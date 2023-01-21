Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
An Answer for Staffing Shortages and Self-Kiosks? A Florida Chick-fil-A Offers a 3-Day Week and Pays Above Minimum Wage.L. CaneFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
8 were injured in Shooting at Miami's Martin Luther King Jr. Parkhard and smartMiami, FL
Related
communitynewspapers.com
A FALL FROM GRACE – WHAT HAPPENED TO CHEF ADRIANNE?
The rise was meteoric. Self-styled “A List Celebrity Chef” and Miami-local Chef Adrianne had everything going for her. From a humble beginning at a small, west Kendall restaurant Chef Adrianne was all the rave during the pandemic. Her hospitality company, Maximum Flavor Hospitality partnered with Rodney Barreto and Barreto Hospitality. Together the two groups opened a flurry of new restaurants all over town.
Falling Iguana Smacks Florida Man In The Face During Yoga Class
'It felt like a sandbag hit me in the face,' the victim said.
WSVN-TV
7News participates in annual Real Men Read event held in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - You need to read to succeed and a familiar face paved the way at an event in South Florida. Scott Lake Elementary School in Miami Gardens hosted Real Men Read, an annual event that encourages early childhood reading. 7news anchor Tavares Jones, along with other...
WSVN-TV
Miami Seaquarium releases rescued manatee
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a big day for a rescued manatee at Miami Seaquarium after getting released into the wild. Staff said their goodbyes to Hammerhead, Tuesday. Hammerhead was found orphaned nearly two years ago near Jensen Beach, with signs of cold stress and even a shark bite. Thanks...
WSVN-TV
South Florida man walks down the aisle after paralyzed due diving accident
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man says the power of love helped him overcome an accident that nearly took his life. The accident, the recovery and finally the wedding. Now the married couple said they’re ready to face anything life can throw at them as husband and wife.
Runway 84 opens today: Owners dish in Q&A about the renovated Fort Lauderdale restaurant | VIDEO & PHOTOS
Now known simply as Runway 84, the storied Fort Lauderdale hotspot is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a major makeover to the tune of $4 million dollars. Diners returning on Tuesday, Jan. 24, will see a reborn restaurant, the result of an 8-month renovation, inside and out. Look for sumptuous “gangster booth” banquettes with sound systems embedded underneath, expanded patio service, a ...
mouseinfo.com
LOOK: Full menu (with prices) for the new TOOTHSOME CHOCOLATE EMPORIUM & SAVORY FEAST KITCHEN at Universal CityWalk, Hollywood
It’s finally here! Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk in Hollywood officially opens on January 27 and it’s now currently in soft open! We popped in recently for a look at the new restaurant and are happy to share a full look at EVERY SINGLE PAGE of their full menu including prices!
insideradio.com
Jade Alexander Joins WFLC Miami As Morning Host.
Miami market veteran Jade Alexander joins Cox Media Group rhythmic CHR “Hits 97.3” WFLC as morning host. “Jade Alexander is a Miami media icon,” Director of Branding and Programming Ian Richards said in a release. “I’m so excited to welcome her back to the airwaves to entertain the community she loves.”
This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket List
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. Florida is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as epic as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as the Florida Buffet Restaurant, keep reading to learn more.
Disdwet Restaurant to Open in Boynton Beach
The new takeout spot will soon start serving up Haitian cuisine on Boynton Beach Blvd
WSVN-TV
Passengers cause disruption at MIA again, raising concern as trend continues
MIAMI (WSVN) - Passengers are again being accused of causing trouble in the terminal, leading to a tough takedown. It’s not the first time something like this has happened at Miami International Airport. Jerry was catching a flight when he captured it all on his cellphone at around 11...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officers compete in Life Time Miami Half Marathon to honor fallen detective
MIAMI (WSVN) - A police officer killed while on duty had dreams of competing in a marathon. Now, his colleagues are lacing up for a touching tribute. Cesar Echaverry was an avid runner and excellent officer, according to his colleagues. Now, they are teaming up to honor him in the the best way they can.
3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill
Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
WINKNEWS.com
26 puppies, dogs rescued from abandoned home in Miami-Dade
A litter of puppies and several adult dogs left abandoned in a vacated rental home are now safe and sound at Miami-Dade Animal Services. In all, 26 dogs were rescued. “It’s a little heartbreaking because they did come to us as a confiscation,” said Flora Beal with MDAS. “Just a reminder to the public that it is illegal to sell puppies unless you have a permit from the county.”
WSVN-TV
Homeowner has message for thief who took American flag in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - A homeowner can’t believe someone would take his American flag, and he has a message for the thief. Should the crook choose to return, it’s posted for everyone to see. A new American flag is now flying proudly outside of Aldo Ducci’s home in Little...
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
floridaing.com
South Pointe Park Miami: Unearth Historical Wonders
South Pointe Park Miami is an exciting and beautiful place to explore! Located in the city of Miami Beach, South Pointe Park offers something for everyone. If you’re looking for a beautiful waterfront park in Miami Beach, South Pointe Park is a great choice. The 17-acre park offers a...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police searching for missing juvenile
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a child missing in Miami. The Miami Police Department needs the public’s help finding 11-year-old Bryan Tathum who was reported missing Tuesday. He was last seen in the Little Havana area wearing a red hoodie, purple polo, khaki pants and black shoes.
Comments / 2