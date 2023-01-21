ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Related
theadvocate.com

'I'm overwhelmed': Port Allen and Prairieville teachers receive $25,000 education awards

Two Louisiana teachers were each presented with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during surprise ceremonies Tuesday in Port Allen and Prairieville. Elise Frederic, a first-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary School in Prairieville, received the award, sometimes called the “Oscars of teaching,” for her innovative literacy teaching style. Dereka Duncan, a fifth-grade science teacher at Cohn Elementary in Port Allen, where she once went to school herself, received the award for her engaging yet challenging lessons and her dedication to the community.
theadvocate.com

See what schools are closed as Baton Rouge area braces for stormy weather Tuesday

As strong storms move toward southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Baton Rouge Community College — All classes scheduled for 3 p.m. or later Tuesday at...
an17.com

Virginia “Dale” Boler

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Virginia “Dale” Boler, a beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away peacefully at home the day after her 90th birthday. Born Virginia Dale Holloway in Bogalusa, LA, she was the oldest of 14 children and had 7 brothers and 6 sisters. She was raised Catholic by a loving, strong, widowed Mother, Maude Holloway. As a child, she attended Annunciation Catholic School and was chosen by the nuns to attend a Catholic academy in Florida for one semester of high school.
BOGALUSA, LA
brproud.com

Official closures announced ahead of severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather expected to pass through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas Tuesday, Jan. 24, certain area offices and schools are expected to announce closures. Please note the running list of closures below. Pointe Coupee Parish School District. Details: Due to...
an17.com

Richard Newman, Jr.

And a resident of Franklinton passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday January 22, 2023. He was born in Gulfport, MS on August 11, 1955 before moving with his family to Franklinton at the age of 14. Richard attended Bowling Green School and was a member of the first graduating class of 1973. Soon after graduating, he began his law enforcement career working for the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Franklinton Police Department before reaching his ultimate goal of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. Richard truly loved his jobs in law enforcement, particularly his many years of service as a Trooper. His last few years with the State Police, he worked as a detective and ultimately retired as a Master Trooper. Richard also loved watching his two boys play sports. He and Marsha traveled many miles watching Scott’s and Ricky’s teams. When he could, Richard also loved saltwater fishing. He just loved being on the water and it really didn’t matter to him if he caught anything at all. In his earlier years, he was also an avid golfer.
an17.com

Pauline Compton Yingling

Pauline Compton Yingling passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 15th, 2023, at the age of 80. She was born on September 25th, 1942, in Mississippi to very humble beginnings. She was raised in Denham Springs, Louisiana and was able to live a life full of love, travel and accomplishments. She left behind a legacy that will live on for generations.
NOLA.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
an17.com

MBB: Feb. 4 SLU-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi matchup to be nationally televised on ESPNEWS

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team’s Feb. 4 Southland Conference contest versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has been picked up by ESPNEWS, the league office announced Monday. The game time has been moved to 11 a.m. at the University Center to accommodate the broadcast,...
an17.com

Mary Lindsey Strickland

A resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born August 14, 1940 in Greensburg, LA and was 82 years of age. She is survived by her 2 brothers and 1 sister, John Leon Lindsey, Margie Lindsey Lascaro and husband, Anthony and Tommy Lindsey and wife, Becky; sister-in-law, Barbara Lindsey; brother-in-law, Warren Coates; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold Strickland; parents, John and Elaine Lindsey; 3 sisters and 1 brother, Nell Matherne and husband, Leroy, Pearline Williams and husband, Bob, Fred Lindsey, and Lida Coates; sister-in-law, Barbara Lindsey. Pallbearers are Tommy Lindsey, Anthony Lascaro, Corey Smith, Curtis Matherne, Scott Lindsey, and Fred Lindsey. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Services conducted by Rev. David Cutrer. Interment New Zion Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced board chair, honor for WBRZ GM

— Rocky Daboval, of WBRZ, was honored by Broadcasting and Cable as one of the top general managers in television. Daboval, who is retiring this month after nearly 18 years as general manager of the Baton Rouge ABC affiliate, was named as general manager of the year for small television markets.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish School Board recognized at meeting

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed National School Board Recognition Month during the Jan. 19 Ascension Parish Council meeting held in Gonzales. "I urge all citizens to join me in recognizing the dedication and hard work of local school board members in working to mold an educational system that meets the needs of both today's and tomorrow's children," Cointment said.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
an17.com

Adrian L. Bailey

Adrian L. Bailey of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born on October 23, 1942, in Springfield, Louisiana. Adrian was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a longtime resident and dependable friend of the Metairie Lawn Drive neighborhood in Metairie and the Sisters Road neighborhood in Hammond. Adrian was a reliable and handy neighbor to have, a jack-of-all-trades helping wherever he could. His was always the porch you could visit to pass the time. Adrian was loved tremendously by family and friends, and he will be missed dearly.
WDSU

Bogalusa mayor requests National Guard for help with crime

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa mayor has reached out to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to ask for the National Guard's help with crime in the city. Tyrin Truong confirmed that he sent the letter to Edwards last week. Truong says he does not believe the governor has received...
Kristen Walters

Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next week

A growing fresh food market will be celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Louisiana next week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Louisiana location in New Orleans, according to an event posting on its Facebook page.
NOLA.com

The Krewe of Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East Jan. 29

The Krewe of Nefertiti presents a daytime, family-friendly parade. Its theme celebrates everyday women. The parade grand marshal is Lenora Chong, the chef and co-owner of Morrow’s. The group’s signature throw is jewelry based and each year a new item debuts. The group was founded in 2018, and this is its third parade. The krewe is the first to have a traditional Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans East since 1992.
WAFB

BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
Calcasieu Parish News

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
HOUMA, LA

