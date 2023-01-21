Read full article on original website
Upstate man sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
A Greenville man has been sentenced to 25 years for an armed robbery that happened in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Lawyer Lori speaks on Murdaugh murder trial
An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. Day 2: Jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace...
FOX Carolina
Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run. According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.
FOX Carolina
No Bond For Greenville County Kidnapping Suspect
Man charged in road rage shooting along U.S. 29 in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
FOX Carolina
Man shot in neck multiple times during large fight in Spindale, police say
Spindale, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spindale Police Department said a man is recovering after he was shot multiple times in the neck and several others were arrested after a fight occurred on Sunday. Spindale police said officers responded to an area on Wallace Street on Sunday, Jan. 22 at...
Man accused of breaking into home, sleeping in a truck in McDowell Co.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said that a man has been charged after they found him asleep in the back of a truck.
FOX Carolina
NC man accused of home break-in found sleeping in truck, deputies say
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was accused of breaking into a home was found sleeping in a truck. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious man parked in the driveway of a Marion home. Upon arrival, the man, later identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Brian Blalock, was found asleep in a truck.
Wanted: Suspect stole bus from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a bus was stolen from a church in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies said they are investigating the theft of the white 1993 International bus from the Liberty Baptist Church on Cape Hickory Road in eastern Burke […]
WLOS.com
Man shot during drug debt fight in Spindale, police say
SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a fight over drug debts escalated to a shootout in Spindale on Sunday afternoon, and the man who was shot may also be charged. Investigators said two men were arguing outside a house on Wallace Street about money owed for drugs when the shooting happened.
WLOS.com
No charges filed after school employee allegedly taped an elementary student to a chair
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says, following an investigation, no charges will be filed against a teacher who reportedly taped an elementary student to a chair. On Jan. 12, Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed with News 13 that a now-former...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Police Chief speaks on 2022 crime trends in city
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police Chief Alonzo Thompson says that violent and property crimes in the city are continuing to trend down. “We’ve had, just had the safest 10-year track that we’ve had in a long time. And that’s a testament to our entire community,” Thompson said.
Woman charged after having 49 mini horses seized
Officials in North Carolina shared that they have seized 88 animals, 49 of which are miniature horses, from a woman who is being investigated for animal cruelty.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
FOX Carolina
Jury selection in Murdaugh trial starts Monday
FOX Carolina
Residents' concerns over new development
FOX Carolina
Deputies search for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault after woman escapes
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
