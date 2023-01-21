Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case
PONCHATOULA - A man was sentenced to 99 years in the Department of Corrections over three years after he was arrested for first-degree rape charges which were later changed to charges for aggravated crimes against nature. Malcolm Chester was 32 at the time of his arrest for first-degree rape charges...
NOLA.com
In fatal shooting outside Marrero store, defendant pleads not guilty to murder
A Harvey man accused of gunning down a father of two outside a west bank store last year pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday. Kintez Johnson, 20, was indicted a day earlier on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
theadvocate.com
Ponchatoula man sentenced to 99 years in prison for incest, district attorney says
A Ponchatoula man was sentenced to 99 years in prison for incestuous sexual acts, according to the district attorney's office for the 21st Judicial District Court. Malcolm Chester will serve at least 25 years of his sentence without the benefit of parole, the district attorney's office said. He will be granted credit for time served.
theadvocate.com
Bogalusa man accused of killing 14-year-old arrested, police say
Bogalusa police arrested a man last week wanted in two shootings, one of which left a 14-year-old boy dead last summer. Police say officers conducted a traffic stop on Chas Smith, 21, of Bogalusa, just before midnight Friday and found he had two outstanding arrest warrants for shootings that took place last summer, including the shooting death of 14-year-old Landan Williams.
Crimestoppers tip helps cops arrest suspect in Warehouse District murder
The New Orleans Police Department says a tip to Crimestoppers led their detectives to a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of Julia Street. Twenty-six-year-old Cache Shelton was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
2 arrested in Livingston Parish theft investigation
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested and several stolen items have been recovered following a theft investigation in Denham Springs, according to law enforcement. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division executed a search warrant for stolen property along Walker South Road on the...
WDSU
Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
WDSU
Victim carjacked in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, police arrest 3 suspects including 2 juveniles
New Orleans police are investigating a carjacking in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. According to police, Jamal Tuggles, 19, and two other juveniles are accused of an armed carjacking that occurred on the 2600 block of Poydras Street. Tuggles and the two juveniles were arrested later that afternoon after...
fox8live.com
New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
Woman accused of Lower Garden District murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish
When they arrived, a 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gun shot wound.
wbrz.com
2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
NOPD investigating first shooting in four days
After a huge spike in gun violence to start the new year, New Orleans saw a lull the last few days. That is until last night. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at an undetermined location,” Officer Reese Harper said
an17.com
Sheriff: Human remains found on border of Washington/St. Tammany Parishes
On January 19, a citizen searching for arrowheads in a field on the east end of Chadell Road discovered what he believed to be human bones. He notified the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and detectives were dispatched to the scene. Washington Parish detectives determined the bones were likely human...
an17.com
Franklinton man found guilty of 2nd degree kidnapping in Folsom
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on January 12, 2023, a jury found Kessler King, age 21 of Franklinton, Louisiana, guilty of 2nd Degree Kidnapping. On August 15, 2017, an employee of the Folsom Library called the Folsom Police Department to report an attempted rape. Upon arrival, the victim told...
Man and his dog stabbed in attack
New Orleans Police have arrested a suspect after a Sunday night stabbing wounded a man and his pet. “Victim entered location and suspect stabbed victim and victim’s dog multiple times,” according to an initial police report.
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
NOLA.com
Deadly love triangle leads to 1st-degree murder indictment in Jefferson Parish
A man accused of forcing his way into his former fiancée's apartment and executing her new love interest will stand trial for first-degree murder in Jefferson Parish, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Donovan LaFrance, 29, with the death...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish SWAT searching for stolen car suspects in the Timberlane Village Subdivision
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a SWAT team is currently searching for stolen car suspects on the Westbank off Manhattan. SWAT has air units, dogs, and drones in the Timberlane Village Subdivision. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available...
NOPD VOWS, U.S. Marshals arrest double murder suspect
On Friday, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals arrested Grant Townsend in the investigation of a double homicide that occurred on December 7, 2022, in the 3200 block of Gentilly Boulevard.
NOLA.com
Man and his dog stabbed multiple times in West Lake Forest area, NOPD says
A man and his dog were stabbed multiple times Sunday night in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans, police said. Another man is in custody and accused in the stabbing. The crime was reported to police at 7:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard (map). The...
