MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Wastewater testing labs can now scale up their infectious disease surveillance using two reliable technologies in a single kit. The new system released by Promega Corporation pairs the company’s Maxwell® HT chemistry with Ceres Nanosciences’ Nanotrap® particles, an established technology for capturing and concentrating low-abundance analytes such as viral particles. Together, these technologies empower labs to purify pathogen nucleic acids from wastewater samples in high-throughput workflows. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005491/en/ A new system launched by Promega Corporation enables wastewater testing labs to scale up their infectious disease surveillance using two reliable technologies in a single kit.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO