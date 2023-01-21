ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Feeding and careless driving cause undue risk to nēnē population on Maui

A female nēnē was struck and killed by a passenger truck on Haleakalā Highway near the Dairy Road/Keolani Place junction in Kahului last Tuesday, according to state officials. “This outcome has become too familiar in recent years and the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife wants to bring awareness to Hawai‘i residents that these human-caused deaths are preventable,” according to a news release issued by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Chinese New Year on Maui features special event at Lahaina Cannery

Lahaina Cannery kicks off Chinese New Year on Jan. 28 with a special performance of Taiko Drums, firecrackers and the traditional “feeding of the lions. This free cultural experience, which runs from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. It is led by the island’s Maui Taiko and O’ahu’s enigmatic Au’s Shaolin Arts Society, which will usher in the “Year of the Rabbit” for West Maui residents and visitors.
LAHAINA, HI
travelweekly.com

Hawaii events to add to your calendar

Already well into the new year, and information on upcoming events keep flying into my inbox. It's great to see, considering in-person events were not allowed only a short time ago, and many of these should be added to your agenda should you visit the Islands at the time they take place.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Local chefs start #MauiEatLocal for economy, health

When seven new fast-food companies opened in Kahului and Wailuku this summer, local chefs took notice. Local chefs banded together, forming #MauiEatLocal, a movement that encourages dining out at local restaurants. Brian Etheredge, chef/owner of Fresh Fish Maui, Tail’s Up and Cutting Edge Catering reached out to Dania Novack, publisher...
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Denver to Hawaii Flight Sale Today $189

Today’s great price is on flights from Denver to Hawaii (or the other direction). Plan your Hawaii vacation any time between now and May to take advantage of this new offer. Travel is mid-week. During this extremely limited Hawaii offer, you can save up to 50% off the normal...
HAWAII STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus

HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests was going forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers are competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. The event is a one-day contest held in Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore only when the surf is consistently large enough during the winter big wave surfing season from mid-December through mid-March. Before this year, it’s only been held nine times since the initial competition in 1984. The competition honors legendary Native Hawaiian waterman Eddie Aikau for his selflessness, courage and sacrifice.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Jan. 23, 2022)

The speech focused on affordable housing, homelessness and reducing Hawaii's high cost of living. Green signed an emergency proclamation on homelessness aimed at addressing the affordable housing shortage. During State of the State, Green signs emergency proclamation to address housing crisis. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Green signed an emergency...
HAWAII STATE
The Hill

Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country

Story at a glance Hawaii’s rich natural beauty and year-round warm weather are not the only perks to calling the Aloha State home. Research shows Hawaii residents, on average, live the longest out of anyone else in the United States.   In 2021, the average life span in the U.S. followed a now years-long trend by…
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

The good Samaritan of Maui

The Department of Land and Natural Resources has a fairly broad range of responsibilities. In fact, some of their workers from the parks that they oversee provide a great deal of support to those who visit.
KAHULUI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy