theadvocate.com
'I'm overwhelmed': Port Allen and Prairieville teachers receive $25,000 education awards
Two Louisiana teachers were each presented with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during surprise ceremonies Tuesday in Port Allen and Prairieville. Elise Frederic, a first-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary School in Prairieville, received the award, sometimes called the “Oscars of teaching,” for her innovative literacy teaching style. Dereka Duncan, a fifth-grade science teacher at Cohn Elementary in Port Allen, where she once went to school herself, received the award for her engaging yet challenging lessons and her dedication to the community.
theadvocate.com
See what schools are closed as Baton Rouge area braces for stormy weather Tuesday
As strong storms move toward southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Baton Rouge Community College — All classes scheduled for 3 p.m. or later Tuesday at...
an17.com
Virginia “Dale” Boler
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Virginia “Dale” Boler, a beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away peacefully at home the day after her 90th birthday. Born Virginia Dale Holloway in Bogalusa, LA, she was the oldest of 14 children and had 7 brothers and 6 sisters. She was raised Catholic by a loving, strong, widowed Mother, Maude Holloway. As a child, she attended Annunciation Catholic School and was chosen by the nuns to attend a Catholic academy in Florida for one semester of high school.
NOLA.com
'The Bachelor': Louisiana's Vanessa Dinh, minus 1 rose, exits ABC dating reality series
After a jazzy, high-heel dancing, bead-throwing entrance at "The Bachelor" mansion on Monday night, Louisiana contestant Vanessa Dinh's stay, along with that of nine other contestants, proved a brief one. Dinh, 23, of Baton Rouge, is a 2021 graduate of LSU and a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat...
brproud.com
Official closures announced ahead of severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather expected to pass through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas Tuesday, Jan. 24, certain area offices and schools are expected to announce closures. Please note the running list of closures below. Pointe Coupee Parish School District. Details: Due to...
an17.com
Richard Newman, Jr.
And a resident of Franklinton passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday January 22, 2023. He was born in Gulfport, MS on August 11, 1955 before moving with his family to Franklinton at the age of 14. Richard attended Bowling Green School and was a member of the first graduating class of 1973. Soon after graduating, he began his law enforcement career working for the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Franklinton Police Department before reaching his ultimate goal of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. Richard truly loved his jobs in law enforcement, particularly his many years of service as a Trooper. His last few years with the State Police, he worked as a detective and ultimately retired as a Master Trooper. Richard also loved watching his two boys play sports. He and Marsha traveled many miles watching Scott’s and Ricky’s teams. When he could, Richard also loved saltwater fishing. He just loved being on the water and it really didn’t matter to him if he caught anything at all. In his earlier years, he was also an avid golfer.
an17.com
Pauline Compton Yingling
Pauline Compton Yingling passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 15th, 2023, at the age of 80. She was born on September 25th, 1942, in Mississippi to very humble beginnings. She was raised in Denham Springs, Louisiana and was able to live a life full of love, travel and accomplishments. She left behind a legacy that will live on for generations.
NOLA.com
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
an17.com
MBB: Feb. 4 SLU-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi matchup to be nationally televised on ESPNEWS
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team’s Feb. 4 Southland Conference contest versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has been picked up by ESPNEWS, the league office announced Monday. The game time has been moved to 11 a.m. at the University Center to accommodate the broadcast,...
an17.com
Mary Lindsey Strickland
A resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born August 14, 1940 in Greensburg, LA and was 82 years of age. She is survived by her 2 brothers and 1 sister, John Leon Lindsey, Margie Lindsey Lascaro and husband, Anthony and Tommy Lindsey and wife, Becky; sister-in-law, Barbara Lindsey; brother-in-law, Warren Coates; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold Strickland; parents, John and Elaine Lindsey; 3 sisters and 1 brother, Nell Matherne and husband, Leroy, Pearline Williams and husband, Bob, Fred Lindsey, and Lida Coates; sister-in-law, Barbara Lindsey. Pallbearers are Tommy Lindsey, Anthony Lascaro, Corey Smith, Curtis Matherne, Scott Lindsey, and Fred Lindsey. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Services conducted by Rev. David Cutrer. Interment New Zion Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced board chair, honor for WBRZ GM
— Rocky Daboval, of WBRZ, was honored by Broadcasting and Cable as one of the top general managers in television. Daboval, who is retiring this month after nearly 18 years as general manager of the Baton Rouge ABC affiliate, was named as general manager of the year for small television markets.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish School Board recognized at meeting
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed National School Board Recognition Month during the Jan. 19 Ascension Parish Council meeting held in Gonzales. "I urge all citizens to join me in recognizing the dedication and hard work of local school board members in working to mold an educational system that meets the needs of both today's and tomorrow's children," Cointment said.
an17.com
Adrian L. Bailey
Adrian L. Bailey of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born on October 23, 1942, in Springfield, Louisiana. Adrian was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a longtime resident and dependable friend of the Metairie Lawn Drive neighborhood in Metairie and the Sisters Road neighborhood in Hammond. Adrian was a reliable and handy neighbor to have, a jack-of-all-trades helping wherever he could. His was always the porch you could visit to pass the time. Adrian was loved tremendously by family and friends, and he will be missed dearly.
NOLA.com
Kenner Discovery building new athletic, performing arts center with loan from Jefferson Parish Schools
The Jefferson Parish School Board is loaning the nonprofit that oversees Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy $5.2 million to build a new “1,000 seat multipurpose facility.”. The “Discovery Arts and Athletics Performance Center” will be located at the charter school’s campus off Vintage and Loyola drives in Kenner and...
WDSU
Bogalusa mayor requests National Guard for help with crime
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa mayor has reached out to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to ask for the National Guard's help with crime in the city. Tyrin Truong confirmed that he sent the letter to Edwards last week. Truong says he does not believe the governor has received...
Kristen Walters
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next week
A growing fresh food market will be celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Louisiana next week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Louisiana location in New Orleans, according to an event posting on its Facebook page.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school board president considers new committees that include community members
After 13 years with its current setup, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is seriously considering returning to using subject-specific committees that would include members of the community who would offer advice but not votes. “I think it’s more inclusive when we can add the voices of teachers and...
NOLA.com
The Krewe of Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East Jan. 29
The Krewe of Nefertiti presents a daytime, family-friendly parade. Its theme celebrates everyday women. The parade grand marshal is Lenora Chong, the chef and co-owner of Morrow’s. The group’s signature throw is jewelry based and each year a new item debuts. The group was founded in 2018, and this is its third parade. The krewe is the first to have a traditional Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans East since 1992.
WAFB
BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
