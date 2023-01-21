Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Hilton Grand Vacations donates $100,000 to 10 local nonprofits, including two on Maui
Hilton Grand Vacations, a global timeshare company, has gifted $100,000 to 10 local nonprofit organizations in Hawai‘i, including Ka Hale A Ke Ola homeless resource center and the Pacific Whale Foundation on Maui. The selected organizations will receive funds to advance their efforts around Hilton Grand Vacations’ core HGV...
mauinow.com
Feeding and careless driving cause undue risk to nēnē population on Maui
A female nēnē was struck and killed by a passenger truck on Haleakalā Highway near the Dairy Road/Keolani Place junction in Kahului last Tuesday, according to state officials. “This outcome has become too familiar in recent years and the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife wants to bring awareness to Hawai‘i residents that these human-caused deaths are preventable,” according to a news release issued by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
mauinow.com
2 arrested, others rally outside Waiehu land at center of Native Hawaiian ownership debate
WAIEHU — Two people were charged with trespassing while others rallied holding signs Tuesday outside Waiehu land at the center of an ownership dispute between Native Hawaiians and nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. After MEO was declared the owner by a state court in September and notices to vacate...
mauinow.com
Chinese New Year on Maui features special event at Lahaina Cannery
Lahaina Cannery kicks off Chinese New Year on Jan. 28 with a special performance of Taiko Drums, firecrackers and the traditional “feeding of the lions. This free cultural experience, which runs from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. It is led by the island’s Maui Taiko and O’ahu’s enigmatic Au’s Shaolin Arts Society, which will usher in the “Year of the Rabbit” for West Maui residents and visitors.
travelweekly.com
Hawaii events to add to your calendar
Already well into the new year, and information on upcoming events keep flying into my inbox. It's great to see, considering in-person events were not allowed only a short time ago, and many of these should be added to your agenda should you visit the Islands at the time they take place.
Does Hawaii get its energy from burning garbage?
According to the City and County of Honolulu, most residential and general commercial trash is disposed of at H-POWER.
Celebrate Pacific Rim culture with Honolulu Festival
Who doesn't love a good festival. A grand parade followed by a fireworks show along with free multicultural performances all come together to create the Honolulu Festival, which returns March 11-12.
mauinow.com
Local chefs start #MauiEatLocal for economy, health
When seven new fast-food companies opened in Kahului and Wailuku this summer, local chefs took notice. Local chefs banded together, forming #MauiEatLocal, a movement that encourages dining out at local restaurants. Brian Etheredge, chef/owner of Fresh Fish Maui, Tail’s Up and Cutting Edge Catering reached out to Dania Novack, publisher...
KITV.com
Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
Maui: Police investigation closes Liholiho St.
Maui County Officials have said that Liholiho Street from Imi Drive to Nihoa Street and 670 Pio Dr to Liholiho Street are closed.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Denver to Hawaii Flight Sale Today $189
Today’s great price is on flights from Denver to Hawaii (or the other direction). Plan your Hawaii vacation any time between now and May to take advantage of this new offer. Travel is mid-week. During this extremely limited Hawaii offer, you can save up to 50% off the normal...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Public memorial held at Iolani Palace for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kawananakoa will lie in state in the throne room at Iolani...
LIST: Best public high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
mauinow.com
Hawaiian Electric seeking proposals for renewable energy projects on Maui, O’ahu
Hawaiian Electric is seeking proposals for renewable energy projects on Maui and Oʻahu during a new round of clean energy procurement, which for the first time includes requests to develop firm renewable capacity on the two islands. Firm renewable energy differs from intermittent resources such as solar and wind...
FOX 28 Spokane
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests was going forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers are competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. The event is a one-day contest held in Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore only when the surf is consistently large enough during the winter big wave surfing season from mid-December through mid-March. Before this year, it’s only been held nine times since the initial competition in 1984. The competition honors legendary Native Hawaiian waterman Eddie Aikau for his selflessness, courage and sacrifice.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Jan. 23, 2022)
The speech focused on affordable housing, homelessness and reducing Hawaii's high cost of living. Green signed an emergency proclamation on homelessness aimed at addressing the affordable housing shortage. During State of the State, Green signs emergency proclamation to address housing crisis. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Green signed an emergency...
Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
Story at a glance Hawaii’s rich natural beauty and year-round warm weather are not the only perks to calling the Aloha State home. Research shows Hawaii residents, on average, live the longest out of anyone else in the United States. In 2021, the average life span in the U.S. followed a now years-long trend by…
Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
Eddie champion was on duty before being official invitee
It's time to catch that energy swell and today's ride of the day is 2023 Eddie champion Luke Shepardson! Hawaii's own city and county lifeguard scored 89 points of a possible 90.
The good Samaritan of Maui
The Department of Land and Natural Resources has a fairly broad range of responsibilities. In fact, some of their workers from the parks that they oversee provide a great deal of support to those who visit.
