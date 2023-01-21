ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBAY Green Bay

Poorly Drawn Pets fundraiser supports Wisconsin Humane Society

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The popular Poorly Drawn Pets fundraiser is back at the Wisconsin Humane Society. For a $25 donation on Facebook, owners can upload a photo of their pet and volunteers will make a drawing. Volunteers will post artwork in the comments. “This is not about creating...
WISCONSIN STATE

