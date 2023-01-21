Read full article on original website
Janelle Nelson
4d ago
I watched them all right away and it definitely wasn't the same without Hyde. Still a great show!
Reply(1)
4
Related
Wilmer Valderrama's Net Worth In 2023 From 'That '70s Show' to 'NCIS' and More
Find out how much Wilmer Valderrama rakes in per episode.
How Does That '90s Show Explain Danny Masterson's Absence? What to Know
The actor will not reprise his role as Steven Hyde after being charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 The cast of That '70s Show is reuniting for a new spin-off series titled That '90s Show, but one major character won't be featured. After being charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, Danny Masterson will not reprise his role as Steven Hyde on the new Netflix series. The actor pleaded not guilty to...
Why Did Lisa Robin Kelly Leave 'That '70s Show'? Remembering the Late Starlet
The late actress Lisa Robin Kelly began her career in Hollywood on television staples such as Married... with Children, The X-Files, Charmed, and the cult classic film Jawbreaker. However, fans of That '70s Show might recognize Lisa from her role as Laurie Forman, the older sister of the main character Eric Forman, on the Fox sitcom.
Popculture
Laura Prepon's Husband Is Another Acclaimed Actor
Fans can now catch Laura Prepon's return as Donna Pinciotti on Netflix's That '90s Show, but her husband is no stranger to the screen either. While Prepon is well-known and loved her role in the hit sitcom and other titles, including as Alex Vause in Orange Is the New Black, her husband, Ben Foster, is also a well-known actor known for numerous roles on the big screen.
msn.com
Hallmark Fans Can’t Handle What Lacey Chabert Posted on Instagram About Her New Movie
Hallmark fans, you'll want to hear what Lacey Chabert just announced on Instagram. Nearly one year after the network released the popular The Wedding Veil trilogy, the actress shared that she was teaming back up with Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry to make another set of movies for the franchise. What's more, the first one is set to drop as part of Hallmark's "New Year, New Movies" programming, titled The Wedding Veil: Expectations.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’
Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
Blue Bloods Fans Can Thank Tom Selleck For The Abigail Baker We Know And Love
Tom Selleck could have been forgiven for resting on his laurels when he joined "Blue Bloods." By the time the offer to play New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan came along, Selleck had already dominated TV with the original "Magnum P.I." and several "Jesse Stone" movies. With an ensemble that includes pros like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan and a role that didn't require Selleck to throw his body around like he did on "Magnum P.I." "Blue Bloods" could have been a cushy gig to top off an impressive career.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry
Watch: That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance. It was a reunion decades in the making. On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script
Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Says He And Kelly Reilly Are Completely Different From Rip And Beth
Taylor Sheridan's cowboy-centric show, "Yellowstone," is full of volatile relationships, but none have tested each other's nerves more than the one between Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Since the beginning, the dirty right hand of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has fallen in and out of love with his boss' dysfunctional daughter, who has her own issues. Even so, both have helped fuel some of the show's most dangerous and dramatic moments during its five seasons so far.
Vanessa Ray Was Drinking Almost Every Night After Starting to Work on ‘Blue Bloods’
Vanessa Ray opened up to her 'Pretty Little Liars' co-star about many difficult topics, including how much she was drinking after starting work on 'Blue Bloods.'
Blue Bloods Fans Are Now Speculating About The Future Of Danny And Baez
The following article contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 9 — "Nothing Sacred." Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner on the police force, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), have come a long way since they became a no-nonsense team during Season 3 of "Blue Bloods." They'd been friends for over 10 years before finding themselves paired up in the field, and in the 10+ years since then, a lot of terrible and wonderful things have occurred — incidents that have bounded them as friends and cemented their connection.
digg.com
How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say
Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Addresses Rumored Feud With 'Law & Order: SVU' Co-Star
Ice-T has made it loud and clear that he’s not beefing with fellow Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni. The West Coast legend took to Twitter on Monday (January 16) to share an e-mail he received informing him that National Enquirer was working on a story about an apparent feud between him and Meloni.
Mark Harmon May Have Left in Season 19, But He Remains a Major Part of ‘NCIS’ Well Into Season 20
Mark Harmon said goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs in episode 4 of season 19 after playing the character for more than 400 episodes.
E! News
232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 11