This stinky suspect left behind DNA evidence in Tukwila

On Monday night, a thief broke into the administrative office at the Tukwila Community Center and stole an iPad, laptop, and charging cable, according to Tukwila Police.

Police nicknamed the suspect the “Phantom Pooper” after they left behind some DNA evidence in the sink. The suspect also left behind digital evidence when they merged the stolen laptop’s Apple account to their personal account.

“Needless to say, we do not see a lengthy or prosperous criminal career in the field of hacking for the suspect,” the police report says. “Said suspect is encouraged to (wash his hands with soap) then come down to our station to return the stolen items and discuss his options to save everyone some time.”

