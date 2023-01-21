Read full article on original website
Coroner: 34 people have died from suspected drug overdoses so far in 2023 in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With January coming to a close, there have already been nearly three dozen deaths across Jefferson County that have been suspected to have been caused by drugs, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. On Monday, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates released a new report about deaths his office has investigated that […]
Alabama school system raising money for headstones for 6-year-old, 18-month-old brothers killed in alleged abuse cases
The alleged beating death of an Alabama first grader, just several years after the similar slaying of his younger brother, has shaken his community and his school system. Jessie Taylor McCormack, a 6-year-old first grader at Alexandria Elementary School in Calhoun County, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
Father using heartache to help stop fentanyl deaths with nonprofit Families Against Fentanyl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More people are dying from fentanyl each year, including children. In a new study, nonprofit Families Against Fentanyl (FAF) says they took a deep dive into CDC data to discover fentanyl deaths among kids are rising faster than any other age group. FAF was founded just...
With gun in pants and joint in hand, police found Alabama man slumped over steering wheel of running car
A federal jury on Thursday found a convicted felon guilty on gun and charges, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson. The jury returned its guilty verdict against Devon Martez Easley, 31, of Vestavia Hills, after three...
Inmate Found Unresponsive in Calhoun County Jail
Anniston, AL. – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on January 22, 2023, at approximately 5:10 pm, an inmate being held in the medical section of the jail was found unconscious and unresponsive. Ricky Newell, 73, was served his evening meal from a correctional officer at approximately 4:51 pm and appeared to be alert and normal. Approximately 20 minutes later other inmates alerted correctional officers that Newell appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency.
Grand opening for Craig Crisis Care Center bringing mental health services to Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There will be a ribbon cutting for the Craig Crisis Care Center, a state funded mental health facility in Birmingham, on Tuesday. The state began awarding funding for crisis centers across Alabama in 2021. In October of 2021, Birmingham was chosen as one of the locations.
Calhoun Sheriff’s Office Increasing Investigative Tools with New Camera System
Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade and the Calhoun County Commissioners held a press conference to discuss the new camera system that is expected to be deployed around the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County. The Flock Safety camera system is designed to capture and log vehicles, tag information, and other identifying information that can help the Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes committed in the area. During the press conference, Sheriff Wade discussed the use of this type of system to aid investigators in finding a local woman that had been kidnapped. The suspect was identified and later tracked down and arrested in Kentucky.
Alabama 6-year-old beaten to death was brother of infant killed in 2019
A young boy who died in east Alabama last week was fatally beaten, according to court records. Jessie Taylor McCormack, 6, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. His father, 29-year-old Joshua D. Clark is charged with capital murder. New-released court records state Jessie was “beaten by a...
UPDATE: Oxford Police find missing Calhoun County woman
UPDATE: Oxford Police say Megan Carlisle was found safe. The department thanked everyone for the messages and tips that were used to help locate her. The Oxford Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public's help in finding 25-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle, 25, was last seen several...
After fatal police shooting in Gadsden, family seeks answers
Chelsea Stewart watched on Jan. 6 as police agencies from across Etowah County converged outside her parent’s home on a short residential street in Gadsden. Officers closed off the block and changed from patrol uniforms into army pants, flak jackets and helmets, she said. Some slung long guns over their shoulders and parked a tank outside the small, detached garage situated next to the family home where her older brother, 28-year-old Cody Stewart, lived.
Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
Centre Police Arrest Man on Multiple Counts
On the morning of January 20th, Centre Police Department Chief Investigator Randy Mayorga, Investigator Will Clark, and Officer Josh Thompson located and apprehended Dillion O’Cain, age 31 of Leesburg – whom they’d been actively looking for. O’Cain had outstanding felony warrants for Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Receiving...
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Fatal shooting at Birmingham apartment complex ruled justifiable
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A deadly shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex has been ruled as justifiable. Jayvonne Banks was shot and killed on Jan. 11 at the Adona Apartments on Aspen Run. When police arrived, they found a man with a gun, and they saw a firearm near Banks,...
Arrests made in Birmingham shooting of 9-year-old girl
The Birmingham Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting Friday night that injured a man and a 9-year-old girl.
EPA provides update on landfill fire, soil suppression method
MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — Work continues at the landfill in Moody that has been burning since late November. The Environmental Protection Agency worked through the weekend and were back out Monday morning. Right now, workers are grading the area to prepare for cover soil to go on top. From there, the cover material will be packed down.
Shooting outside west Birmingham store leaves teen boy wounded
A late-night shooting outside a Birmingham business left a teen boy shot. Shot Spotter alerted Birmingham police at 11:29 p.m. Sunday to shots fired at 1501 Third Avenue West, which is the Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot, said Sgt....
First bills filed ahead of 2023 Alabama legislative session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first bills of the 2023 Alabama legislative session have officially been pre-filed. Both come from Republican Sen. April Weaver, who represents Shelby, Chilton and Bibb Counties. SB1, dubbed the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” makes changes to correctional incentive time, or “good time” earned for inmates. It would make it harder […]
Dekalb Animal Hospital
FORT PAYNE, ALA -- For more than 40 years Dekalb Animal Hospital has served the community under the guidance of Dr. Joe McNew. Since August, Dr. Jessica Jones is now the sole owner after practicing at Dekalb Animal Hospital since March of 2016. Dekalb Animal Hospital is a fully staffed three-doctor practice, with Dr. Jones’ associates Dr. Linda Galbraith and Dr. Taylor Ogle now joining her.
