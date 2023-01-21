Adrian L. Bailey of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born on October 23, 1942, in Springfield, Louisiana. Adrian was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a longtime resident and dependable friend of the Metairie Lawn Drive neighborhood in Metairie and the Sisters Road neighborhood in Hammond. Adrian was a reliable and handy neighbor to have, a jack-of-all-trades helping wherever he could. His was always the porch you could visit to pass the time. Adrian was loved tremendously by family and friends, and he will be missed dearly.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO