Mary Lindsey Strickland
A resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born August 14, 1940 in Greensburg, LA and was 82 years of age. She is survived by her 2 brothers and 1 sister, John Leon Lindsey, Margie Lindsey Lascaro and husband, Anthony and Tommy Lindsey and wife, Becky; sister-in-law, Barbara Lindsey; brother-in-law, Warren Coates; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold Strickland; parents, John and Elaine Lindsey; 3 sisters and 1 brother, Nell Matherne and husband, Leroy, Pearline Williams and husband, Bob, Fred Lindsey, and Lida Coates; sister-in-law, Barbara Lindsey. Pallbearers are Tommy Lindsey, Anthony Lascaro, Corey Smith, Curtis Matherne, Scott Lindsey, and Fred Lindsey. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Services conducted by Rev. David Cutrer. Interment New Zion Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Patricia Wilkerson Pittman
Patricia Wilkerson Pittman of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away at her home on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the age of 68. She was born on February 8, 1954, in Selmer, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Grady Wilkerson and Joann Ferguson Wilkerson. Patricia is survived by her husband, Johnny L....
Joseph “Jody” Columbus Abbott
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at The Butterfly Wing in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born October 31, 1949 in Pride, LA and was 73 years of age. He is survived by daughter, Jennifer Abbott Blackwell and husband, Craig; 3 granddaughters, Reagon Campbell and husband, Chase, Raini Blackwell, Brooke Perry and husband, Adam; 4 great-grandchildren, Windham Perry, Rowdy Perry, soon to be George Perry, and Lane Campbell; 3 sisters, Ovelene Spears, Janice Hutchinson, and Charlotte Boyer; 1 brother, James Abbott. Preceded in death by parents, Columbus and Margaret Abbott; 4 sisters, Wilmagene Abbott Powers, Jenny Willie, Evelyn Umfress, and Carnelia Stidham; 5 brothers, Paul Abbott, Charles Abbott, Lowell Abbott, Olan Abbott and Timothy Abbott. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM with a funeral service at 6:30PM on Wednesday January 25, 2023. Interment will be private at Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Adrian L. Bailey
Adrian L. Bailey of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born on October 23, 1942, in Springfield, Louisiana. Adrian was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a longtime resident and dependable friend of the Metairie Lawn Drive neighborhood in Metairie and the Sisters Road neighborhood in Hammond. Adrian was a reliable and handy neighbor to have, a jack-of-all-trades helping wherever he could. His was always the porch you could visit to pass the time. Adrian was loved tremendously by family and friends, and he will be missed dearly.
Virginia “Dale” Boler
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Virginia “Dale” Boler, a beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away peacefully at home the day after her 90th birthday. Born Virginia Dale Holloway in Bogalusa, LA, she was the oldest of 14 children and had 7 brothers and 6 sisters. She was raised Catholic by a loving, strong, widowed Mother, Maude Holloway. As a child, she attended Annunciation Catholic School and was chosen by the nuns to attend a Catholic academy in Florida for one semester of high school.
BASEBALL: SLU Baseball to host Fan Day
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball program will host Fan Day in association with its annual Alumni Game on Sunday, February 5, at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Admission is free. The event kicks off with an autograph session from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. prior...
WBB: Southeastern gives TAMU-C first Southland loss
HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team handed Texas A&M-Commerce its first Southland Conference loss 46-42, Saturday in the University Center. Southeastern (10-7, 5-2 Southland) defeated TAMU-C (8-10, 6-1 Southland) and the reigning SLC women’s basketball player of the week in DesiRay Kernal, at home...
MBB: Feb. 4 SLU-Texas A&M-Corpus Christi matchup to be nationally televised on ESPNEWS
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team’s Feb. 4 Southland Conference contest versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has been picked up by ESPNEWS, the league office announced Monday. The game time has been moved to 11 a.m. at the University Center to accommodate the broadcast,...
MBB: Strong second half propels Lions over Texas A&M - Commerce
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team hit on 60 percent of its shots in the second half, leading to a 52-point outburst in the final 20 minutes which helped overcome a good-shooting night from Texas A&M-Commerce as the SLU Lions beat the TAMUC Lions 79-73 Saturday afternoon at the University Center.
