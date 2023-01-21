ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

New senator-elect in Kansas

KSNF/KODE — A portion of Southeast Kansas now has a new senator-elect. Republican Tim Shallenburger was selected at a senate convention held in Columbus, Kansas Sunday evening. He’s replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who announced his resignation from the “District 13” seat earlier this month. Shallenburger will fulfill...
COLUMBUS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

INTEGRIS Health cuts 200 jobs statewide

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – An INTEGRIS Heath statewide layoff affects six positions in Grove and Miami, according to hospital officials. INTEGRIS Health eliminated 200 positions across the state’s 13 sites, which includes 140 workers. “In northeast Oklahoma, a total of six positions were impacted between both hospitals in Grove...
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

New Labette Center Clinical Director named

PARSONS, Kans. — Labette Center announced that Peter Smith has been named the Clinical Director for Labette Center for Mental Health Services, starting January 23rd, 2023. Smith will continue to work as a crisis therapist and providing outpatient therapy services. Smith began working at Labette Center in 2016 as...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Baxter Springs has a new mayor

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — There’s a new mayor in Baxter Springs. Sherry Brown was sworn in this morning — which follows the resignation of Tim Shallenburger last night after he was elected as the state senator for District 13 replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who resigned a few weeks ago.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

SWMO cities and counties consider additional marijuana tax

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City voters are now on a list of those deciding whether to tax marijuana sales. In fact, there are more than a dozen Southwest Missouri cities and counties with a marijuana vote in April. Nine cities and seven counties in Southwest Missouri are asking...
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Crawford County hotels experience record-breaking stays

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A new report shows a record number of people stayed in Crawford County hotels last year. According to “Smith Travel Research”, in four out of the last five years, Crawford County surpassed one hundred thousand hotel room stays in a year. Last year that...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays

A quick peek at our Birthdays – Bubba shares a special birthday! And as always, a look at some of your answers to today’s Facebook Question of the Day! Be sure you enter those birthdays on fourstateshomepage.com for a chance to have your name drawn for free tickets to B&B Theatre in Neosho!
NEOSHO, MO
fortscott.biz

Two Infrastructure Issues Affected Fort Scott Yesterday

Fort Scottians experienced a couple of infrastructure problems on Jan. 23. There was a power outage. “From what we are hearing from Evergy (the electric utility)it was an outage in a substation,” Brad Matkin, Fort Scott City Manager said. “They did a great job getting the problem located and solved in a timely manner and we appreciate this.”
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

10 Airbnbs around Joplin for your next staycation

KSNF/KODE — October-December is one of the busiest, most expensive times of the year and the post-holiday season can be a bit of a bummer. There are not as many gatherings, gifts, or merriments to be had, but, don’t let that stop you from having a good time.
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

Obituary of Wade Young

Wade Douglas Young, age 69, resident of Fort Scott, KS, gained his Heavenly wings surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Medicalodges Fort Scott. He was born October 10, 1953, in Fort Scott, the son of Marion and Lena (Kerr) Young. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Johnson on August 26, 1982, in Fort Scott on the steps of the church. They cherished each other for 40 years and from their union came beloved daughter, Kimberly Young.
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Souls Harbor partners with nonprofit organizations

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area ministry has grown beyond its existing walls. “So now we’ll be able to concentrate more on doing the housing and stuff we need to do for our clients that are here,” said Dianna Gurley, Souls Harbor Executive Director. Souls Harbor, which is...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

“The Salvation Army” needs your help to reach their goal

JOPLIN, Mo. — The numbers still aren’t great for a local organization. Officials with the “Salvation Army of Jasper-Newton county” are hoping for a last-minute financial push in hopes of meeting their latest fundraising goal. The annual campaign — which started in November and ran through...
JOPLIN, MO
JC Post

Kansas woman, baby dead after head-on crash

LABETTE COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Monday in Labette County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Buick Park Avenue driven by Valerie M. Montgomery, 30, Parsons, was eastbound on U.S. 400 four miles west of U.S. 59. The Buick traveled left of center...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy