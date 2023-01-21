ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

Lawyer Lori speaks on Murdaugh murder trial

An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. Day 2: Jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run. According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

No Bond For Greenville County Kidnapping Suspect

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC man accused of home break-in found sleeping in truck, deputies say

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was accused of breaking into a home was found sleeping in a truck. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a report of a suspicious man parked in the driveway of a Marion home. Upon arrival, the man, later identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Brian Blalock, was found asleep in a truck.
MARION, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Suspect stole bus from church in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a bus was stolen from a church in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies said they are investigating the theft of the white 1993 International bus from the Liberty Baptist Church on Cape Hickory Road in eastern Burke […]
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Man shot during drug debt fight in Spindale, police say

SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a fight over drug debts escalated to a shootout in Spindale on Sunday afternoon, and the man who was shot may also be charged. Investigators said two men were arguing outside a house on Wallace Street about money owed for drugs when the shooting happened.
SPINDALE, NC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Police Chief speaks on 2022 crime trends in city

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police Chief Alonzo Thompson says that violent and property crimes in the city are continuing to trend down. “We’ve had, just had the safest 10-year track that we’ve had in a long time. And that’s a testament to our entire community,” Thompson said.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
FOX Carolina

Jury selection in Murdaugh trial starts Monday

Vandals caused significant damage after breaking into an Upstate YMCA pool. The YMCA is asking the community for help with the repairs. Jury selection is taking place for the first few days of the trial for Alex Murdaugh. Fox Carolina's Grace Runkel is live outside the courthouse with details.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Residents' concerns over new development

GREENVILLE, SC
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies search for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault after woman escapes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
MURPHY, NC

