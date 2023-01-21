Read full article on original website
Detroit police work to identify suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas
DETROIT – Police in Detroit want help identifying suspects after a man was carjacked while pumping gas. The carjacking happened at 3 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 16) in the 1500 block of East Outer Drive in Detroit. Police said a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three teens approached...
Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit
Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
New call for tips in Warren shopping center slaying, after police develop person of interest
Police are once again reaching out to the public for help to solve the murder of a Roseville woman in the parking lot of a Warren shopping center.
Michigan State Police shoot, kill armed suspect in Detroit
DETROIT – Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who was armed in Detroit. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) at 7:30 p.m. in the 12857 block of Terry Street in Detroit. “The thing that really concerned us was after we got inside of the home, we found...
Detroit police make arrests in rash of store robberies
One man has been charged and a second arrested in connection with a recent rash of store robberies in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department. Twenty stores have been robbed since the start of the year, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said during a Monday press briefing. Fernando...
Detroit police looking for 59-year-old man who left his home with an unknown woman
DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man who left his home with an unknown woman in December. According to Detroit police, Tony Chase left his home located on the 7600 block of Stout Street on Dec. 20, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. Stout Street is near Tireman Avenue and Evergreen Road.
Man crashes into house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One man crashed into a house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department said the man was shot while inside his vehicle. The man (after...
Police investigate homicide involving deadly crash on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – New information was discovered about the driver who died after crashing into multiple cars, causing his SUV to catch fire on Detroit’s east side. The crash occurred Monday (Jan. 23) morning on Lantz Avenue in the area of I-75 and 7 Mile Road. A mother from...
String of fires under investigation after funeral home was firebombed on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A Detroit man working on renovating a funeral home on the city’s east side fell victim to a suspicious firebombing. That’s not the only suspicious fire in the neighborhood in the past few weeks, as at least three fires have been reported along Chalmers Street near east Outer Drive, and people living there fear a firebug may be on the loose.
Teen rents house, throws illegal party in Macomb County, police say
UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of temporarily renting a home in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man used short-term rental company to rent a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen allegedly planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
Police: 20 dollar stores robbed at gunpoint in 3-week span in Detroit
DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James White sounded the alarm after a string of robberies targeting dollar stores across the city. White said 20 dollar stores in Detroit had been robbed at gunpoint since New Years Day, which is a span of three weeks. “Somebody is making a decision...
Teen steals woman’s purse in Birmingham, uses her credit cards, is arrested in Las Vegas, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A teenager was arrested in Las Vegas after he grabbed a woman from behind, stole her purse, and used her credit cards at multiple stores around Metro Detroit, police said. The theft happened at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 4 along Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue...
Boy, 5, left with unattended gun shoots himself in hand on Detroit's west side
A 5-year-old Detroit boy who found an unattended gun shot himself in the hand and will lose a finger, police said. Deputy Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said officers were called at about noon Saturday to a hospital for a report of a young boy being treated for a gunshot wound to his left hand. Investigators said the boy's mother took him to the hospital.
Detroit's top cop maintains fiery, fatal crash did not involve police chase
The Detroit father was killed just before 10 a.m. Saturday when the Dodge Durango he was a passenger in slammed into a tree at a high rate of speed Woodhall Street near Chandler Park Drive...
A Metro Detroit teen accused of stealing a woman’s purse near downtown Birmingham and using her credit cards at various stores has been arrested in Las Vegas.
Police investigate officer-involved shooting on Detroit’s west side
A Detroit police officer Monday shot a heavily-armed man who was leveling a gun at him while holed up in a west-side gas station, the city’s police chief said. Investigators are trying to determine why the suspect, who was listed in serious condition, walked into the Citgo gas station on 8 Mile near Berg at 7:20 a.m., locked the door, “and started walking erratically back and forth, waving his gun around,” Detroit Police Chief James White said during a livestreamed press briefing near the crime scene.
Activist questions MDOT cameras after body of man shot to death found on Southfield freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are more questions than answers as Michigan State Police investigates the discovery of a 22-year-old man’s body on the Southfield freeway Monday morning. Was he shot and killed on the highway, or was his life taken somewhere else and his body discarded on M-39?
