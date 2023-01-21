Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Feeding and careless driving cause undue risk to nēnē population on Maui
A female nēnē was struck and killed by a passenger truck on Haleakalā Highway near the Dairy Road/Keolani Place junction in Kahului last Tuesday, according to state officials. “This outcome has become too familiar in recent years and the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife wants to bring awareness to Hawai‘i residents that these human-caused deaths are preventable,” according to a news release issued by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire started in dumpster causes $1M in damage to Maui building
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that began in a dumpster near a commercial building in Maui caused over $1 million in damage, Monday evening. The fire happened on the 1100 block of Makawao Ave, around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a heavily involved dumpster fire next...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Highways Closed For Accidents, Infuriating Residents and Visitors
In Hawaii, and it seems more than in other places, the highway can be suddenly closed for various reasons. Our thoughts always go out to those injured. The frustration is likened to flying across the Pacific, where diversion points are limited. Driving isn’t always carefree, as pictured above yesterday on Maui. During those times, you may have no choice but to turn off your motor and make new friends. During a recent highway closure we experienced between Lihue and Poipu, people started handing out frozen treats that were melting.
mauinow.com
2 arrested, others rally outside Waiehu land at center of Native Hawaiian ownership debate
WAIEHU — Two people were charged with trespassing while others rallied holding signs Tuesday outside Waiehu land at the center of an ownership dispute between Native Hawaiians and nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. After MEO was declared the owner by a state court in September and notices to vacate...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Looking for a new pet? Hawaiian Humane Society seeks 'fur-ever' homes
Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Releasing balloons...
travelweekly.com
Hawaii events to add to your calendar
Already well into the new year, and information on upcoming events keep flying into my inbox. It's great to see, considering in-person events were not allowed only a short time ago, and many of these should be added to your agenda should you visit the Islands at the time they take place.
Tell me lies, tell me sweet little lies
The Hawai'i Health Department is launching its "sweet lies" campaign targeting soft drink manufactures who they say lie on their labeling.
'The Eddie': Hawaii's most prestigious surf competition makes epic return with monster waves
With big waves in the forecast, Hawaii hosted "The Eddie" at Waimea Bay on the North Shore of Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
Showers increasing this week, some heavy
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two rounds of wet weather could impact the islands this week. On Tuesday and Wednesday the islands will see an increase in showers thanks to a cold front moving from Kauai to Hawaii Island. The next round of potential heavy rain will be in the Saturday through Monday timeframe. Trade winds return […]
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of Kawananakoa's private funeral, one friend shares fond memories of the time they spent together
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
KITV.com
Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline
When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Denver to Hawaii Flight Sale Today $189
Today’s great price is on flights from Denver to Hawaii (or the other direction). Plan your Hawaii vacation any time between now and May to take advantage of this new offer. Travel is mid-week. During this extremely limited Hawaii offer, you can save up to 50% off the normal...
Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in '91 murder
HONOLULU — (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
LIST: Best public high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
mauinow.com
Maui County again tops the state when it comes to hotel average room rates, revenue
Maui County again topped other counties last month when it came to hotel average daily room rates and revenue per available room, according to data recently released by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $468 and average daily rates (ADR) were $734 in December, the report...
