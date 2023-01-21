ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOYS SOCCER: Palma Martinez finds a home in Venice

By Vinnie Portell
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

VENICE — A little over a year ago, Venice sophomore Miguel Palma Martinez was living in Honduras with no experience playing organized soccer.

Now, he’s one of the most dangerous weapons for an Indians boys soccer team that will begin the district tournament next week.

Palma Martinez helped give Venice a chance at hosting a district game next week on Friday night against Cardinal Mooney — scoring a pair of second-half goals in a 2-0 win over the Cougars at Powell-Davis Stadium.

“This is typically not his style of play,” Venice coach Dave Porvaznik said of Palma Martinez. “He’s a pick-up kind of guy. He had only played pick-up games. This is his first year on an organized team.

“The language barrier has been a little bit of an issue, but I’m helping him with English and he’s helping me with Spanish. It’s kind of nice.”

Life away from the soccer field hasn’t been easy for Palma Martinez over the past 14 months.

The Venice sophomore moved to Florida with his father in December of 2021, leaving behind his mother and brother in Honduras.

In the time since, he’s had to adjust to the life of high school in the United States, learn English on the fly and learn how to play within the structure of organized soccer.

“I got here last December, and I wanted to come out when I saw my friends playing,” Palma Martinez said through assistant coach Luciano Somenzini, who often translates for the sophomore. “My country is very bad, so we came here. This year has been very good. I want to thank everyone who has supported me.”

Even though the sophomore might still need some polishing when it comes to team play, his natural ability is clear to see.

Deadlocked in a scoreless matchup with the Cougars for the first 65 minutes, Palma Martinez gave Venice the lead as he perfectly timed up a bouncing long pass from Mikey Tukman, heading it over the Cardinal Mooney goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

“He’s a very dangerous weapon for us and he’s good at doing things you don’t normally see in soccer,” Porvaznik said. “Like today’s header for instance. I didn’t see that coming.

“He also brings a lot of fun to practice. He’s always trying to nutmeg people when they’re not paying attention, and everyone laughs.”

Still clinging to a 1-0 lead less than 10 minutes later, Palma Martinez added an insurance goal on a free kick down the left sideline that skidded off the goalkeeper’s hands and into the top of the net.

Meanwhile, the Venice defense held firm against a Cougars team that started to feel the desperation.

A back line of Jack Weitz, Austin Wright, Matthew Groves and Tukman helped keep the pressure off goalkeeper Ben Tary, who ran out to meet several attacks by the Cougars.

Palma Martinez nearly helped Venice earn another goal, setting up a charging Brodie Zalud who narrowly missed a goal wide right in the closing minutes.

Venice will open the district tournament — likely against North Port — at 7 p.m. Thursday, location to be determined.

“He was so used to playing on his own and playing with people where there’s no trust,” Porvaznik said of Palma Martinez. “He’s been developing trust with the boys on the team. They have class together. They see him afterwards. They see him at practice. It’s really helped him to find his niche on the team.

“I’m really proud of him for overcoming all of those obstacles.”

