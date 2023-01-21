ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

XFL Orlando Guardians to be welcomed at Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s new professional football team will be welcomed by city leaders Wednesday at Camping World Stadium. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is set to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. and will be joined by XFL Chairwoman Dany Garcia and head coach, and Former Florida State star, Terrell Buckley, of the new Orlando Guardians team.
