Declan Rice ‘leaning’ towards Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta — report
The idea of Declan Rice signing for Arsenal continues to gather steam, at least in the rumor mill, with The Guardian reporting yesterday that the former Chelsea prospect and current West Ham captain is “leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta”. Oof.
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United live stream: EFL Cup prediction, how to watch online, time, news, odds
After losing to Arsenal over the weekend, Manchester United have an excellent chance to bounce back against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday in the EFL Cup semifinal first leg, but it's a match that they can't look past as Steve Cooper's side have steadied the ship. Forest are undefeated in four consecutive league games after their 3-0 drubbing to Manchester United while Marcus Rashford has powered the Red Devils into the driver's seat for the Champions League. But with a trophy at the end of the tunnel, both teams will aim to be at the top of their games.
Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas
West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
Alisson: We Have to Trust the Process
Liverpool’s current form is difficult to correct amidst a hectic fixture schedule, but senior goalkeeper Alisson Becker has asked for patience and for the squad to stick together through adversity. “I think just because of the moment we’re in, everybody wants to change everything immediately, but it’s not like...
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: 'Echoes of Wenger's title-winners' - Martin Keown analysis
I sensed the same belief and desire at Emirates Stadium on Sunday that we had at Highbury when I won Premier League titles with Arsenal back in the day. At no point during the Gunners' thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United did I feel like Mikel Arteta's team or their fans would be happy with a point.
Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.
Anthony Gordon: Chelsea and Newcastle keen on Everton forward
Chelsea and Newcastle are keen on signing Everton forward Anthony Gordon before next Tuesday's transfer deadline. Both clubs tried to sign the 21-year-old in the summer but neither could agree a fee with the Toffees. However, there is a belief Everton may be more open to a sale this month...
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Everton, Caicedo, Bielsa, Allardyce, Fresneda, Harrison
Everton have been put up for sale with an asking price of £500m. (Guardian) However owner Farhad Moshiri has denied reports of a potential sale, insisting he is committed to the struggling club. (Liverpool Echo) Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: Who Wants To Live For Everton?. Arsenal could rival Chelsea...
Everton trapped in 'cul-de-sac of failure'
Frank Lampard "will probably pay" for Everton's poor first half of the season, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, but the Toffees' problems run far deeper than the manager. Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday made it 10 without a win in all competitions for Lampard, leaving his job...
Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after less than a year in charge at the struggling Premier League club. After several hours of reports that Lampard had been sacked, Everton finally confirmed the 44-year-old's departure on Monday evening.
Tottenham Weekend Rumor Roundup: Porro, Zaniolo, Pochettino, more
Hello, friends. It’s been a long weekend and frankly I didn’t write much because it’s been pretty much a non-stop wall to wall depress-a-thon when it comes to Tottenham Hotspur news. Like (I presume most of) you, I am only human and need to disconnect from time to time.
Stalemate as Leeds frustrated by Brentford
Leeds are without a win in six Premier League games as they were held at home by a stubborn Brentford on another frustrating outing for Jesse Marsch’s side. Neither team really had control of this game as David Raya and Illan Meslier played well and both managers seemed fairly happy with the point. Leeds have now drawn three of their last four games.
Another Argentine starlet signs for Man City
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Maximo Perrone has penned a five-and-a-half year deal at Manchester City after signing from Velez Sarsfield for around £8m. The 20-year-old is viewed by City as one for the future but will train with the first team for...
Pierre Ekwah takes swipe at David Moyes while explaining why he joined Sunderland
New Sunderland signing Pierre Ekwah has been explaining why he choose to join the club.
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Report: Frank Lampard Sacked As Everton Manager
The Everton hierarchy have acted after the 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.
Kimmich scores late equalizer for Bayern Munich vs. Cologne
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich needed a late goal from Joshua Kimmich to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Cologne in the Bundesliga on Tuesday as the 10-time defending champion was left waiting for its first win of 2023. Kimmich struck in the 90th minute with a central...
AC Milan's winless streak up to 5 after 4-0 loss at Lazio
ROME (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan was beaten 4-0 at Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday to extend the Rossoneri’s winless streak to five matches across all competitions. Mattia Zaccagni set up one goal then scored the other as Lazio moved into third and the Champions League places.
