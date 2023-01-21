After losing to Arsenal over the weekend, Manchester United have an excellent chance to bounce back against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg, but it's a match that they can't look past as Steve Cooper's side have steadied the ship. Forest are undefeated in four consecutive league games after their 3-0 drubbing to Manchester United while Marcus Rashford has powered the Red Devils into the driver's seat for the Champions League. But with a trophy at the end of the tunnel, both teams will aim to be at the top of their games.

11 HOURS AGO