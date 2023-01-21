Read full article on original website
GM V8 Engine Plant Workers Concerned About Recent Flint Investment
As previously covered by GM Authority, General Motors recently announced a nearly $600 million investment into the GM Flint Engine plant in Michigan for production of the upcoming GM sixth-generation Small Block V8 engine. While this is great news for the employees at the Flint plant, it raises concern for plant workers at some other GM facilities in the country.
GM Hit With 2.4L Ecotec Engine Class Action Lawsuit In Missouri
A new class action lawsuit was recently filed against GM in regard to alleged oil consumption issues with the automaker’s naturally aspirated 2.4L I4 LEA gasoline engine. According to a recent report from Car Complaints, GM knowingly sold vehicles equipped with the atmospheric 2.4L I4 LEA despite knowledge of the engine’s oil consumption issues. The lawsuit alleges that the engine introduces an excessive amount of oil into the combustion champers, leading to low oil levels, low oil pressure, engine knock, and fouled spark plugs, among other issues.
GM São Caetano Do Sul Plant In Brazil Gets Major Updates
GM announced that the São Caetano do Sul plant in Brazil has just received major upgrades to manufacture the all-new Chevy Montana pickup, a model that officially began series production on January 16th, 2023. The São Caetano do Sul plant has been retooled to build the highly strategic third-generation...
GM China Sales Down 20 Percent During 2022 Calendar Year
GM China sales decreased 20 percent to 2,303,100 units during the complete 2022 calendar year. Sales were down at all five GM brands in the Asian country, including Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling. The not-insignificant drop in GM China sales during the 2022 calendar year was caused by a...
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
2024 Cadillac Lyriq Gets New Base Tech Trim Level
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq arrives as the second model year for the all-electric luxury crossover, following the initial 2023 model year with several important changes and updates. Among these, GM Authority has learned, is the introduction of the new 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech trim level. According to GM Authority sources,...
Here Are The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Exterior And Interior Dimensions
The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is set to begin production soon, with the 3WT and 4WT trim levels scheduled to be the first units produced. In anticipation of the all-electric pickup truck’s debut, here’s a breakdown on the exterior and interior dimensions of the Silverado EV as compared to its ICE-powered Silverado 1500 cousin.
Cadillac XT6 Discount Offers Up To $2,250 Off In January 2023
In January 2023, a Cadillac XT6 discount offers a cash purchase incentive of $750 on the 2023 Cadillac XT6, or $250 off combined with low-interest financing for up to 60 months. The luxury marque also offers a $2,250 lease incentive on the 2023 XT6. In addition, a national lease is...
Another Cruise AV Roadblock Occurred In San Francisco
Cruise, GM’s autonomous driving subsidiary, has been struggling with some growing pains as of late. Although the Cruise AVs have covered more than 500,000 driverless miles and counting, the vehicles have been involved in a few mishaps, including an accident with injuries and stopping in the middle of an intersection. Now, a few Cruise AVs were captured blocking traffic in San Francisco once again.
Hennessey Launches 2023 Cadillac Escalade Supercharger Package
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is a true icon of the luxury SUV segment, offering sumptuous comfort and loads of curb appeal. However, for those owners that want to pair all that with an extra dose of supercharged adrenaline (without waiting for a new Escalade-V), Hennessey Performance Engineering has a solution.
Cadillac Celestiq To Be On Display At Montage Los Cabos Resort In Mexico
Cadillac Celestiq fans will have an opportunity to experience the high-end luxury sedan next month at the Montage Los Cabos resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The new Cadillac Celestiq will be on display in conjunction with the latest Montage Los Cabos culinary series. For eight nights, Montage Los Cabos...
