Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Driver fatally shot, crashes into house in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a shooting Tuesday on the city's west side that left a driver dead. The victim was driving in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive around 6:50 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking him, investigators said in a statement. He lost...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police shoot, kill armed suspect in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who was armed in Detroit. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) at 7:30 p.m. in the 12857 block of Terry Street in Detroit. “The thing that really concerned us was after we got inside of the home, we found...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police make arrests in rash of store robberies

One man has been charged and a second arrested in connection with a recent rash of store robberies in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department. Twenty stores have been robbed since the start of the year, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said during a Monday press briefing. Fernando...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

String of fires under investigation after funeral home was firebombed on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A Detroit man working on renovating a funeral home on the city’s east side fell victim to a suspicious firebombing. That’s not the only suspicious fire in the neighborhood in the past few weeks, as at least three fires have been reported along Chalmers Street near east Outer Drive, and people living there fear a firebug may be on the loose.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen rents house, throws illegal party in Macomb County, police say

UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of temporarily renting a home in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man used short-term rental company to rent a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen allegedly planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: 20 dollar stores robbed at gunpoint in 3-week span in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police Chief James White sounded the alarm after a string of robberies targeting dollar stores across the city. White said 20 dollar stores in Detroit had been robbed at gunpoint since New Years Day, which is a span of three weeks. “Somebody is making a decision...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Boy, 5, left with unattended gun shoots himself in hand on Detroit's west side

A 5-year-old Detroit boy who found an unattended gun shot himself in the hand and will lose a finger, police said. Deputy Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said officers were called at about noon Saturday to a hospital for a report of a young boy being treated for a gunshot wound to his left hand. Investigators said the boy's mother took him to the hospital.
DETROIT, MI
americanmilitarynews.com

Police investigate officer-involved shooting on Detroit’s west side

A Detroit police officer Monday shot a heavily-armed man who was leveling a gun at him while holed up in a west-side gas station, the city’s police chief said. Investigators are trying to determine why the suspect, who was listed in serious condition, walked into the Citgo gas station on 8 Mile near Berg at 7:20 a.m., locked the door, “and started walking erratically back and forth, waving his gun around,” Detroit Police Chief James White said during a livestreamed press briefing near the crime scene.
DETROIT, MI

