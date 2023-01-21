ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Calhoun Journal

Inmate Found Unresponsive in Calhoun County Jail

Anniston, AL. – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on January 22, 2023, at approximately 5:10 pm, an inmate being held in the medical section of the jail was found unconscious and unresponsive. Ricky Newell, 73, was served his evening meal from a correctional officer at approximately 4:51 pm and appeared to be alert and normal. Approximately 20 minutes later other inmates alerted correctional officers that Newell appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency.
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Sheriff’s Office Increasing Investigative Tools with New Camera System

Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade and the Calhoun County Commissioners held a press conference to discuss the new camera system that is expected to be deployed around the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County. The Flock Safety camera system is designed to capture and log vehicles, tag information, and other identifying information that can help the Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes committed in the area. During the press conference, Sheriff Wade discussed the use of this type of system to aid investigators in finding a local woman that had been kidnapped. The suspect was identified and later tracked down and arrested in Kentucky.
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Oxford Police find missing Calhoun County woman

UPDATE: Oxford Police say Megan Carlisle was found safe. The department thanked everyone for the messages and tips that were used to help locate her. The Oxford Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public's help in finding 25-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle, 25, was last seen several...
AL.com

After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers

Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
wbrc.com

Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
weisradio.com

Centre Police Arrest Man on Multiple Counts

On the morning of January 20th, Centre Police Department Chief Investigator Randy Mayorga, Investigator Will Clark, and Officer Josh Thompson located and apprehended Dillion O’Cain, age 31 of Leesburg – whom they’d been actively looking for. O’Cain had outstanding felony warrants for Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Receiving...
wbrc.com

Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
ABC 33/40 News

EPA provides update on landfill fire, soil suppression method

MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — Work continues at the landfill in Moody that has been burning since late November. The Environmental Protection Agency worked through the weekend and were back out Monday morning. Right now, workers are grading the area to prepare for cover soil to go on top. From there, the cover material will be packed down.
weisradio.com

CBS 42

First bills filed ahead of 2023 Alabama legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first bills of the 2023 Alabama legislative session have officially been pre-filed. Both come from Republican Sen. April Weaver, who represents Shelby, Chilton and Bibb Counties. SB1, dubbed the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” makes changes to correctional incentive time, or “good time” earned for inmates. It would make it harder […]
southerntorch.com

Dekalb Animal Hospital

FORT PAYNE, ALA -- For more than 40 years Dekalb Animal Hospital has served the community under the guidance of Dr. Joe McNew. Since August, Dr. Jessica Jones is now the sole owner after practicing at Dekalb Animal Hospital since March of 2016. Dekalb Animal Hospital is a fully staffed three-doctor practice, with Dr. Jones’ associates Dr. Linda Galbraith and Dr. Taylor Ogle now joining her.
