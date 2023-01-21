ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, LA

Mary Lindsey Strickland

A resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born August 14, 1940 in Greensburg, LA and was 82 years of age. She is survived by her 2 brothers and 1 sister, John Leon Lindsey, Margie Lindsey Lascaro and husband, Anthony and Tommy Lindsey and wife, Becky; sister-in-law, Barbara Lindsey; brother-in-law, Warren Coates; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold Strickland; parents, John and Elaine Lindsey; 3 sisters and 1 brother, Nell Matherne and husband, Leroy, Pearline Williams and husband, Bob, Fred Lindsey, and Lida Coates; sister-in-law, Barbara Lindsey. Pallbearers are Tommy Lindsey, Anthony Lascaro, Corey Smith, Curtis Matherne, Scott Lindsey, and Fred Lindsey. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Services conducted by Rev. David Cutrer. Interment New Zion Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
HAMMOND, LA
Pamela Morris Smith

A resident of Holden, LA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her home. She was born October 23, 1964, and was 58 years of age. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Wall and husband, Joseph; 2 granddaughters, Jayde and Jolie Wall; sister, Vickie Futrell; niece, Jennifer Martin; nephew, Jase Martin; and brother, Phillip Morris and Debbie Rhodes. Preceded in death by husband, Kerry V. Smith; son, Jason Phillip Smith; parents, James E. Morris and Mary Kathryn Morris; brother-in-law, Mitch Futrell. Graveside Services will be held at Montpelier Cemetery at 1:00PM Thursday, January 26, 2023. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
HOLDEN, LA
Patricia Wilkerson Pittman

Patricia Wilkerson Pittman of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away at her home on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the age of 68. She was born on February 8, 1954, in Selmer, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Grady Wilkerson and Joann Ferguson Wilkerson. Patricia is survived by her husband, Johnny L....
TICKFAW, LA
Richard Newman, Jr.

And a resident of Franklinton passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday January 22, 2023. He was born in Gulfport, MS on August 11, 1955 before moving with his family to Franklinton at the age of 14. Richard attended Bowling Green School and was a member of the first graduating class of 1973. Soon after graduating, he began his law enforcement career working for the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Franklinton Police Department before reaching his ultimate goal of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. Richard truly loved his jobs in law enforcement, particularly his many years of service as a Trooper. His last few years with the State Police, he worked as a detective and ultimately retired as a Master Trooper. Richard also loved watching his two boys play sports. He and Marsha traveled many miles watching Scott’s and Ricky’s teams. When he could, Richard also loved saltwater fishing. He just loved being on the water and it really didn’t matter to him if he caught anything at all. In his earlier years, he was also an avid golfer.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Virginia “Dale” Boler

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Virginia “Dale” Boler, a beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away peacefully at home the day after her 90th birthday. Born Virginia Dale Holloway in Bogalusa, LA, she was the oldest of 14 children and had 7 brothers and 6 sisters. She was raised Catholic by a loving, strong, widowed Mother, Maude Holloway. As a child, she attended Annunciation Catholic School and was chosen by the nuns to attend a Catholic academy in Florida for one semester of high school.
BOGALUSA, LA
BASEBALL: SLU Baseball to host Fan Day

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball program will host Fan Day in association with its annual Alumni Game on Sunday, February 5, at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Admission is free. The event kicks off with an autograph session from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. prior...
HAMMOND, LA
WBB: Southeastern gives TAMU-C first Southland loss

HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team handed Texas A&M-Commerce its first Southland Conference loss 46-42, Saturday in the University Center. Southeastern (10-7, 5-2 Southland) defeated TAMU-C (8-10, 6-1 Southland) and the reigning SLC women’s basketball player of the week in DesiRay Kernal, at home...
HAMMOND, LA
Temporary worker removed from Sumner campus in police custody Friday

AMITE—Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley confirms that a temporary cafeteria worker at Sumner High School was removed from campus in police custody on Friday. On Friday afternoon, school officials and law enforcement were notified of a possible threat involving a substitute cafeteria worker allegedly selling a homemade baked...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
MBB: Strong second half propels Lions over Texas A&M - Commerce

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team hit on 60 percent of its shots in the second half, leading to a 52-point outburst in the final 20 minutes which helped overcome a good-shooting night from Texas A&M-Commerce as the SLU Lions beat the TAMUC Lions 79-73 Saturday afternoon at the University Center.
HAMMOND, LA

