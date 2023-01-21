ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

City adopts resolution on climate guidelines

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
The city of Frederick will use the findings of a joint city and county workgroup on climate to guide its operations.

The city’s aldermen voted unanimously on Thursday night to approve a resolution that the city intends to work toward the recommendations in the group’s report.

