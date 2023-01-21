ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation

By FELICIA FONSECA
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jK8HQ_0kM7bjnB00

The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that's been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office.

The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S. and applied broadly to businesses, government offices and tourist destinations on the vast reservation, which extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. The tribe at one point had one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in the country and among the strictest measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Nygren and Navajo Nation Council Delegate Otto Tso, who temporarily is overseeing the tribe's legislative branch, jointly announced the lifting of the mask mandate on social media Friday evening.

They cited figures from tribal health officials that show there's a low risk of transmission, based on the seven-day incidence rate of 51 cases per 100,000 people.

The number of positive cases overall during the pandemic still remains higher in the Navajo region than any other Indian Health Service region, except for Oklahoma. The Navajo Nation has tallied more than 2,000 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Nygren and Tso urged people to continue taking precautionary measures. Masks will still be required in schools, nursing homes and health care facilities, according to the latest public health order.

“It’s time for the Navajo people to get back to work,” Nygren said in a statement. “It’s time for them to be able to open their chapter houses to conduct local business and to receive services they are asking for and deserve.”

The news spread fast and comments poured in on social media. Some praised the action and others were sharply critical, including former President Jonathan Nez, who had sought a second term, and whose tenure was dominated by the response to the pandemic.

Nez credited the mask mandate for the lower coronavirus rates and said he's praying that COVID-19, RSV and flu cases don't rise.

“But the new administration needs to be held accountable if we see a surge in new infections, hospitalizations, and deaths,” he wrote on Twitter.

Enforcement of the mask mandate had been mixed on the 27,000 square-mile (69,000 square-kilometer) Navajo Nation. Most people wore masks at the inauguration for newly elected officials earlier this month, but neither Nygren or Nez kept one on the entire time.

Brian Parrish, who oversees the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise, said signage would be changed at the tribe's four casinos to indicate that masks now are optional. He said he suspected a large percentage of patrons haven’t returned because of the mask mandate but might now.

“We’re ready to take this next step toward getting back to normal,” he said late Friday.

Priscilla Todecheeny, who works at the Red Rock Trading Post in Red Valley, Arizona, said signs regarding masks came down once the reservation reopened to visitors, and no one was kept from entering. But she's concerned about employees who had been wearing masks.

“I think it should still be in stores for our safety because we don't know if another person might have the virus or is carrying it,” she said Friday.

Diana DeChilly, who is Navajo, was in the hospital Friday with the flu when she heard masks no longer were required on the reservation. She said she'd rather keep hers on to prevent the spread of any illness, even when she's discharged.

“I’m willing to bet a majority of Navajo people are going to keep wearing their masks, mandate or no mandate," she said.

___

Fonseca reported from Honolulu.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey

CHICAGO — A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the manufacturer of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of misleading customers who buy the brand’s miniature bottles. The class-action lawsuit, filed on behalf of a citizen in Illinois, alleges that the small bottles made by Fireball and sold outside of liquor stores at gas stations and markets do not contain any whiskey. The small bottles are available for 99 cents at supermarkets and other convenience stores.
ILLINOIS STATE
KRMG

Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released

HONOLULU — (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
KRMG

Refusal to release inaugural donors exposes gap in Pa. law

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — The refusal thus far of Gov. Josh Shapiro to disclose who paid for his glitzy inaugural bash has exposed the gap in state law that lets governors in Pennsylvania escape the kind of transparency that is sometimes required elsewhere. Presidential inaugural committees are...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

Iowa lawmakers OK public money for private school students

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school could use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses under a plan approved early Tuesday by the Legislature, making the state the third to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions.
IOWA STATE
KRMG

Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'

HONOLULU — (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm...
HONOLULU, HI
KRMG

Severe weather threat moves east after tornadoes hit Texas

PASADENA, Texas — (AP) — A winter storm that brought severe weather to the Gulf Coast and wintry precipitation to the north was headed east Wednesday, a day after tornadoes caused widespread damage in the Houston area and injured three people in Louisiana. On Tuesday, forecasters issued a...
HOUSTON, TX
KRMG

Petition seeks to free Hawaiian man convicted of '91 murder

HONOLULU — (AP) — A petition filed Monday outlining new evidence in one of Hawaii's biggest murder cases asks a judge to release a Native Hawaiian man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for the sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman on the Big Island.
HAWAII STATE
KRMG

New Mexico candidate charged in shooting case denied bond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico statehouse and is accused of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials will remain in custody pending trial after a judge agreed Monday that he is a danger to the community.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRMG

Rescuers find missing hiker on California's Mount Baldy, but no sign of actor Julian Sands

NEW YORK — A hiker who had been reported missing in the mountains of Southern California was found alive on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Jin Chung, a 75-year-old resident of Los Angeles, disappeared on Sunday while hiking on Mount Baldy, the highest peak among the San Gabriel Mountains, located outside of Los Angeles. He was the second hiker to vanish on Mount Baldy this month. British actor Julian Sands, a 65-year-old resident of Los Angeles, was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area on the evening of Jan. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

Jury selection begins in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Jury selection starts Monday in the trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who has been charged with murdering his wife and son in 2021. Murdaugh, 54, has adamantly denied the allegations. He called 911 on the night of June 7, 2021, after finding...
ISLANDTON, SC
KRMG

How financial savings trend 'credit card fast' helped one woman buy a home

NEW YORK — Credit card debt is often easy to pile on, but hard to pay off. For Lisa Samalonis, smart credit card saving was the key to rebuilding her life after divorce. "It was very important for me to preserve some of that money so that I could put it down for a down payment and also to preserve through the divorce, to preserve my credit score so that I would be eligible for a mortgage," Samalonis told ABC News' Good Morning America.
KRMG

ODOT crews reporting slick spots on some highways and bridges following round of winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews are reporting slick spots on highways and bridges in eastern and northwestern Oklahoma Wednesday morning. ODOT says counties where crews are treating slick spots and slushy conditions include Creek, Pawnee, Osage, Mayes, Delaware, Ottawa, Adair, Cherokee,...
WOODWARD COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Child rescues great-grandmother trapped under car

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. — A doorbell camera caught a young girl’s fast actions when her great-grandmother became trapped beneath a vehicle. Mariah Galloway, 8, told WXYZ that her great-grandmother, Patricia Lynch, had arrived to pick her up for school last Wednesday when she lost control of the SUV.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
117K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy