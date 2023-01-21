ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

mauinow.com

Feeding and careless driving cause undue risk to nēnē population on Maui

A female nēnē was struck and killed by a passenger truck on Haleakalā Highway near the Dairy Road/Keolani Place junction in Kahului last Tuesday, according to state officials. “This outcome has become too familiar in recent years and the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife wants to bring awareness to Hawai‘i residents that these human-caused deaths are preventable,” according to a news release issued by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
KAHULUI, HI
Ujwal Sharma

Things Hawaii is Known and Famous For

Hawaii is a beautiful archipelago located in the Pacific Ocean, known for its lush tropical landscapes, white sandy beaches, and vibrant culture. The state of Hawaii is made up of eight main islands, each with its own unique characteristics and attractions.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire started in dumpster causes $1M in damage to Maui building

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that began in a dumpster near a commercial building in Maui caused over $1 million in damage, Monday evening. The fire happened on the 1100 block of Makawao Ave, around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a heavily involved dumpster fire next...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Highways Closed For Accidents, Infuriating Residents and Visitors

In Hawaii, and it seems more than in other places, the highway can be suddenly closed for various reasons. Our thoughts always go out to those injured. The frustration is likened to flying across the Pacific, where diversion points are limited. Driving isn’t always carefree, as pictured above yesterday on Maui. During those times, you may have no choice but to turn off your motor and make new friends. During a recent highway closure we experienced between Lihue and Poipu, people started handing out frozen treats that were melting.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Looking for a new pet? Hawaiian Humane Society seeks 'fur-ever' homes

Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Releasing balloons...
HAWAII STATE
travelweekly.com

Hawaii events to add to your calendar

Already well into the new year, and information on upcoming events keep flying into my inbox. It's great to see, considering in-person events were not allowed only a short time ago, and many of these should be added to your agenda should you visit the Islands at the time they take place.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved

Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Showers increasing this week, some heavy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two rounds of wet weather could impact the islands this week. On Tuesday and Wednesday the islands will see an increase in showers thanks to a cold front moving from Kauai to Hawaii Island. The next round of potential heavy rain will be in the Saturday through Monday timeframe. Trade winds return […]
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Denver to Hawaii Flight Sale Today $189

Today’s great price is on flights from Denver to Hawaii (or the other direction). Plan your Hawaii vacation any time between now and May to take advantage of this new offer. Travel is mid-week. During this extremely limited Hawaii offer, you can save up to 50% off the normal...
HAWAII STATE
WGAU

Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in '91 murder

HONOLULU — (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
HAWAII STATE

