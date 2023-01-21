Wade Douglas Young, age 69, resident of Fort Scott, KS, gained his Heavenly wings surrounded by the love of his family on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Medicalodges Fort Scott. He was born October 10, 1953, in Fort Scott, the son of Marion and Lena (Kerr) Young. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Johnson on August 26, 1982, in Fort Scott on the steps of the church. They cherished each other for 40 years and from their union came beloved daughter, Kimberly Young.

