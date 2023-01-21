ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

an17.com

WBB: Southeastern gives TAMU-C first Southland loss

HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team handed Texas A&M-Commerce its first Southland Conference loss 46-42, Saturday in the University Center. Southeastern (10-7, 5-2 Southland) defeated TAMU-C (8-10, 6-1 Southland) and the reigning SLC women’s basketball player of the week in DesiRay Kernal, at home...
HAMMOND, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

What Louisiana City was Named Top Ten in the World for Food?

I'm sure it's not a surprise which city in Louisiana wins a Top Ten designation for food. Trip Advisor recognized their Top 10 Food Destinations in the world, and New Orleans came in at number 9... in the world... not too shabby. And since the only other US city that made the list finished 10th, Charleston South Carolina, that still makes New Orleans the Number 1 destination for food in the US.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Adrian L. Bailey

Adrian L. Bailey of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born on October 23, 1942, in Springfield, Louisiana. Adrian was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a longtime resident and dependable friend of the Metairie Lawn Drive neighborhood in Metairie and the Sisters Road neighborhood in Hammond. Adrian was a reliable and handy neighbor to have, a jack-of-all-trades helping wherever he could. His was always the porch you could visit to pass the time. Adrian was loved tremendously by family and friends, and he will be missed dearly.
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Official closures announced ahead of severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather expected to pass through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas Tuesday, Jan. 24, certain area offices and schools are expected to announce closures. Please note the running list of closures below. Pointe Coupee Parish School District. Details: Due to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Joseph “Jody” Columbus Abbott

A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at The Butterfly Wing in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born October 31, 1949 in Pride, LA and was 73 years of age. He is survived by daughter, Jennifer Abbott Blackwell and husband, Craig; 3 granddaughters, Reagon Campbell and husband, Chase, Raini Blackwell, Brooke Perry and husband, Adam; 4 great-grandchildren, Windham Perry, Rowdy Perry, soon to be George Perry, and Lane Campbell; 3 sisters, Ovelene Spears, Janice Hutchinson, and Charlotte Boyer; 1 brother, James Abbott. Preceded in death by parents, Columbus and Margaret Abbott; 4 sisters, Wilmagene Abbott Powers, Jenny Willie, Evelyn Umfress, and Carnelia Stidham; 5 brothers, Paul Abbott, Charles Abbott, Lowell Abbott, Olan Abbott and Timothy Abbott. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM with a funeral service at 6:30PM on Wednesday January 25, 2023. Interment will be private at Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
KENTWOOD, LA
wbrz.com

Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting

BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery. Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kristen Walters

New clothing store opening in Louisiana

A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
RACELAND, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced board chair, honor for WBRZ GM

— Rocky Daboval, of WBRZ, was honored by Broadcasting and Cable as one of the top general managers in television. Daboval, who is retiring this month after nearly 18 years as general manager of the Baton Rouge ABC affiliate, was named as general manager of the year for small television markets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Country music legend coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Country music star Emmylou Harris has been booked for the Manship Theatre gala at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The 14-time Grammy Award winner’s solo career began in 1975, and since then, the Alabama native has made more than 25 albums and sold in excess of 15 million records, according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

