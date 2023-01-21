Read full article on original website
an17.com
MBB: Feb. 4 SLU-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi matchup to be nationally televised on ESPNEWS
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team’s Feb. 4 Southland Conference contest versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has been picked up by ESPNEWS, the league office announced Monday. The game time has been moved to 11 a.m. at the University Center to accommodate the broadcast,...
NOLA.com
'The Bachelor': Louisiana's Vanessa Dinh, minus 1 rose, exits ABC dating reality series
After a jazzy, high-heel dancing, bead-throwing entrance at "The Bachelor" mansion on Monday night, Louisiana contestant Vanessa Dinh's stay, along with that of nine other contestants, proved a brief one. Dinh, 23, of Baton Rouge, is a 2021 graduate of LSU and a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat...
NOLA.com
Edna Karr standout chooses LSU walk-on chance ahead of offers from other schools
Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson has enrolled at LSU and will be a preferred walk-on for the Tigers, according to Karr coach Brice Brown. Listed by 247Sports.com as the No. 28 player from Louisiana for the 2023 class, Robinson chose LSU after he received offers from several major college programs during his recruitment.
an17.com
WBB: Southeastern gives TAMU-C first Southland loss
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team handed Texas A&M-Commerce its first Southland Conference loss 46-42, Saturday in the University Center. Southeastern (10-7, 5-2 Southland) defeated TAMU-C (8-10, 6-1 Southland) and the reigning SLC women’s basketball player of the week in DesiRay Kernal, at home...
What Louisiana City was Named Top Ten in the World for Food?
I'm sure it's not a surprise which city in Louisiana wins a Top Ten designation for food. Trip Advisor recognized their Top 10 Food Destinations in the world, and New Orleans came in at number 9... in the world... not too shabby. And since the only other US city that made the list finished 10th, Charleston South Carolina, that still makes New Orleans the Number 1 destination for food in the US.
wbrz.com
LSU great Alex Bregman stops by to visit Liam Dunn, victim of deadly Brusly high speed chase
BATON ROUGE - Liam Dunn hasn't had a lot to smile about lately. He's been in critical condition since the year began. Dunn was one of three victims of a police car crash during a high speed chase that claimed the life of his sister, Maggie and her friend, Caroline Gill.
WAFB.com
Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose
LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight vigil for sophomore Madison Brooks on Sunday, January 22, one week after her death. Former LSU baseball star and current third baseman for the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman, visited Liam Dunn in the hospital. POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
an17.com
Adrian L. Bailey
Adrian L. Bailey of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born on October 23, 1942, in Springfield, Louisiana. Adrian was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a longtime resident and dependable friend of the Metairie Lawn Drive neighborhood in Metairie and the Sisters Road neighborhood in Hammond. Adrian was a reliable and handy neighbor to have, a jack-of-all-trades helping wherever he could. His was always the porch you could visit to pass the time. Adrian was loved tremendously by family and friends, and he will be missed dearly.
NOLA.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Jefferson Parish. See where, winning numbers.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a gas station in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Sav N Time, 6901 Jefferson Highway, in Harahan. It matched four of the five numbers in Saturday's drawing, along with the Powerball. The winning numbers in...
brproud.com
Official closures announced ahead of severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather expected to pass through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas Tuesday, Jan. 24, certain area offices and schools are expected to announce closures. Please note the running list of closures below. Pointe Coupee Parish School District. Details: Due to...
NOLA.com
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
an17.com
Joseph “Jody” Columbus Abbott
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at The Butterfly Wing in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born October 31, 1949 in Pride, LA and was 73 years of age. He is survived by daughter, Jennifer Abbott Blackwell and husband, Craig; 3 granddaughters, Reagon Campbell and husband, Chase, Raini Blackwell, Brooke Perry and husband, Adam; 4 great-grandchildren, Windham Perry, Rowdy Perry, soon to be George Perry, and Lane Campbell; 3 sisters, Ovelene Spears, Janice Hutchinson, and Charlotte Boyer; 1 brother, James Abbott. Preceded in death by parents, Columbus and Margaret Abbott; 4 sisters, Wilmagene Abbott Powers, Jenny Willie, Evelyn Umfress, and Carnelia Stidham; 5 brothers, Paul Abbott, Charles Abbott, Lowell Abbott, Olan Abbott and Timothy Abbott. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM with a funeral service at 6:30PM on Wednesday January 25, 2023. Interment will be private at Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
This Is Louisiana's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
wbrz.com
Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting
BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery. Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.
New clothing store opening in Louisiana
A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
225batonrouge.com
Hunting for Hubig’s: Where to find the iconic New Orleans hand pies in Baton Rouge
Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and pie-crazed fans have been quick to snatch these sticky, sweet snacks from shelves everywhere. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced board chair, honor for WBRZ GM
— Rocky Daboval, of WBRZ, was honored by Broadcasting and Cable as one of the top general managers in television. Daboval, who is retiring this month after nearly 18 years as general manager of the Baton Rouge ABC affiliate, was named as general manager of the year for small television markets.
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next week
A growing fresh food market will be celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Louisiana next week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Louisiana location in New Orleans, according to an event posting on its Facebook page.
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
Country music legend coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Country music star Emmylou Harris has been booked for the Manship Theatre gala at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The 14-time Grammy Award winner’s solo career began in 1975, and since then, the Alabama native has made more than 25 albums and sold in excess of 15 million records, according […]
