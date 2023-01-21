ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe restaurant owner receives the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4if3_0kM7axwK00

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Monroe native Cory Bahr received the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award during the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La. Bahr is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee, and Heritage Catering in Monroe, La.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gcds_0kM7axwK00
Photo courtesy of Parish Restuarant

We are so fortunate to have Cory in our community. He has made significant contributions to the tourism industry and ensures visitors have a great experience. We are grateful to have his talent in our area.

Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/CEO

Being recognized as Restauranteur of the Year is an immense honor that I share with my family, team, and community. I consider myself fortunate to live in Monroe and have the support of our communities. This is not just a win for me, but also a win for Northeast Louisiana.

Cory Bahr
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

Community reactions to downtown Monroe plans

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a community engagement meeting to get feedback on their strategic master plan for Downtown Monroe. They outlined a one-year, five-year, and ten-year plan for the city to help revitalize downtown. The one-year plan puts an emphasis on activating a river market...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A place where quality is never compromised

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Off Highway 165, just past the turn to ULM, sits The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill. “Well, I think the natural attraction is to people in general that I felt there was a serious need for this style of restaurant in 2009. Here near ULM, on 165,” said owner Joey Trappey.
MONROE, LA
CBS 42

Mother allegedly discovers drugs in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card in Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Kenny Lane in West Monroe, Louisiana. Upon arrival, the caller advised deputies that she found methamphetamine and glass pipes while searching in her daughter’s purse for a food stamp card. According to deputies, the caller […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA Music Trail unveils newest marker at Monroe Civic Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe recognized many artists who performed at the Monroe Civic Center over the last several decades on Saturday. The celebration began inside the Jack Howard Theatre and proceeded outside in front of the center on Jan. 21, 2023. Supporters and former concert attendees...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

El Dorado post office building hit by car

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado post office building will be getting a little renovation soon due to an accident Monday afternoon. An unidentified driver crashed into the wall of the U.S. Post Office on South Timberlane Dr. on Jan. 23, 2023. No one was injured, but the...
EL DORADO, AR
theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Buc-ee's in Ruston is going to be wild

Growing up I was part of a Stuckey’s family. When the eight of us traveled, we packed our drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Sometimes we would stop at a Stuckey’s. Loved those pecan log rolls and the shakes were scrumptious. Those were good times. There were more than 350...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Third party review recommended against approving Lincoln Prep application

Lincoln Preparatory School pulled the only agenda item for a special-called Lincoln Parish School Board meeting Thursday after learning that a third-party charter school application evaluation and recommendation advised for the request to not be recommended for approval. That evaluation by TCK Education Consultants, LCC, looked at a potential request...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies: Ouachita Parish traffic stop lands man in jail for possessing over 110 pounds of narcotics

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a 2019 Honda Passport striking the white line of the roadway as they conducted a traffic stop on the Millhaven exit. Deputies went on to stop the Honda Passport on Interstate […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

40K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy