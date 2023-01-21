ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

California firefighters rescue 1-year-old dog swept away in storm drain

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXSzX_0kM7bByb00

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Firefighters in San Bernadino County, California, helped rescue a 1-year-old dog who was swept away in a storm drain on Monday.

Seamus, a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd, fell into a storm drain that was reportedly fast-moving after the animal had run away from his owner during a walk on Monday, according to KABC. Seamus was pulled away by hte water before his owner could grab him.

CBS News reported that California recently has been experiencing widespread flooding in some areas that were caused by multiple storms over the past few weeks.

The owners began to search for Seamus. The San Bernardino County Fire on Facebook said that crews were dispatched to assist in the search. Crews canvassed the area and were flagged down by an employee at an RV facility. The employee heard a dog barking and then saw the animal floating down the channel nearby. The employee followed Seamus and saw that he had found a way out of the water and into an access tube nearby.

Firefighters caught up with Seamus and were able to rescue him, according to KABC.

San Bernardino County Fire on Facebook said that Seamus was also equipped with an Apple AirTag and a regular ID tag, which helped rescuers and his owners to track him down.

San Bernardino County Fire said crews evaluated Seamus and he appeared not to be injured.

In a video that San Bernardino County Fire posted on Facebook, Seamus could be seen reuniting with his owner and he also had a ride in a firetruck, according to CBS News.

“While we would have loved to make Seamus a fire station pup, glad we could reunite the dog back with his owners,” said San Bernardino County Fire on Facebook.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Dog Rescued After Being Swept Away in California Floods

A dog in California was swept away in the recent floods and was rescued from a storm drain thanks to an Apple AirTag. The dog’s human was so happy to be reunited with the one-year-old Australian shepherd after he was swept away in the floods. Emilie Brill was walking Seamus in San Bernardino County when he got away from her and ended up in a flood control basin that was churning with floodwaters. The waters swept away Seamus before she could get to him.
CBS LA

75-year-old hiker goes missing at Mount Baldy

San Bernardino deputies are now searching for two hikers who went missing on Mount Baldy. 75-year-old Jin Chung was last seen at about 6:00 a.m. on Sunday after carpooling with two other people, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. However, when the group arrived they went on their separate paths with the understanding that they would meet back at the car at about 2:00 p.m. Chung never returned and the other hikers never heard from or saw him. Ground crews searched for him on Sunday night but could not find him. High wind warnings prevented the department from using their helicopters to search for the 75-year-old man. Actor Julian Sands went missing at the same peak earlier this month. Authorities have yet to locate him.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff's Station at (909) 356-6767 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (909) 387-8313. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or submit their tip on the We-Tip website. 
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment

Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

British Actor Julian Sands Missing in San Gabriel Mountains

Search-and-rescue teams are searching for British actor Julian Sands, one of two hikers who went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains last weekend. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for Sands in the Mt. Baldy area since he was reported missing on Jan. 13. Search-and-rescue teams...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period

Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
BLOOMINGTON, CA
vvng.com

3 guilty after killing prisoner in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three men have been found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution II in Victorville, the Justice Department announced. Aurelio Patino, a.k.a. “Augie,” 39, of Riverside, Christopher Ruiz, 48, of San Diego, and Jose Villegas, a.k.a....
VICTORVILLE, CA
2urbangirls.com

San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to felony unemployment fraud charges

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman pleaded guilty today to fraudulently obtaining more than $500,000 in COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance (UI) benefits by using the names of inmates locked up the California state prison system. Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 33, a.k.a. “Cynthia Roberts,” of Victorville, pleaded guilty to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
z1077fm.com

Attempted kidnapping thwarted in Pioneertown, suspect arrested

The kidnapping of a Pioneertown woman was thwarted by the victim’s father last week, and the suspect was later located and arrested. On Wednesday morning (January 18), County Sheriff’s Deputies report that a male suspect broke into a house and physically removed a woman from her home in the 5500 block of Tom Mix Road in Pioneertown, carrying her down the stairs and towards the front door against her will. Deputies say that the victim’s father witnessed the incident and intervened, preventing her from being taken by the suspect.
PIONEERTOWN, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
117K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy