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council unanimously approved selling an east Charlotte building to a popular local medical provider. City leaders voted Monday to sell their building on Central Avenue in east Charlotte to Starmount Management, also known as StarMed. StarMed will use the building for a pediatric and...
Disappearing shopping carts costing its taxpayers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shopping carts are disappearing from stores and it's costing taxpayers. Abandoned shopping carts are making their way into neighborhoods. Experts say it's all because of a rising number of homeless people using the carts to hold belongings. Officials across the country now finding carts everywhere from...
Groups around the country working to cut down on tobacco use
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of North Carolina's biggest industries brings along some deadly consequences. Smoking kills about 1,300 people every day and now a new report from the American Lung Association argues not enough is being done to save lives. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts,...
1 person dies in northeast Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte that left one person dead. According to a release, the shooting happened on W Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road on Tuesday. CMPD says they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
Advocates look for people to become foster parents amid childcare crisis in NC
CHARLOTTE — Advocates are looking for more people to step up to become foster parents as North Carolina experiences a childcare crisis, they say. “I know exactly what it’s like to be a child in the foster care system and to desperately want a family,” said Mikaila Reinhardt with Children’s Home Society of North Carolina.
Community rallies around family of beloved Charlotte restaurant owner killed in crash
CHARLOTTE — A community is rallying around the family of a beloved Charlotte restaurant owner who was killed in a crash earlier this month in southeast Charlotte. Tecle Gebremussie was a welcoming and kind person, said his patrons and longtime supporters of the Red Sea Restaurant and Bar. Many...
Charlotte-area Chick-fil-A's are giving away free chicken sandwiches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Guests in the Charlotte area can get a free original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich via the Chick-fil-A App through Jan. 28. “We want to start this new year in a special way,” Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney, said. “We are treating our loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of our gratitude for their support.”
North Carolina, South Carolina in top 5 for US housing price increases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — House prices in North Carolina and South Carolina saw some of the largest increases over the past year, according to a new study from Santa Monica realtors. South Carolina house prices rose 19.2% over the past year, which was the second-highest increase nationwide. North Carolina, meanwhile,...
Healthy living with Walmart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Now that the holidays are over, we’re all looking for a little inspiration to make better choices for our wellness and our wallets. Food and lifestyle expert, Parker Wallace joined Charlotte...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar
SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.
Charlotte’s housing authority accidentally sends emails containing tenants’ personal info
CHARLOTTE — Officials with Charlotte’s housing agency, Inlivian, said they accidentally emailed out personal information that belongs to more than 100 people who have gotten help from the agency. An Inlivian tenant contacted Channel 9 and said they received addresses, birthdays and income data of people in the...
'Low-cost rental housing in Charlotte is fast disappearing,' Church community addressing affordable housing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local church community is seeking solutions in addressing the affordable housing crisis in the Queen City. First Presbyterian Church of Charlotte hosted a faith-in-housing summit Sunday afternoon. It brought together several affordable housing experts from the area. As the Charlotte population continues to grow so...
Everyone counts: Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties to hold annual point-in-time count
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Many communities are beginning their point-in-time counts this week. Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties will exercise the counts on Tuesday, Jan. 24. As part of the process, volunteers fan out through those counties looking to count unsheltered individuals. The count is important to secure federal...
CMPD presents year-end report to Charlotte City Council
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave an update on its crime stats in 2022 as well as its recruitment efforts for Charlotte City Council on Monday night. CMPD said violent crime is down 12.5%, and they are very proud of that, but there were 110 homicides last...
Lancaster nonprofit provides blessings in bags every week
LANCASTER, S.C. — In the heart of Lancaster County sits the City of Lancaster, a fitting name as it acts as the heartbeat of the county by fulfilling so many needs. Hope in Lancaster is the catalyst for that mission, handing out blessings in a bag every Thursday, beginning at 2 p.m. But, you better get there early because it fills up fast.
New year, new and better behavior for your dog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here are some New Year's Resolutions for you and your pup from Dog Training Elite. -Be the old dog to learn new tricks. To teach your dog a basic "Sit/Stay," approach your dog in standing position, holding a treat to their nose. Slowly lift the treat...
