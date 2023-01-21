Memphis Police officers involved in traffic stop that preceded Tyre Nichols' death fired

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee's recent decision to drop Memphis-area Methodist hospitals from its coverage plans is a coming attraction of the competitive healthcare system that will appear throughout the country in the years ahead. BCBS policyholders shouldn't consider the carve-out of these hospitals from its network negatively, as some reports have implied. This competition can lower the astronomical price of healthcare and coverage that's bankrupting patients, suppressing worker wages, and reducing business competitiveness. Robust hospital and health insurance price transparency can accelerate this healthcare revolution by empowering healthcare consumers, including employers who provide coverage to most Americans, with the information they need to compare and save.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO