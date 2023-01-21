ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

‘Breakfast Club’ radio show debates over Biden’s mental health: ‘I saw him talking to a ghost’

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6jIL_0kM7dSwy00

The state of President Biden’s mental health stirred up debate on Friday morning’s “The Breakfast Club” radio show — with one co-host suggesting the commander-in-chief get tested for dementia.

The back-and-forth began when host Charlamagne tha God and co-host DJ Envy rattled off a list of reasons why they feel Biden is losing his grip on reality and should consider retiring as a one-term president.

“Don’t y’all think it’s ambitious of Biden to be announcing his future plans?” Charlamagne asked the two liberal guests on the show, former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross and former CNN commentator Angela Rye.

It was reported earlier this month that an announcement from Biden of a second White House run seemed imminent.

DJ Envy, whose real name is Raashaun Casey, immediately agreed and suggested that Biden should be tested for “dementia” before any re-election bid announcement, which sent his co-host into a fit of giggles.

Both Cross and Rye appeared taken aback and rejected the duo’s implications that Biden isn’t fit for office.

“Have you seen something that suggests that he has dementia?” Cross asked.

“I saw him talking to a ghost!” Charlamagne quips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhhDB_0kM7dSwy00
Charlamagne tha God claims he witnessed the president “talking to a ghost.”
sharnee.xo FOX News

🚨 #PresidentBiden enters #TheRumorReport … was it #dementia or was he talking to a #Ghost ? Join the discussion ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qmbYZafUBF

— The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) January 20, 2023

“He spoke to a ghost! He spoke to a person that wasn’t there,” DJ Envy agreed.

“This is silly. This is silly. This is silly,” Rye said.

The radio hosts may have been referencing the September incident when Biden repeatedly looked for Rep. Jackie Walorski in the crowd of a White House event one month after she was killed in a car crash. The infamous gaffe spurred speculation over Biden’s mental capabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0impHF_0kM7dSwy00
DJ Envy listed off reasons why he thinks Biden suffers from dementia.
sharnee.xo FOX News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lU67u_0kM7dSwy00
Tiffany Cross and Angela Rye rejected the radio host’s claims and argued on behalf of Biden.
sharnee.xo FOX News

DJ Envy listed off several other reasons he believes the president is suffering from dementia, including frequently appearing confused and reading cue cards as part of his speeches.

“To me, it looks like he has early signs of dementia,” DJ Envy said.

Cross and Rye tried to shut down the conversation by explaining that Biden’s gaffes are normal for a busy, high-ranking official.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wvOL3_0kM7dSwy00
President Joe Biden is expected to announce his re-election campaign in the next few weeks.
AP

“Well let me ask you think, would you rather have Biden with dementia or Trump with all his issues,” a fed-up Cross asked.

“They’re two wings on the same bird,” Charlamagne said matter-of-factly.

The group continued debating briefly before ultimately agreeing that any president, regardless of age, should be mentally evaluated before assuming “the highest office in the land.”

Comments / 77

They’re Here!
2d ago

““Have you seen something that suggests that he has dementia?” Cross asked.” Has Tiffany Cross been living under a freaking rock for the past two years 🙄

Reply
26
Donald and Linda
2d ago

Let him take a real dementia test - administered by a real mental health doctor - with witnesses from BOTH sides of the aisle.

Reply(4)
27
justmyopinion
2d ago

it's all part of the plan.dems put him in to win,knowing hes a potato,that way they can push him aside and Harris gets the spot.you think we're in trouble now,just wait.

Reply(9)
15
Related
The Independent

NBC reporter caught on hot mic attacking Biden for not responding to classified document questions

An NBC reporter has been caught on hot mic speaking to another reporter about president Joe Biden ignoring his question on his handling of classified documents.On Tuesday, Mr Biden met Netherlands prime minister Mark Rutte for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.Ahead of the meeting, reporters were present as the two leaders made remarks at a photo op. After the photo op, reporters started shooting questions at the president.NBC’s Peter Alexander asked: “Will you commit to speak to the special counsel?”As the noise died down, Me Alexander could be heard on the hot mic saying to another reporter...
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
New York Post

Joe Rogan floats theory that Biden document scandal is a ploy by Democrats to replace him

Joe Rogan shared a wild theory with his massive following that President Biden’s ongoing classified documents scandal is a carefully crafted ploy by Democrats to prevent him from running again in 2024. Rogan made the claim over the weekend during a conversation with two comedians on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “If I had to guess — they’re trying to get rid of him,” the 55-year-old host said of President Biden’s own party. “My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him.” He provided no evidence to back up his theory, admitting he doesn’t “know jack s–t...
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague

This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues

Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
msn.com

Biden bungles singing 'Happy Birthday' to wife of MLK descendant as Twitter users cringe

Twitter users roasted President Joe Biden after he appeared to forget Arndrea Waters King's name while attempting to sing "Happy Birthday." Biden gave a speech at the National Action Network’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday breakfast on Monday. "Well my wife has a rule in my family, when it's somebody's birthday, sing ‘Happy Birthday,’" he said before he started singing Martin Luther King III's spouse.
TMZ.com

Don Lemon Responds to Colbert Criticism Over 'Hoodie' Suit on CNN

Don Lemon didn't appreciate Stephen Colbert mocking him over the fact he dressed down on the job ... responding by comparing himself to Zelensky, Obama and Trayvon Martin. The news anchor -- who now heads up the morning time slot on a new show called 'CNN This Morning' -- appeared genuinely hurt that the 'Late Show' host went in on him on national TV Thursday night ... making fun of a hoodie-suit DL wore that morning on the air.
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post

Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
75K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy